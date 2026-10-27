Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab Makes Landfall Near Yanam In Andhra Pradesh

Landfall and Current Situation

The very severe Cyclonic storm 'Arnab' has started making landfall near Yanam, close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. As per officials, the landfall process is expected to be completed by 4 AM. Rain and strong winds are likely to continue even after the landfall process is completed in the area. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continues to receive updates from officials on the movement of the severe cyclonic storm, said the CMO. People in cyclone-affected areas have been advised to stay indoors while the cyclone crosses the coast. Authorities have urged people to postpone travel in the affected areas. Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar has reviewed precautionary measures and directed officials to remain on high alert to ensure public safety and minimise damage.

Government Preparations and Safety Measures

Cyclone Arnab is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning, accompanied by winds reaching 135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph. Ahead of the cyclone, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier mentioned the state had identified 2,199 cyclone shelters and prepared evacuation plans, prioritising the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. He added that 2,360 pregnant women had already been shifted to medical facilities.

Emergency Response Deployment

“Twelve NDRF and ten SDRF teams have been assigned to the districts, with deployment underway,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Police, Fire Services and medical teams had been mobilised, while the Navy and Coast Guard were ready to assist. He said arrangements were being made for food, drinking water, medicines and generators, while more than 8,400 power restoration personnel had been mobilised. Control rooms were also functioning round the clock.

Public Advisory

Appealing to residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities, Naidu urged people to move to designated shelters when advised and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea until official clearance was given. "I appeal to everyone to remain calm, stay alert and cooperate with the authorities. Move immediately to designated shelters when advised. Fishermen must not venture into the sea until official clearance is given," he said.“Keep essential supplies and charged phones ready. Avoid unnecessary travel, beaches, riverbanks, floodwaters and fallen power lines,” he added. The Chief Minister also advised residents to remain in safe shelters until authorities confirmed that the danger had passed and to follow official updates and government precautions.

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