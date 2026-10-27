Dayforce Introduces Agentic Strategic Workforce Planning To Help Leaders Design The Workforce Of The Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI agent helps leaders model the skills, capacity, cost, and impact of people and AI agents together

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the Dayforce® Strategic Workforce Planning Agent - a conversational agent that helps leaders plan the work their organization needs to do and decide how people and AI agents can perform it.

Rather than beginning with headcount, leaders can start with the business question in front of them. Through natural-language conversation, they can perform workforce scenario modeling for their organization, assess different options with stakeholders, and understand the impact of potential decisions before committing resources.

The agent runs an organizational health diagnostic to surface workforce hotspots and measure the cost of potential changes, including both headcount and AI token costs. Leaders can then add or change positions, update structure and productivity assumptions, and see the second- and third-order effects in real time.

“For decades, workforce planning has started with headcount and worked backward. That model breaks when some of the work can be augmented by an AI agent,” said Jake Varghese, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc.“Leaders need to plan the work first: what has to get done, which skills it takes, and whether people or agents should do it. Because the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform connects the workforce data, structure, costs, and outputs behind the plan, those decisions don't have to stay in a spreadsheet.”

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its Agentic HCM Platform - weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform to help organizations get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

Built on Dayforce's single data model, the Strategic Workforce Planning Agent brings together people, skills, organizational structure, and costs in one view. Leaders can see the skills their organization has today, the skills each position requires, how well the person in that position matches those requirements, and where gaps exist. They can also identify where an AI agent can augment work, which work should remain with a person, and which can be shared between people and agents.

Because planning and execution happen on the same Dayforce platform, organizations can move from a workforce-planning conversation to action with greater confidence.

Availability

Select Dayforce AI Agent capabilities are available now, with Strategic Workforce Planning Agent expected to become available in Q1 2027.

Additional Information



Read the press release,“Dayforce Unveils the Agentic HCM Platform”

Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine”

Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Talent Experiences to Transform How Organizations Hire and Develop Talent” Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Innovations to Simplify Work from Schedule to Pay”

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Teri Murphy

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