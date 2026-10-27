Paragon Home Care Highlights Care Coordination For Arlington Seniors Returning Home

- Juan Tuason, Owner of Paragon Home Care

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an older parent is preparing to return home after a hospital stay, family members often find themselves managing several responsibilities at once. A daughter may be coordinating transportation, preparing the house, communicating with hospital staff, and determining what assistance her parent will need once home. Even when the return home is welcome, knowing how to organize ongoing support can be challenging.

For families in Arlington and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia, communication between family members, caregivers, and care coordinators can play an important role in making the transition more manageable. Paragon Home Care, a McLean-based private-duty home care agency serving Northern Virginia since 2013, is highlighting how coordinated non-medical in-home support can help families prepare for changing care needs.

How Does Care Coordination Help Seniors Returning Home?

Care coordination helps families organize practical assistance, communicate preferences, and establish a clearer understanding of an older adult's needs after a hospital stay. For some households, this may involve arranging help with meals, personal care, transportation, mobility assistance, or companionship. For others, the priority may be establishing a schedule that provides additional support while a loved one adjusts to being home.

Paragon Home Care offers hourly and live-in assistance for older adults transitioning from hospitals or other care settings. Its caregivers provide non-medical support that complements discharge instructions and any services arranged through healthcare professionals.

Communication Helps Families Navigate Changing Needs

Returning home can bring new questions about schedules, responsibilities, and the level of assistance an older adult may need.

Clear communication helps families explain personal preferences, discuss practical concerns, and understand how support arrangements may need to change over time.

Paragon emphasizes attentive caregiving and communication as part of its approach to supporting older adults and their families. Caregivers' familiarity with a client's routines and preferences can provide useful context when discussing changes with the broader care team. For adult children balancing careers, raising children, and coordinating a parent's return home, having a clear understanding of available support can make planning more manageable.

Specialized Dementia Education Supports Individual Needs

Care transitions may require additional consideration when an older adult is living with dementia or experiencing memory-related changes.

Paragon is certifying all of its caregivers in dementia care, strengthening the agency's focus on memory support. The initiative emphasizes the importance of understanding communication preferences, familiar routines, and individual support needs.

Anita Irvin, Director of Community Engagement, serves as a dementia care resource and educator, supporting family education, community outreach, and specialty training initiatives.

Sensi Provides Additional Care Insights

Paragon incorporates Sensi, an AI-powered care-insights technology available to every client as part of its standard of care.

The technology helps identify potential changes in daily patterns and behaviors, providing additional information that can support proactive attention and communication within the care team. Sensi complements human caregiving and is not a medical-alert or emergency-response service.

Paragon's mission is to redefine home care around the moments in between the tasks, where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. Its core value,“More Than Tasks. Meaningful Care.”, reflects the agency's emphasis on attentive caregiving, thoughtful communication, and the everyday interactions that support families through changing circumstances.

Resources for Arlington and Northern Virginia Families

Families preparing for a loved one's return home can explore Paragon's Family Guide, which addresses common questions about selecting in-home assistance and planning for changing care needs. Paragon offers personal care, companionship, respite care, dementia support, and hourly or live-in assistance for older adults who need additional support at home.

Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America, Paragon has earned Best of Home Care recognition through Activated Insights, reflecting independent, anonymous feedback collected from clients and caregivers. Families interested in learning more can contact Paragon Home Care or call (703) 942-8950.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is a private-duty home care agency based in McLean, Virginia, serving families throughout Northern Virginia since 2013. Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America by Activated Insights, Paragon is built around the belief that meaningful care happens in the moments between the tasks. The agency pairs highly selected caregivers with proactive, technology-enabled care, including Sensi monitoring available to every client, to help older adults age with dignity, safety, and connection at home. Learn more at paragonhomecare or call (703) 942-8950.

Juan Tuason

Paragon Home Care

+1 703-942-8950

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paragon Home Care Highlights Care Coordination for Arlington Seniors Returning Home News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® October 27, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.