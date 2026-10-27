Dayforce And Deloitte Form Strategic Alliance To Advance HR And Payroll Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded alliance brings together the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform with Deloitte's human capital, payroll, and controls experience to help organizations accelerate transformation and realize greater value

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte that expands their established relationship across go-to-market, delivery, and co-innovation. Together, Dayforce and Deloitte will collaborate on opportunities, deliver transformations, and develop new solutions on the DayforceTM Agentic HCM Platform.

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its Agentic HCM Platform - weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform so organizations can get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

HR and payroll leaders are being asked to modernize faster while navigating growing regulatory complexity, workforce change, and rapid advances in AI. Payroll is also subject to critical financial controls, making accuracy, compliance, and auditability priorities for HR and finance leaders alike. Organizations need trusted technology, transformative expertise, and solutions that can keep pace long after go-live. The Dayforce and Deloitte alliance brings these capabilities together.

What the alliance means for customers and prospects



Aligned from day one - Dayforce and Deloitte will plan and pursue opportunities together with strategy, solution design, and delivery aligned from the start to reduce handoffs and risk in large, complex deployments.

Compliance built into the flow of work - Deloitte is building its controls experience into Dayforce, beginning with an application for Dayforce Build designed to bring SOX 404 payroll control reviews, variance checks, and sign-offs into Dayforce with a full audit trail.

Expanded Dayforce depth - More Dayforce training for Deloitte practitioners grows the bench of certified talent available to customers. Innovation that continues after go-live - On the Dayforce platform, Deloitte is building industry and compliance solutions natively in Dayforce, so customers gain new capability without custom integrations or added vendors.



From delivery to co-innovation

The alliance builds on a strong delivery relationship. Deloitte has been a Dayforce systems integrator since 2024 and is part of the service delivery expansion of the Dayforce Partner Network. The alliance moves the relationship beyond delivery to shared go-to-market in the United States and co-innovation on the Dayforce platform.

Deloitte is one of the first collaborators building on Dayforce Build, a conversational new way for Dayforce customers and partners to create apps, bots, and documents – all within Agentic Dayforce HCM. Deloitte's first application is designed to help organizations manage SOX 404 payroll controls, variance reviews, and sign-offs directly in Dayforce, with a full audit trail to reduce the manual evidence gathered by payroll and finance teams during every audit cycle. It is the starting point for how Dayforce and Deloitte plan to bring new solutions to customers.

Quotes

“This alliance expands how we work with Deloitte - from implementation to go-to-market and co-innovation,” said Beata Reimer, Group Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, at Dayforce, Inc.“By bringing Deloitte's human capital, payroll, and controls experience together with the Dayforce platform, we can help customers transform with greater confidence and continue creating value long after go-live. Deloitte's payroll controls application is an early example of what we can build together.”

“Our clients want a transformation that delivers outcomes, not just a new system. With Deloitte's Dayforce advisory, implementation, and Operate services, we bring HR and payroll depth to a platform built for how work actually happens, and a faster, lower-risk path to value for clients,” said Chetan Jain, Principal, US HR Strategy and Technology Offering Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

The alliance brings together Dayforce technology and Deloitte's industry and transformation experience to help organizations address evolving workforce needs and unlock greater value from the platform.

Additional Information



Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine” Learn more about the Dayforce Partner Network here



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

As used in this document,“Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Media Contacts

Dayforce:

Leslie Whitelaw

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