WATCH: Woman Caught Stealing Table Lamp From Derbyshire Bar In CCTV Footage, Video Goes Viral

In what was described as a 'bright idea' gone wrong, a woman was caught stealing a table lamp and putting it in her handbag at Krak bar in Matlock, Derbyshire, on Saturday, October 24.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman, apparently with two other customers, quickly looked around to see if anyone was watching before swiping the table lamp off the counter. She secretly shoved the lamp into her handbag, pretending nothing had happened, and nonchalantly resumed her conversations with her companions.

Derbyshire, in the East Midlands, has been in the news for several local viral incidents, but the latest one came into the spotlight when the owners of Krak bar shared CCTV footage online to identify the customer and recover their missing property.

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How Did the Woman Pull Off the Sneaky Lamp Theft?

KRAK bar, which is located on Dale Road in Matlock, captured the sequence of events on a CCTV camera that was installed inside the premises. In the viral footage, the female customer was seen sipping her drink and taking a quick look around the room to check if any staff members or other patrons were watching.

Leveraging the quiet moment, the woman reached out for her handbag, which was placed beneath the table, grabbed a sleek cordless lamp, and sneakily put it into her bag without even batting an eye or interrupting the conversation with her companions. After zipping her bag, the woman calmly continued her conversation with her companions.

The CCTV footage was shared by Krak Bar on its Facebook page, which wrote:

“Seems we've lost one of our new table lamps. Whilst on the hunt to find it, we came across this footage of a lovely lady misplacing it!”

“Does anybody know how we could get in touch with the lady to get this back, as one of our tables are in complete darkness.

“Please message our page with her name so we could contact her, or even better, please could you drop us a message to let us know when we can receive our property!"

Who hasn't taken a glass or two home from a bar?

But a table lamp... WTF!!

Is the cost of living crisis that bad?

Writer: Ian

Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2026

The bar's appeal captured the attention of social media users, as the woman appeared to have executed the swipe in full view of her companions while managing to keep total composure. Despite the presence of her two companions, the woman, oblivious to the camera positioned right above her, slipped the item into her tote before discreetly zipping it up.

Netizens Question Woman's Decision to Steal Bar Lamp

The viral video of the woman stealing the lamp from a Derbyshire bar has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning her decision to steal such an item, with some suggesting that the incident reflected entitlement rather than financial hardship.

Taking to their X handles, many shared sarcastic remarks about the incident, while others questioned the woman's decision to take the lamp, with several users remarking that stealing in public was baffling.

Another section of users pointed out that CCTV cameras made it difficult to escape detection, while some suggested that people sometimes make poor decisions when intoxicated. Others questioned why someone would steal a table lamp despite being in a public place with surveillance cameras.

@MarioNawfal If you are so tight on cash that you are stealing lamps from bars, then you shouldn't be out drinking. Make better financial decisions.

- Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal she's not wise

stealing in public is crazy

- (@akuxbt) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal Those types and I've seen it with people who had plenty of money to buy it(whatever they stole). Salt/pepper cont.,glasses, saucers, ect....

It's retarded.

- Mommabear (@DorthyTayl6853) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal Those types and I've seen it with people who had plenty of money to buy it(whatever they stole). Salt/pepper cont.,glasses, saucers, ect....

It's retarded.

- Mommabear (@DorthyTayl6853) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal lol. I'm surprised she did not take both lamps

- Karl (@dane_stringer) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal A pint glass I get, but walking out of a bar with a whole table lamp takes real confidence. Bold or crazy?

- C H (@TheCyberHouse) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal Given that cameras are now everywhere, these people are so stupid to think that they will not be detected or caught.

- KadimDost (@KadimDost422439) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal A glass is a souvenir. A table lamp means you were planning the whole night.

- 左左 (@zuopun777) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal People often do stupid things when they're intoxicated

- Dave the Rad Trad (@DavetheRadTrad) October 26, 2026

Not about money, addiction, or hunger. This is clearly entitlement taught in schools and social media. She/they visited the restroom, etc, and relocated a lamp from another table to their table, then snuck it into her bag. (Notice other tables have one lamp.)

The two people with her are in on it and would likely take another lamp off another table if given an opportunity. They all forgot cams.

- NC ShangriLa (@NCShangriLa) October 26, 2026

@MarioNawfal I hate carry stuff so never.I found out recently its a thing.

- SeriouslyMC (@seriouslymc) October 26, 2026

Meanwhile, there has been no official update from the restaurant on whether the woman had returned the lamp or whether any action or formal police report was made regarding the incident.

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