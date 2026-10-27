Dayforce Introduces Agentic Innovations To Simplify Work From Schedule To Pay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A frontline operations command center, new agents, and reimagined experiences help organizations simplify work across scheduling, time, pay, and compliance management

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced new AI-powered innovations across workforce management (WFM), payroll, and compliance management. Together, they help organizations manage increasingly complex frontline work with greater simplicity, intelligence, and control.

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its agentic HCM platform - weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform to help organizations get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

The pressure on frontline operations is mounting. According to recent Dayforce research, 60% of surveyed executives and managers spend at least three hours each week responding to operational issues rather than improving operations. From unexpected staffing gaps to timekeeping exceptions and payroll corrections, these everyday disruptions can create a ripple effect by adding costs, increasing compliance risk, and creating administrative burdens across the workforce.

“Running a workforce shouldn't mean constantly reacting to the next red flag,” said Andrew Garcia, Vice President, Product Management, WFM and Payroll, Dayforce.“Dayforce is bringing agentic AI directly into the flow of work from schedule to pay, to help organizations surface what needs attention, act earlier, and keep operations moving. It's about moving from managing workforce complexity to being better positioned to anticipate and respond to it, while keeping people in control of the decisions that matter.”

A command center for frontline operations

At the center of the new WFM experience is Dayforce Command Center for Frontline Operations, giving managers a single, actionable view of the work from recruiting and onboarding through scheduling and time. Managers can quickly see what needs attention across their teams and locations, take action in context, and spend less time navigating administrative work.

Dayforce is also introducing reimagined capabilities across the frontline workflow:



Reimagined employee time experiences bring schedules, time, time off, and attendance together in one intuitive place, helping surface relevant next actions to make everyday tasks faster and easier.

New manager time and scheduling experiences provide guided workflows and visibility across teams, shifts, and locations – helping managers review time, resolve exceptions, manage schedules, and maintain coverage. A next-generation pay experience gives payroll teams a streamlined way to run, review, and close payroll across countries using native Dayforce Payroll.



AI that helps teams stay one step ahead

Across scheduling, time, pay, and compliance management, Dayforce AI agents can help surface relevant issues and guide next steps for review. Dayforce is rolling out these AI agent capabilities on a phased basis, with availability varying by agent. These include:



Scheduling coverage agent helps identify employees based on configured qualifications, availability, and scheduling rules, and recommends options for managers to approve.

Time to pay agents help flag missed clock-ins and outs, incomplete timesheets, and overdue approvals, guiding managers to prioritize resolution ahead of payroll deadlines.

Compliance agents can help teams monitor regulatory changes, identify potentially impacted employees, and guide teams through relevant configuration steps, subject to customer review. Tax inquiry agent h elps answer questions about tax calculations using configured rates, wage limits, and overrides within the Dayforce platform.



Select Dayforce AI Agent capabilities are available now, with additional AI agent capabilities, including the specific experiences described above, expected to become available at different times throughout 2026 and 2027, subject to change.

Additional Information



Read the press release,“Dayforce Unveils the Agentic HCM Platform”

Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine”

Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Talent Experiences to Transform How Organizations Hire and Develop Talent” Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Strategic Workforce Planning to Help Leaders Design the Workforce of the Future”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

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