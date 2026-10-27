Paragon Home Care Explains Support For Independent Living In Arlington

- Anita Irvin, Director of Community Engagement at Paragon Home Care

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many older adults in Arlington, independence means continuing to enjoy the routines and familiar surroundings that make a house feel like home. But when everyday activities such as preparing meals, managing household responsibilities, or moving safely around the home become more difficult, families may begin wondering how to provide support without taking away that sense of independence.

Paragon Home Care is highlighting how thoughtful in-home assistance can help older adults maintain familiar routines while giving family members greater confidence in their loved one's daily well-being.

Since 2013, the agency has served Northern Virginia families with a model built around the moments between the tasks, where trust grows, and meaningful connection takes shape for people who want to continue aging in place.

Can Caregivers Help Older Adults Stay Independent At Home In Arlington?

Yes, caregivers can help older adults stay independent at home by supporting daily routines such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, assistance with mobility around the home, companionship, transportation, memory support, and relief for family members. The goal is not to take over a person's life, but to make it easier for them to continue living safely and comfortably in the place they know best.

What Independence Can Look Like Day To Day

For one older adult, staying independent may mean having someone nearby in the morning to help with getting ready for the day and preparing breakfast. For another, it may mean a steady presence for conversation, rides to appointments, or support after returning home from the hospital. These are often the moments families worry about most, especially when they are balancing careers, children, and an aging parent's growing needs.

Paragon Home Care says its approach centers on both practical help and relationship-building. A familiar face at the door, a conversation over lunch, or someone noticing that a routine feels off can make home feel steadier for an older adult and more manageable for family members.

The agency also points families to its Family Guide as a helpful resource for sorting through common questions that come up when home life starts to feel harder to manage, including signs an older adult may need more help at home.

Specialized Support For Changing Needs

Paragon is certifying all of its caregivers in dementia care, strengthening the agency's focus on memory support. The agency also invests in specialty training in Parkinson's care, stroke recovery support, post-hospitalization care, and end-of-life support.

Anita Irvin, Director of Community Engagement, also serves as a dementia care resource and educator, supporting community outreach, family education, and ongoing specialty training initiatives.

A Blend Of Human Presence And Proactive Insight

Paragon Home Care's mission is to redefine home care around the moments in between the tasks, where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. Guided by its philosophy of“More than tasks. Meaningful care.” the agency emphasizes the relationships, conversations, and quiet moments that help families feel confident and older adults feel genuinely supported.

Paragon Home Care incorporates Sensi, an AI-powered care-insights technology available to every client as part of its standard of care. The technology supports caregivers and the broader care team by helping identify potential changes in daily patterns, behaviors, and safety concerns that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Sensi complements human caregiving rather than replacing it, providing additional information that can help the team recognize changes and respond proactively. It is not a medical-alert or emergency-response service.

For hospitals and care managers, the agency also offers reliable hourly and live-in support for safe transitions home.

Paragon Home Care has been recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America through Activated Insights' Best of Home Care recognition programs. These honors reflect independent, anonymous feedback collected from clients and caregivers, highlighting the agency's commitment to meaningful care and caregiver development.

Families exploring in-home support in Arlington and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia can visit Paragon Home Care's contact page or call (703) 942-8950 to discuss available services and next steps.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is a private-duty home care agency based in McLean, Virginia, serving families throughout Northern Virginia since 2013. Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America by Activated Insights, Paragon is built around the belief that meaningful care happens in the moments between the tasks. The agency pairs highly selected caregivers with proactive, technology-enabled support, including Sensi monitoring available to every client, to help older adults live with dignity, safety, and connection at home. More than tasks. Meaningful care.

Juan Tuason

Paragon Home Care

+1 703-942-8950

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Paragon Home Care Explains Support for Independent Living in Arlington News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® October 27, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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