Dayforce Expands AI Collaboration With Microsoft Across HR, Finance, And Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations will be able to see the workforce drivers behind business decisions, and act on them from Dayforce or Microsoft

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft that more deeply connects Dayforce and Microsoft in both directions. This includes connection between Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Teams to and from Dayforce - including the newly announced Dayforce Build, where users can easily and securely create Dayforce-native apps, documents, and bots tailored to their business. Dayforce bots can automate recurring or event-driven work, putting routine tasks on autopilot.

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its Agentic HCM Platform- weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform so organizations can get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

Expanding Connection Between Dayforce and Microsoft

Most business decisions are workforce decisions. A budget gap, demand spike, or delayed project quickly becomes a question of staffing, overtime, pay, taxes, compliance, and hiring. Yet today's AI tools often stop at the boundaries of a single system.

The dynamic nature of today's organizations demands more interconnectivity across HR, finance, and operations to ensure workforce and business context is connected so leaders have a clear path from insight to action.

The expanded collaboration between Dayforce and Microsoft meets this moment, building on a longstanding relationship where Dayforce is built and operated on Microsoft Azure, a strategic hyperscale cloud partner. Now, through deeper connections built on open standards, including Model Context Protocol (MCP), organizations can bring even more data and actions from each system together while maintaining the controls and permissions they rely on.

For example, with the two systems working together, organizations can:



Create bots in Dayforce Build that will be made available in Copilot and Teams where users can run them, monitor their progress, and interact with them without leaving the Microsoft tools they use every day.



Create personalized apps in Dayforce Build that combine Dayforce and Dynamics 365 data and actions.

Create their own Copilot agents that use Dayforce data and actions, within each user's Dayforce permissions.



“Businesses do not make HR decisions in one system and operational decisions in another-their people, plans, and performance are all connected,” said Beata Reimer, Group Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Dayforce, Inc.“AI should work the same way. In collaboration with Microsoft, we're connecting trusted workforce context with the financial and operational signals leaders need, so they can move from a question to meaningful action. Dayforce Build then gives customers and partners the power to create what their business needs next.”

“Customers do not want AI that stops at the edge of one system. They want collaborative systems working together the way their teams do,” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Enterprise Partner Solutions, Microsoft.“With Dayforce working alongside Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Dynamics 365, leaders can move from a labor-cost question to a confident decision and action-using the controls their organization already trusts.”

Dayforce Build and Dayforce Marketplace will be available in 2027.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

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