Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Investors Have Until November 3Rd To Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired Dick's common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (“Dick's” or the“Company”) (NYSE:DKS) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's common stock between September 8, 2025 and August 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Dick's suffered from stagnant inventory in its Foot Locker division after acquiring the chain. The Company failed to achieve its sales growth and profitability targets due to its inventory problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Dick's, investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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