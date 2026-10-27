Lost Money On NVE Corporation Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 30.62% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the October 21, 2026 news about NVE Corporation; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation ("NVE" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEC ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about NVE Corporation on October 21, 2026.

If you lost money on NVE Corporation securities, share your NVE Corporation loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

NVE Corporation investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: October 21, 2026 Share price decline: $31.56 per share, or 30.62%

What happened?

On October 21, 2026, NVE Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, revealing, among other things, that quarter over quarter revenue decreased 47%, product sales decreased 48%, gross profit decreased 49%, and diluted EPS decreased 51%.

During the Company's earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Daniel Nelson stated that“[t]he decrease in product sales was due to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of our large medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales.” Nelson stated that“we expect revenues in the second half of the fiscal year to be consistent with the first half.” The Company's CEO, Peter Eames, further revealed the“variability was primarily from orders being pulled into quarter 1 from quarter 2.”

On this news, NVE stock fell as much as $31.56, or 30.62%, during intraday trading on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"NVE Corporation shares dropped 30.62% after it was disclosed on October 21, 2026 that NVE reported that second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue fell 47% quarter over quarter, with product sales down 48%, gross profit down 49% and diluted EPS down 51%. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should NVE Corporation investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of NVE Corporation investors. Investors who lost money can visit the NVE Corporation investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the NVE Corporation investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased NVE Corporation securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the NVE Corporation investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the NVE Corporation investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against NVE Corporation, investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery, and any fees require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about NVE Corporation should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



NVE Corporation investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

NVE Q2 Results

NVE Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-914-5007



Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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