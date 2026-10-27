Major U.S. Technology Company Selects Baker Hughes' Power Generation And Cooling Solutions To Scale High-Density AI Compute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major order for integrated solution to provide approximately 1.1 gigawatts of reliable power includes turbines, generators, gearboxes alongside a substantial order for Chart dry coolers

HOUSTON and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday a major integrated power generation order and a substantial cooling order for a major U.S. technology company's development for advanced computing. The power generation order was booked in the third quarter of 2026, and the Chart dry coolers in the fourth quarter.

The award includes 34 Frame 5 gas turbines, nine NovaLTTM16 turbines, BRUSHTM Power Generation generators and associated gears to provide approximately 1.1 GW of reliable, scalable power generation to support high-performance computing infrastructure for AI model training, inference, and physical AI workloads. Baker Hughes will also supply Chart dry coolers as part of a closed-loop cooling system designed to support high-density AI workloads.

“Energy enables progress, economic growth, innovation and opportunity – from the AI and digital infrastructure that powers global connectivity and productivity, to the electrification and industrialization that improve quality of life,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.“The AI revolution runs on energy, and Baker Hughes is building energy systems that will underpin the next era of industrial advancement.”

Baker Hughes is unlocking industrial growth by integrating power generation, cooling, grid stability and energy management capabilities to power the AI economy and build a resilient energy system that is secure, sustainable and affordable.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

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