AGNT, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), the parent company for eXp Realty®, NextHome, Inc., FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The call is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about AGNT and its companies. Submit questions in advance to ....

Call details are as follows:

The conference call and shareholder presentation will be accessible online via the Company's Investor Relations website,.

You can also register in advance to access the live conference call at: AGNT, Inc. Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call, for 90 days. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About AGNT, Inc.

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

AGNT, Inc. uses its website,, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We intend to announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and the following channels:



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Accordingly, investors should monitor each of these disclosure channels.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

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Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at