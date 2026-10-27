Game Show Battle Rooms DC Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign At The Boro In Tysons

Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons introduces its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign at The Boro in Tysons for businesses, families, and groups throughout Northern Virginia and the DC metro.

Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons offers onsite beer and hard seltzers for corporate holiday gatherings at The Boro in Tysons.

Guests participate in holiday-themed game show challenges featuring head-to-head competitions, interactive props, and professional game show hosts at Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons.

Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons offers interactive corporate holiday events combining hosted game show competitions, team building activities, and group entertainment at The Boro in McLean, Virginia.

The 2026 holiday campaign at Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons features private game show experiences for coworkers, friends, and families at The Boro, near the Greensboro Metro station on the Silver Line.

The campaign features holiday game show experiences for corporate events, team building events & group celebrations in Tysons, Northern Virginia & the DC metro.

- Jessica, Coca-Cola

DC - TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons has announced the local launch of its 2026“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign, part of a coordinated nationwide initiative across the company's 24 operating locations.

The campaign introduces seasonal game show programming for businesses, families, and other groups planning holiday celebrations throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The Tysons venue, which opened in March 2026 at The Boro in Fairfax County, is participating in the campaign for the first time this holiday season. The location will incorporate holiday-themed content into its interactive game show competitions, combining team-based challenges with professional hosts and private game show arenas. Catering arrangements, onsite beverage service, and a private meeting room are also available for organized group events.

A NATIONWIDE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN COMES TO WASHINGTON DC

The“Best. Holiday Party. Ever.” campaign is being introduced across Game Show Battle Rooms locations nationwide for the 2026 holiday season. The initiative incorporates seasonal content into the company's immersive game show format for corporate holiday parties, employee appreciation events, and private group gatherings.

Participants compete in teams through a series of interactive challenges inspired by television game shows. Professional hosts guide the competitions, explain the rules, and manage each round.

Private game show experiences typically last 60 to 75 minutes and feature activities designed to encourage participation, communication, and friendly competition.

The Tysons location offers Classic Showdowns and Primetime Showdowns, two experiences featuring different combinations of game show challenges. Classic Showdowns includes survey-based competitions, word puzzles, and pricing challenges, while Primetime Showdowns incorporates team-matching activities and timed skill competitions.

Seasonal questions and holiday-themed content will be incorporated into the existing formats during the campaign.

Explore Game Show Battle Rooms Holiday Party Experiences

CORPORATE HOLIDAY PARTIES AND TEAM BUILDING IN THE WASHINGTON DC METROPOLITAN AREA

Corporate holiday celebrations are a central focus of the 2026 campaign, with Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons offering an interactive group activity for organizations planning year-end gatherings.

The Washington, DC metropolitan area is home to employers across government contracting, technology, cybersecurity, financial services, healthcare, consulting, aerospace, and professional services. Tysons and surrounding Northern Virginia communities are major regional employment centers, with corporate offices, hotels, restaurants, and conference facilities serving businesses throughout Fairfax County and the Capital Region.

The hosted game show format allows coworkers to participate in organized team competitions. Groups face off in a series of challenges, with professional hosts facilitating each round and managing the experience.

The Tysons venue offers a private meeting and party room that can be rented by the hour before or after game show sessions. The room includes audiovisual equipment and can accommodate company meetings, presentations, and catered gatherings.

Catering and bar-service arrangements are available for organized corporate events. The venue also offers beer and hard seltzers onsite.

The seasonal programming accommodates employee appreciation events, department gatherings, client celebrations, and other organized group activities.

Learn About Our Corporate Team Building Events

“Holiday gatherings are an important opportunity for companies to bring employees together outside their usual work environment,” said David Sauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Game Show Battle Rooms.“With this year's holiday campaign, we're incorporating seasonal games into our existing format and providing organizations with another way to celebrate as a team.”

THE BORO AND THE TYSONS BUSINESS COMMUNITY

Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons operates at 1640 Boro Place in McLean, Virginia, within The Boro, a mixed-use shopping, dining, residential, and entertainment district in Tysons.

The venue serves businesses, residents, and organized groups throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area, including Tysons, McLean, Vienna, Falls Church, Reston, Herndon, Arlington, Fairfax, and surrounding Northern Virginia communities.

Tysons is one of Northern Virginia's principal commercial and employment centers, with corporate headquarters, technology companies, consulting firms, financial services employers, and professional offices concentrated throughout the area.

The Boro combines restaurants, retail establishments, entertainment venues, residential buildings, and office space within a walkable district. Its location near the Greensboro Metro station on the Silver Line provides a public transportation connection for visitors traveling from other parts of Northern Virginia and the Washington metropolitan area.

The surrounding Tysons commercial district also offers regional access through Interstate 495, Route 7, Route 123, and the Dulles Toll Road corridor.

Throughout the year, Game Show Battle Rooms DC – Tysons hosts corporate team building events, birthday parties, family gatherings, and other private group activities.

Having opened in March 2026, the Tysons location is participating in its first year-end holiday season. Its inclusion in the nationwide campaign introduces seasonal programming to the venue's existing experiences, providing an additional option for organizations planning holiday gatherings in Tysons and throughout the Capital Region.

HOLIDAY GATHERINGS AND GROUP ACTIVITIES AT THE BORO

The location of Game Show Battle Rooms within The Boro provides a setting for organizations planning holiday events that include multiple activities.

Companies and other organized groups can arrange a private game show experience and independently coordinate dining or additional entertainment at nearby establishments within the district.

The Boro includes restaurants, retail destinations, a dine-in movie theater, virtual reality entertainment, and shared public spaces. These amenities provide options for groups coordinating activities before or after their scheduled game show sessions.

For corporate holiday parties and organized celebrations, the combination of private game show arenas, a rentable meeting room, and nearby dining establishments allows businesses to coordinate different portions of their events within the same Tysons district.

The venue's participation in the 2026 holiday campaign adds seasonal programming to the area's existing group entertainment options.

Additional information about The Boro and its businesses is available at:



OPTIONS FOR LARGER WASHINGTON DC CORPORATE EVENTS

In addition to its venue-based experiences, Game Show Battle Rooms offers mobile game show entertainment for organizations hosting events at external locations.

The mobile format can accommodate larger gatherings, including corporate events with approximately 80 to more than 1,000 participants, depending on the event configuration.

These experiences can be arranged at corporate offices, hotels, conference facilities, and other event venues, subject to local service availability.

For organizations coordinating larger holiday gatherings throughout Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and the surrounding metropolitan area, the mobile format provides an alternative to venue-based events.

Learn About Our Mobile Game Show Experiences

2026 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING AND EVENT INFORMATION

The seasonal campaign is being introduced during the 2026 holiday planning period, with holiday-themed game show experiences available through participating Game Show Battle Rooms locations.

Information about the DC – Tysons venue, seasonal programming, corporate group arrangements, and scheduling is available at:



ABOUT GAME SHOW BATTLE ROOMS

Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2017, Game Show Battle Rooms operates immersive game show entertainment venues across the United States. The company offers private, hosted game show experiences for corporate events, team building activities, birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and other group gatherings.

Game Show Battle Rooms currently operates 24 locations nationwide and reports more than 200,000 five-star Google reviews across its venues.

Additional information is available at .

Mike Rylander

Game Show Battle Rooms

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Game Show Battle Rooms DC Launches 'Best. Holiday Party. Ever.' Campaign at The Boro in Tysons News Provided By Game Show Battle Rooms October 27, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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