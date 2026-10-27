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Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (19 To 23 October 2026)


Date: 2026-10-27 04:01:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27 October 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 19 to 23 October 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Oct-26 FR0000073298 6 700 36,3376 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Oct-26 FR0000073298 9 032 36,2770 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Oct-26 FR0000073298 11 300 36,4081 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Oct-26 FR0000073298 4 338 36,2642 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Oct-26 FR0000073298 12 623 36,7795 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Oct-26 FR0000073298 2 827 36,7278 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Oct-26 FR0000073298 13 266 37,2024 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Oct-26 FR0000073298 2 000 37,1620 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Oct-26 FR0000073298 14 000 35,7109 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Oct-26 FR0000073298 5 395 35,5859 CEUX
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Oct-26 FR0000073298 1 605 35,7953 TQEX

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 10 27_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 10 27_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111875264


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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