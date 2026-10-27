Smart Data Solutions Announces Innovation Lab To Reimagine Where Healthcare Efficiency Begins

Opening in Phoenix, the Innovation Lab will bring AI, automation and operational innovation together to transform how healthcare information enters the workflow

- April Gill

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Data Solutions, a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified AI-Native Platform, today announced the opening of its Innovation Lab in Phoenix on November 4, 2026.

The Lab will is built around a question the healthcare industry rarely asks: how much cost and complexity are created before a workflow even begins?

Healthcare organizations have invested for decades in systems that adjudicate claims, manage authorizations, process enrollment, and support other critical operations. But the efficiency of those systems depends on the quality of the information entering them. When information arrives fragmented, unstructured or unvalidated, it creates exceptions, rework, and delays downstream. Those costs ultimately affect health plans and TPAs, as well as the members and providers waiting for decisions.

The Smart Data Solutions Innovation Lab is an investment in solving that problem at its source.

At the Lab, Smart Data Solutions will bring together robotics, document intelligence, AI and healthcare workflow automation to rethink how information is received, prepared and moved into downstream systems. The goal is simple: cleaner inputs, fewer exceptions, and faster, more confident decisions.

That approach reflects the broader Smart Data Solutions platform strategy, which unifies intake, intelligence, and workflow automation to transform fragmented information into structured, action-ready data.

“Making healthcare efficient is our mission, and efficiency starts earlier than most organizations look,” said April Gill, Chief Commercial Officer at Smart Data Solutions.“How information enters an operation is one of the most consequential and least examined parts of healthcare. We have accepted many of these processes the same way for a long time. The Innovation Lab gives us a place to challenge those assumptions and reimagine what the front end of healthcare operations can look like.”

“Automation should carry the volume. People should make the decisions,” said Dave Koepke, Chief Operating Officer at Smart Data Solutions.“Everywhere those two things get mixed up, you lose speed, you lose consistency, and you lose your best people to work that never needed them. We separated them deliberately, in the design, in the layout, and in every workstation on that floor.”

The Innovation Lab is designed to move ideas from concept to proven practice. New approaches will be tested and validated in real operating environments before being scaled more broadly. The insights generated in Phoenix will inform continued innovation across Smart Data Solutions' solutions and customer operations.

This extends work already reflected in the company's Document Intelligence solution, which transforms complex healthcare documents into validated, structured and actionable intelligence before downstream workflows begin, as well as Intelligent Connectivity, which ensures data moves accurately and efficiently across the healthcare ecosystem. The S.M.A.R.T. Council, the company's client advisory group, will convene in Phoenix for its final meeting of 2026 and join company leaders for the November 4 opening, including welcome remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and technology demonstrations. This group of selected healthcare leaders collaborate with the company to guide product innovation, share insights and elevate strategic thinking around improving healthcare through people, process and technology powered automation.

The Innovation Lab will also be featured at Smart Horizons HealthTech Symposium 2027. The company's HealthTech Symposium taking place May 3 to 6, 2027, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information, visit or contact Smart Data Solutions at....

About Smart Data Solutions

Smart Data Solutions is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified AI-Native Platform. Purpose-built for healthcare, the platform connects intake, data, intelligence, and workflow to reduce administrative friction, improve interoperability and enable more efficient operations at scale.

Today, the platform supports more than 600 healthcare organizations through a portfolio of solutions including Digital Mailroom, Clearinghouse, Document Intelligence, Intelligent Connectivity, and Intelligent Operations. Together, these capabilities help healthcare organizations transform fragmented information into trusted, action-ready data and connected workflows driving reduced costs, increased efficiency, and operational confidence.

Jay Tonsager

Smart Data Solutions

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Smart Data Solutions Announces Innovation Lab to Reimagine Where Healthcare Efficiency Begins News Provided By Smart Data Solutions October 27, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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