Dayforce In Anthropic's Claude To Help You Finish Work Where You Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dayforce connector will enable joint customers to ask questions and complete work with trusted Dayforce data in Claude - using the permissions and controls they already have in Dayforce

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology that makes work life better, today announced plans to bring Dayforce capabilities into Claude, Anthropic's AI Assistant, through a new Dayforce connector for Claude, built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Dayforce customers who use Claude can ask questions and take supported actions on their HR, time, pay, talent, and planning data using conversational natural language in Claude. The experience will operate within the permissions, access controls, and approval processes that customers have already defined in Dayforce.

“Workforce insights and action should meet people in the systems where they already work-without losing the context, controls, and trust required to move work forward,” said Jake Varghese, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dayforce.“Together, Dayforce in Claude brings powerful reasoning to the workforce decisions that matter most. Dayforce continues to understand each organization's people, rules, and business, grounding AI in the trusted system of record. This is where the future of work is headed: more natural, more useful, and built on the trusted Dayforce platform at the heart of work.

The announcement was made at Dayforce Discover, the company's flagship customer conference, where Dayforce unveiled its Agentic HCM Platform - weaving native AI across a more open, connected platform so organizations can get answers, take action, complete work, and build what's next for their businesses.

Simplify work with Dayforce in Claude

With Dayforce in Claude, customers choose which areas of Dayforce to connect to – including HR, pay, time, talent, and planning - so the experience reflects how their organization works.Employees and managers can access relevant workforce information through the AI assistant they already use.Beyond surfacing answers, Dayforce in Claude can support work such as approving requests, filling open shifts, submitting time off, and engaging candidates-within the workflows and approvals already defined in Dayforce.Every response and action respects existing Dayforce permissions. Changes to workforce data require validation and explicit human confirmation before they are completed.

Availability

The plugin is currently in beta, with full general availability expected in 2027.

Additional Information



Read the press release,“Dayforce Unveils the Agentic HCM Platform”

Read the blog,“What is agentic HCM? How AI can work across your workforce” Read the press release,“Introducing Dayforce Build: The HCM Platform You Trust, Extended to Everything You Can Imagine”



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. With the Dayforce Agentic HCM Platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, Planning, and Analytics, organizations have a single system with native AI woven throughout to help build, run, and optimize how people and AI agents come together to move work forward - with ease, speed, and compliance at the core. The result is simplicity and confidence realized through better experiences for people and compounding, quantifiable value for businesses. To learn more about how Dayforce helps thousands of customers do the work they're meant to do, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

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