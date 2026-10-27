Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated operating results:



Revenue increased 10.6% to $690.9 million

GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $5.45, an increase of 22.2% Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.75, an increase of 28.1%



VITAS segment operating results:



Net Patient Revenue of $457.4 million, an increase of 12.2%

Average Daily Census (ADC) of 24,428, an increase of 9.4%

Admissions of 18,995, an increase of 7.2%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $70.8 million, an increase of 44.7%

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $92.5 million, an increase of 31.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 20.2%, an increase of 318-basis points



Roto-Rooter segment operating results:



Revenue of $233.5 million, an increase of 7.5%

Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.3 million, a decline of 1.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $48.2 million, a decline of 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6%, a decline of 213-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $457.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, which is an increase of 12.2% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 9.4% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.2%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 25-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period's revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes positively impacted revenue growth by 85-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 7.2% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2026, VITAS accrued $828,000 in Medicare Cap billing limitation. This compares to the Medicare Cap billing limitation recorded in the third quarter of 2025 of $6.1 million. No Medicare Cap billing limitation was recorded in the third quarter of 2026 for the Florida combined program, and none is anticipated for the 2026 fiscal period.

Of VITAS' 33 Medicare provider numbers, 21 provider numbers have an anticipated full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, seven provider numbers have a cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $6.1 million.

Average revenue per patient per day in the third quarter of 2026 was $209.11 which is 196-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high-acuity care averaged $187.69 and $1,147.26, respectively. During the quarter, high-acuity days-of-care were 2.2% of total days of care, a decline of 5-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The third quarter 2026 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 25.4%, a 221-basis point increase from the same period of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $25.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $92.5 million in the quarter, an increase of 31.4% when compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 20.2%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $233.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 7.5%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $59.9 million, an increase of 9.0% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 10.6%, drain cleaning increasing 6.8%, excavation increasing 5.5% and water restoration increasing 30.7%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $158.8 million, an increase of 5.2% over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 7.8%, plumbing increasing 5.9%, water restoration increasing 6.2% and drain cleaning increasing 4.5%.

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue from independent contractors was $16.9 million which is flat compared to the same period of 2025.

Roto-Rooter's third quarter 2026 gross margin was 50.3%. This compares to the prior-year quarter's gross margin of 50.7%. Roto-Rooter's selling, general and administrative expenses were $71.0 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 17.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $48.2 million, a decline of 2.5% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 20.6% which represents a 213-basis point decline from the third quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2026, Roto-Rooter re-acquired multiple franchise territories in California for approximately $62.5 million. Collectively, these territories include a population of over 12 million people. Slightly over half of the revenue associated with acquired territories will become part of our owned and operated branch locations. Two new branches will be established in Sacramento and San Diego while other territories will be absorbed by existing branches. The remaining locations will become part of our independent contractor operating model.

Chemed Consolidated

As of September 30, 2026, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $48.4 million and $236.0 million in long-term debt.

In April 2026, Chemed entered into a new five-year $450 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consists of a $450 million revolving line of credit and a $250 million expansion feature. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $166.7 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $47.3 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 125,000 shares of Chemed stock for $66.0 million which equates to a cost per share of $528.24. Over the trailing 12-months, the Company has repurchased 1,235,000 shares of Chemed stock at an average price of $427.62 per share. As of September 30, 2026, there was approximately $73.7 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under the Company's plan.

Guidance Update

Based on the Company's financial results through September 30, 2026, we estimate that we will be at or slightly above the high-end of our full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance issued in conjunction with our press release, dated July 28, 2026, discussing our second quarter 2026 earnings. Further operational detail will be provided during the investor conference call.

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. ET, on Wednesday October 28, 2026, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed's website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website .

Participants may also register via teleconference at: .

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed's website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed's financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company's operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed's management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed's management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed's future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed's Net Income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed's operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed's estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS' revenues and future prospects, Chemed's expectations regarding VITAS' patient mix and Chemed's expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter's services.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed's control. Chemed's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in Chemed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2026. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.