Dayforce Introduces Agentic Talent Experiences To Transform How Organizations Hire And Develop Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered recruiting, learning, and performance experiences extend the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform and help organizations build a more agile workforce

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced new agentic Talent experiences as part of the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform. The new capabilities bring AI-powered innovation across recruiting, learning, and performance management to help organizations connect people to opportunities, close skills gaps, and make more informed talent decisions.

“In a hyper-competitive talent market, traditional approaches to hiring and developing people can't keep pace,” said Jake Varghese, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dayforce, Inc.“AI creates an opportunity to help people onboard, grow, move, and contribute faster than ever. From high-volume frontline hiring to developing the next generation of leaders, Dayforce Talent helps organizations understand the skills they have, identify the capabilities they need next, and connect people to meaningful opportunities as business needs evolve.”

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its Agentic HCM Platform - weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform to help organizations get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

The new agentic Talent experiences include:



Agentic Recruiting built for hiring at scale: With AI at the core, Dayforce Recruiting helps organizations connect candidates with the right opportunities and enable recruiting teams to find, engage, and hire talent faster and more cost effectively. Designed for frontline and high-volume hiring, the reimagined experience will include candidate relationship management capabilities to help teams build and nurture talent pools; flexible hiring workflows; and a connected experience for staffing partners participating in the hiring process. AI agents will automate routine work across sourcing, screening, scheduling, and candidate engagement, so recruiters can focus on higher-value candidate and hiring-manager interactions.

AI-powered Learning that closes skills gaps faster: Within Dayforce Learning, AI learning paths will enable customers to describe a role, skills gap, or audience and quickly receive a curated learning path for employees. Learning agents will operate within existing permissions, enabling employees and managers to find relevant training and take action through conversational experiences. This helps people spend less time searching for development resources and more time learning. AI-powered Performance Management that builds talent agility: Dayforce Performance Management will bring goals, ongoing conversations, and feedback together in a guided experience. AI-powered insights will provide managers with greater visibility into the skills across their teams, where development can close gaps, and where new talent may be required. These insights are designed to help organizations build talent agility and make more informed decisions about whether to hire for the skills they need or develop them from within.



This announcement follows Dayforce's agreement to acquire Ribbon AI Inc. After the close of the transaction, Ribbon's technology is expected to be integrated natively into the new agentic Dayforce Talent experience. The technology will add agentic sourcing and talent rediscovery, conversational first-round voice and video AI interviews, and rich candidate insights. These capabilities are designed to help recruiters identify qualified candidates and move them forward faster, helping organizations fill critical roles when they are needed most.

Together, these agentic Talent experiences extend the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform by connecting talent decisions to the skills, workforce data, and workflows organizations already use to manage their people. With a clearer view of the skills they have and the work they need to accomplish, organizations can make faster, more confident decisions across the talent lifecycle.

Dayforce AI Agents are available now, with more AI agent capabilities coming throughout 2026 and 2027. The specific experiences listed across HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Planning are planned to be rolled out throughout 2027.

Additional Information



Read the press release, Dayforce to Acquire Ribbon AI Inc. to Advance Agentic Recruiting

Read the press release,“Dayforce Unveils the Agentic HCM Platform”

Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine”

Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Innovations to Simplify Work from Schedule to Pay” Read the press release,“Dayforce Introduces Agentic Strategic Workforce Planning to Help Leaders Design the Workforce of the Future”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

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