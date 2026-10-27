Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended To Everything You Can Imagine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A conversational experience lets anyone describe what they need and build it securely in moments - no point solutions, no need to code, no costly customization

Company also unveils Dayforce Marketplace, a trusted ecosystem to explore, install, and manage apps, bots, and more

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced Dayforce® Build, a new way for Dayforce customers and partners to create apps, bots, and documents on the Dayforce platform for needs unique to their business. As the first of its kind in HCM software, Dayforce Build enables anyone to simply describe what they want to create in plain language, and Dayforce Build can turn it into a personalized solution in moments - all with the trust, security, and governance of Dayforce built in.

Alongside Dayforce Build, the company also unveiled Dayforce Marketplace, a trusted ecosystem to explore, install, and manage apps, bots, and more created by Dayforce, partners, and customers, making it even faster to extend Dayforce with pre-built solutions. Customers and partners who want to publish to Dayforce Marketplace can access Dayforce Build Academy, a training and certification program designed to help ensure published solutions deliver quality, scale, and value to the Dayforce community.

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its agentic HCM platform- weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform so organizations can get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

HCM that adapts to your business

As organizations navigate rapid advances in AI, changing workforce expectations, and growing complexity, the systems that support their people need to adapt just as quickly. As an HCM leader, Dayforce already delivers the complete core platform with HR, pay, time, talent, and planning capabilities that organizations need to be agile at scale. But every business also has processes and workforce challenges that are uniquely their own and change frequently. Until now, solving for these needs meant adding disconnected point solutions or investing in costly, slow custom development.

Dayforce Build changes that. Built on the Dayforce platform and its single data model, customers and partners can easily create and explore solutions - shaping Dayforce around the way their business works.

"If you can describe what your business needs, you can build it. That's Dayforce Build," said David Ossip, Dayforce Founder and CEO. "Make no mistake - our HCM core is world-class, and we'll keep making it better. It's the core you need to manage your workforce with the accuracy and compliance you can't compromise on. But as work becomes more personalized, Dayforce Build gives you everything you can imagine on top of it - a first of its kind in HCM that gives you the freedom to shape what's uniquely yours in plain language, moving from idea to outcome in moments."

From idea to working solution in moments

Additionally, with Dayforce Build, organizations can:



Empower anyone to create. Anyone can shape Dayforce around how they work. Just describe a need in plain business language and see a working Dayforce-native experience quickly take shape. Dayforce Build is model agnostic, leveraging the right large language model in the background for each job.



Put work on autopilot with Dayforce Bots. Create bots that work continuously on your behalf - monitoring ongoing work, and reasoning through multi-step assignments across Dayforce and connected systems. Bots can run on a schedule or respond to events – with memory to improve over time – all while operating within the permissions and approvals you define.



Create polished documents in minutes. Create presentations, reports, and other business-ready documents from a simple prompt, using pre-built templates and connected design systems to automatically bring your organization's brand, data, and standards to every output.



Bring Dayforce to where work happens. With channels and plug-ins, organizations can make Dayforce experiences available in the tools people already use while enabling Dayforce actions and data to work seamlessly with external AI assistants and business systems. The result: people can access, act on, and move work forward without having to leave their flow of work.



Publish instantly, without waiting on a release. New solutions and updated screens reach the people who need them as soon as they are approved.



Build fast without compromising trust. Solutions run in an isolated sandbox, access data only through Dayforce's permission model, and are governed by the same access controls, audit trail, and approval workflows as the rest of Dayforce.

Stay in control of what gets deployed. Administrators see exactly what an app will read and write before granting access and can assign it to specific roles or teams.



Discover more with Dayforce Marketplace

Extending the power of Dayforce Build is Dayforce Marketplace, a single destination to find, install, and manage apps, bots, and more that extend what Dayforce can do – all built by the Dayforce community.

With Dayforce Marketplace, organizations can:



Explore a library of ready-to-use solutions. Instead of building from scratch, discover pre-built solutions from Dayforce, partners, and customers, bringing a broader range of ideas, expertise, and capabilities into your Dayforce experience.



Evaluate with confidence. View descriptions, previews, publisher information, version history, and other key details in one place to understand how the solution can support your workforce before you install.



Discover curated collections that work together. Find solutions organized around roles, workflows, product areas, and business needs, making it easier to identify complementary capabilities.



Connect more data. Bring external data sources into Dayforce to unlock richer insights and support more of the work the organization needs to do.



Keep things up-to date, in one place. See which solutions are already installed for your organization and manage which workforce groups have access to them. As partners and community members release new versions, the latest capabilities and improvements arrive automatically in Dayforce Marketplace.

Get certified to publish with Build Academy. Customers and partners who want to publish to Dayforce Marketplace will have access to Build Academy – a training and certification program to help ensure solutions offered deliver quality, scale, and value to the Dayforce community.



Dayforce implementation, consulting, and software partners – including Aflac, Checkr, Deloitte, Emburse, Guusto, PwC, and WorkBright – are already building solutions.

"Dayforce Build gives clients a way to extend the platform to fit how their business operates, complimenting the native Dayforce experience," said Jen Capone, Payroll Workforce Management Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "By pairing Deloitte's controls and transformation experience with live Dayforce payroll data, permissions, and auditability, we can bring critical compliance workflows closer to the data they govern. For clients that can mean less manual work, stronger visibility, and a more efficient path to audit readiness and we are pleased our first application is designed to help organizations manage SOX 404 payroll controls, variance reviews, and sign-offs directly inside Dayforce."

Availability

Dayforce Build and Dayforce Marketplace will be available in 2027.

Additional Information



Visit the Dayforce Build webpag

Read the blog,“Introducing Dayforce Build: If you can describe it, you can build it” Read the press release,“Dayforce Unveils the Agentic HCM Platform”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

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