Dayforce Unveils The Agentic HCM Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Native AI woven across a more open, connected platform helps organizations get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next - with the trust, compliance, and controls enterprises rely on

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today unveiled the Dayforce® Agentic HCM Platform - a single, trusted foundation with native AI woven throughout that brings intelligence, action, and creation together to reshape how people experience work.

Rooted in the company's commitment to deliver compounding, quantifiable value, Dayforce has evolved its suite into a connected system of action and outcomes - embedding native AI across both new and reimagined solutions to help organizations create impact for their people and business. The new agentic capabilities are governed by the Dayforce foundation for identity, permissions, privacy, security, approvals, and auditability. That foundation becomes increasingly important as AI evolves from answering questions to taking action - giving organizations the confidence to adopt new ways of working without compromising the control, compliance, and scale they depend on.

“AI is rewriting work life - and Dayforce is determined to make sure it's rewritten for the better. That has been our promise since day one, and this next era of Dayforce delivers on it like never before,” said David Ossip, CEO and Founder of Dayforce.“Dayforce's natively built AI is the foundation of our Agentic HCM Platform - it understands your people, your data, and how your business works. No one else brings those capabilities together on a foundation like this, giving customers a significant advantage over bolt-on technologies as they put AI to work across their organizations.”

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce is showcasing agentic innovation across HR, pay, time, talent, planning, implementation, and the broader Dayforce platform.

The New Building Blocks of Agentic HCM

As part of this evolution, Dayforce introduced new agentic products, services, and capabilities across the platform:



Ask Dayforce, a reimagined agentic experience that extends from the home screen through every part of Dayforce, with conversation at the center. People can start with a question, task, or idea to find answers, complete work, and create what comes next, wherever they are in Dayforce.

Dayforce AI Agents, an expanding portfolio of specialized capabilities that can understand context, reason through multi-step work, surface what needs attention, and take appropriate action - with hundreds of agentic tools, skills, and capabilities planned across the workforce lifecycle.

Dayforce Bots, personalized AI teammates customers can create to help monitor ongoing work and automate recurring or event-driven work across Dayforce and connected systems, within the permissions and approvals they define.

Dayforce Build, a conversational experience that enables anyone to describe what they need in plain language and create Dayforce-native apps, bots, and documents tailored to their business - without the need to code or rely on costly customization. Solutions are governed by Dayforce permissions, access controls, audit trails, and approval workflows.

Dayforce Marketplace, a trusted ecosystem to explore, install, and manage pre-built apps and bots from Dayforce, partners, and other customers. Additionally with Dayforce Build Academy, customers and partners develop the skills and certification to publish solutions that deliver quality, scale, and value to the Dayforce community.

A more open, connected Dayforce wherever work happens, with Dayforce experiences available in the channels people already use such as instant messaging tools, SMS, and more. Additionally, with plugins and connectors, Dayforce actions and data work seamlessly with external AI assistants and business systems including new and expanded partnerships with Microsoft and Anthropic's Claude. The result: people can access, act on, and move work forward without having to leave their flow of work.

Dayforce Deploy, a new AI-powered approach to implementing and getting the most value from the Dayforce platform. By connecting requirements, configuration, and testing in an intelligent implementation workspace - with proven Dayforce implementation expertise and human oversight - Dayforce Deploy is designed to reduce repetitive work, identify issues earlier, and deliver a faster, more predictable path to value. Simple and predictable pricing, designed to give customers greater clarity and capacity to plan and scale their AI investment.



"In a market crowded with talk of agents and AI tools, what matters is whether the technology helps people to work in more practical, collaborative ways," said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner, Sapient Insights Group. "What stands out to me about Dayforce's Agentic HCM Platform is the combination of a trusted foundation with novel ways to help people better collaborate with each other and with AI. Dayforce Build provides the ability to create interactive applications and different ways of working with data, rather than simply getting answers through chat. The Marketplace concept is particularly interesting because it creates the opportunity for teams to discover, share and reuse what others have built. No one in HR works alone, and they don't want to work alone."

Reimagined Experiences Across the Dayforce Platform

Additionally, alongside the new horizontal capabilities and services within the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform, Dayforce is introducing new and enhanced experiences across the platform:



Talent experiences that help organizations hire and grow the skills they need next. An all-new, agentic Dayforce Recruiting brings CRM, high-volume workflows, contingent staffing coordination, and AI agents together to reduce manual work across the hiring journey. Ribbon AI technology will be integrated natively into the new experience, adding AI-powered sourcing, rediscovery, voice and video interviews, and candidate insights. New learning paths, conversational learning agents, and AI-enhanced performance experiences help employees develop faster while giving leaders a clearer view of skills, gaps, and build-versus-buy talent decisions.

Pay and workforce management experiences that connect the schedule-to-pay lifecycle. Dayforce Command Center for Frontline Operations gives managers one place to see and address work across recruiting, onboarding, scheduling, and time, while new manager time and scheduling experiences help them manage coverage, schedules, and exceptions across teams and locations. Dayforce Contingent Workforce Management centralizes oversight of staffing vendors, contingent labor, rates, approvals, invoicing, and supplier performance, while a next-generation pay experience streamlines how payroll teams run, review, and close native Dayforce Payroll across countries.

Strategic workforce planning that helps leaders plan for work - not simply headcount. New scenario modeling enables leaders to model skills, capacity, structure, and costs across people and AI agents, compare scenarios, and evaluate potential business impact before putting workforce plans into action. HR experiences that make everyday work easier. A new Forms Agent turns requests into conversations-helping employees find and complete the right forms while following existing business rules and approval workflows-alongside a modernized, cross-device forms experience that preserves existing XML forms. New benefits and policy administration capabilities also give HR teams clearer visibility into enrollment progress, policy completion, and the work requiring follow-up.



Availability

Select Dayforce AI Agent and Dayforce Deploy capabilities are available now, with additional agentic capabilities and experiences expected to become available at different times through 2027. Dayforce in Claude is currently in beta, with general availability planned for 2027. Availability and timing vary by capability and are subject to change.

Additional Information



Read the blog,“What is agentic HCM? How AI can work across your workforce”

Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine” Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Dayforce Deploy to Bring Agentic AI to HCM Implementations”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

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