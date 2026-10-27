FFB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighting 16% Year-Over-Year Core Deposit Growth And Improved Funding Mix
|Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
|Source
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|ISO Partner Sponsorship
|$
|2,840,252
|$
|2,877,437
|$
|2,477,113
|$
|2,773,101
|$
|3,099,287
|FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants
|16,787
|22,165
|28,520
|21,679
|19,023
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|33,169
|34,368
|19,587
|26,347
|28,573
|Total volume
|$
|2,890,208
|$
|2,933,970
|$
|2,525,220
|$
|2,821,127
|$
|3,146,883
|Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
|Source of Revenue
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Net Revenue*:
|ISO Partner Sponsorship
|$
|1,462
|$
|1,332
|$
|1,188
|$
|1,339
|$
|1,937
|Gross Revenue:
|FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants
|549
|793
|684
|726
|633
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|705
|780
|624
|580
|640
|1,254
|1,573
|1,308
|1,306
|1,273
|Gross Expense:
|FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants
|619
|689
|724
|883
|780
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|621
|657
|593
|720
|801
|1,240
|1,346
|1,317
|1,603
|1,581
|Net Revenue:
|FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants
|(70
|)
|104
|(40
|)
|(157
|)
|(147
|)
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|84
|123
|31
|(140
|)
|(161
|)
|FFB Payments Net Revenue
|14
|227
|(9
|)
|(297
|)
|(308
|)
|Net Merchant Services Income:
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,559
|$
|1,179
|$
|1,042
|$
|1,629
*ISO Partner Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized on a gross basis in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.
Overall, total merchant services revenue for the third quarter of 2026, net of merchant services operating expense, decreased 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2026.
Total deposit fee income decreased 7% to $937,000 for the third quarter of 2026 from the $1.00 million recorded in the previous quarter and increased 15% from the $812,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter is primarily driven by $68,000 in foreign wire revenue compared to $153,000 recorded during the previous quarter.
Non-interest expense increased 4% to $15.52 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $14.96 million from the previous quarter, and increased 9%, compared to the $14.27 million recorded for the third quarter 2025. The increase on a year-over-year comparison was driven by increases in salary and employee benefit expense, partially offset by decreases in merchant services operating expenses and professional fees. Compared to the second quarter of 2026, the increase in non-interest expense was attributed to increases in salaries and employee benefit expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.
Salaries and employee benefits increased 18% to $9.05 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.67 million for the third quarter 2025. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of expense associated with the increase in full-time employees. Full-time employees increased to 197 at September 30, 2026, compared to 180 full-time employees a year earlier. Total salaries and employee benefits increased 9% from $8.34 million in the previous quarter. The quarterly increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to a $750,000 increase in incentive compensation payouts and accrued performance bonus expense.
Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 8% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 2% from the previous quarter. These increases year-over-year are the result of increases in rent and other expenses related to office expansion.
Merchant operating expense totaled $1.24 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.58 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.35 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in merchant operating expense, compared to the third quarter of 2025, is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.
Professional fees, which consist of legal, audit, and consulting expenses, were $1.06 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 14% from $1.23 million in the previous quarter and a decrease of 12% when compared to the $1.20 million recorded in the third quarter 2025. Professional fees were elevated in the second quarter 2026 due to legal and consulting expenses related to new products and services. Professional fees for the third quarter of 2025 included non-recurring legal and consulting expenses related to consent order remediation.
Data and technology expenses increased 7% to $1.61 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.51 million for the third quarter 2025, and decreased 1% from the $1.62 million recorded in the previous quarter. The increase in data and technology expense year over year is primarily due to new products and services and enhancements to the Company's AML/CFT, compliance, and merchant services programs.“Our strategy continues to be focused on maximizing existing systems while selectively deploying AI and automation to improve productivity and avoid unnecessary headcount growth. Although AI has proven to potentially replace some of our existing software expense, AI itself is also quite expensive to tend and care for when you factor in a bank grade risk and control environment,” said Miller.“Our priority is ensuring our teams are supported through these changes while driving higher‐quality, more efficient outcomes.”
Other operating expense increased 11%, or $210,000, to $2.06 million from a year earlier and increased $116,000 from the previous quarter. The quarterly increase was primarily the result of recoveries of operating losses totaling $120,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2026.
The efficiency ratio was 64.19% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 60.76% for the same quarter a year ago, and 62.20% for the previous quarter, which is primarily the result of changes in other operating expenses. This ratio can also fluctuate period-over-period based on changes in merchant services' gross revenues and associated expenses. In addition to the primary efficiency ratio, the Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, where merchant services' gross expense is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income. This expense would traditionally be included in non-interest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 62.26% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 57.93% for the same quarter a year ago, and 59.96% for the previous quarter.“We are making intentional investments in technology, talent, and products to position the Company for sustainable balance sheet growth and higher recurring revenue. While these actions impact the efficiency ratio in the near term, we expect operating leverage to improve as growth accelerates over the next several quarters,” said Miller.
Nine months ended September 30, 2026:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating revenue decreased 10% to $71.16 million, compared to $79.32 million for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income before the provision for credit losses decreased $274,000 to $54.79 million, compared to $55.06 million for the same period in 2025. These decreases in revenue are attributed to increases in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds, though partially offset by the growth in the loan portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the yield on earning assets was 6.04% compared to 6.26% for the same period in 2025, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2025.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased 33% to $16.37 million compared to $24.26 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributed to the decrease of merchant services income; the result of strategic ISO partner exits that occurred in 2025. This decrease was partially offset by increases in the gains recorded on the sale of loans, deposit fee income, and other operating income.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses remained stable at $46.48 million compared to $46.51 million for the same period in 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 11% to $26.39 million as a result of the increase in FTE. Other operating expenses decreased 4% to $6.37 million due to lower operating losses. There was a 49% decrease in merchant services operating expenses, driven by the decrease in processing volumes, to $3.93 million, which represents 8% of total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the efficiency ratio was 65.36%, compared to 58.46% for the same period ended September 30, 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, where merchant services' gross expense is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income, was 63.34%, compared to 54.04% for the same period ended September 30, 2025.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased 13% to $1.70 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased 5% compared to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2026.
The total loan portfolio increased 13%, or $140.99 million, to $1.26 billion, compared to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2025, and remained consistent with the $1.26 billion reported at June 30, 2026. "Loan demand and production remained healthy during the quarter, even though period-end portfolio balances were affected by loan sales, payoffs, and the transfer of certain loans to held for sale," said Miller. "During 2026 we approved total commitments of $370 million while also selling over $103 million of loans, demonstrating the depth of our pipeline. Looking ahead, our focus will be to maintain quality asset growth while continuing to improve funding mix, like we saw during the current quarter, which will enable us to convert recent balance sheet growth into stronger recurring earnings."
Commercial real estate loans decreased 2% year-over-year to $698.40 million, representing 55% of total loans at September 30, 2026. The decrease in CRE loan balances was driven by payoffs of short-term bridge loans and reclassification of $22.40 million in loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale. The CRE portfolio includes $27.80 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multifamily properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements.
The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio increased 106% from a year ago to $35.75 million, representing 3% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $44.80 million, or 4% of loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $20.36 million one year ago. Real estate construction and land development lending balances may fluctuate between periods as projects complete and development activity expands.
The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 18% to $312.30 million, at September 30, 2026, compared to $264.69 million a year earlier, and increased 4% from $300.53 million at June 30, 2026. C&I loans represented 25% of total loans at September 30, 2026.
Agriculture loans increased 6% to $109.82 million, at September 30, 2026, compared to $103.98 million a year earlier, and decreased 6% from $116.96 million at June 30, 2026. Agriculture loans represented 9% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $59.51 million, or 5% of the loan portfolio.
Investment securities totaled $227.81 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $248.28 million a year earlier, and decreased $33.10 million from $260.91 million at June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $31.88 million, compared to $20.37 million a year earlier, and $17.99 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 6.16 years at September 30, 2026, compared to 6.17 years at September 30, 2025, and 6.15 years at June 30, 2026. The increase in the Company's net unrealized loss position is the result of increases in market rates.
Total deposits increased 19%, or $245.34 million, to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.26 billion from a year earlier, and increased 9% from $1.38 billion when compared to June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 6% to $806.37 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $758.24 million at September 30, 2025, and increased 11% from $726.64 million at June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 54% of total deposits at September 30, 2026. Certificates of deposits decreased 3%, or $5.16 million, during the quarter. Wholesale deposits, which consist of brokered CDs and ICS one-way buy deposits, as a percentage of total deposits was 10.42% at September 30, 2026 and 11.32% at June 30, 2026, compared to 7.55% from a year earlier. Management intends to reduce wholesale deposit reliance over the next several quarters through growth in Bank core customers and the expansion of existing ISO partner relationships.
Included in total non-interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2026 are $72.23 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $11.82 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $14.65 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $98.70 million. These deposits represent 12% of non-interest bearing deposits and 7% of total deposits. At September 30, 2025 there was $79.89 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $18.91 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $13.11 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $111.91 million or 15% of non-interest bearing deposits and 9% of total deposits. These decreases were the result of strategic ISO partner exits completed during 2025.
The Company's regional loan production office ("LPO") expanded in 2026 by adding a receivables financing team which utilizes a third party platform, Business Manager, to efficiently manage this unique business line. The Business Manager product line is led by a senior business leader and a support team acquired late in 2025. They have a nationwide approach while also supporting the core bank commercial lenders in cross-selling this product. To date the Bank has approved $95.20 million in loan commitments, an increase of $11.45 million over the previous quarter, with average utilization of 43%. This business line anticipates growing corresponding deposit reserves to an average of 30% of the loan balances.
We organize our loan and deposit operations into three geographic regions in California. The regions are represented by two regional heads in the Central Valley, one in Northern California, and one in Southern California. Loan and deposit totals by region or business line had the following balances as of September 30, 2026:
|Balances by Region or Business Line as of September 30, 2026 (in thousands)
|Loans
|Deposits
|Central California
|$
|815,460
|Central California
|$
|1,075,019
|Northern California
|22,401
|Northern California
|34,861
|Southern California
|134,612
|Southern California
|131,408
|Wholesale Multifamily
|167,423
|Wholesale Funding
|158,884
|SBA
|123,016
|Merchant Services
|103,431
|Total
|$
|1,262,912
|Total
|$
|1,503,603
There were no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2026, compared to $25.00 million at June 30, 2026, and $7.00 million at September 30, 2025. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2026:
|Liquidity Source (in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|115,669
|$
|47,457
|Unpledged investment securities, fair value
|11,421
|23,231
|FHLB advance capacity
|270,930
|352,774
|Federal Reserve discount window capacity
|427,814
|148,288
|Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit
|71,500
|71,500
|$
|897,334
|$
|643,250
The total primary and secondary liquidity of $897.33 million at September 30, 2026 represents an increase of $254.08 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter-over-quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased pledging at the Federal Reserve discount window. "During the quarter we increased available liquidity to approximately $897.33 million, eliminated short-term borrowings, and retired the remaining $10.00 million of subordinated debt. Combined with regulatory capital ratios that remain above well-capitalized thresholds, we believe the balance sheet is positioned to provide meaningful flexibility to support customers, manage credit resolution, and fund future growth," added Gill.
Shareholders' equity decreased 2% to $176.32 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $179.42 million from a year ago, and decreased 4% compared to the $182.78 million reported at June 30, 2026. Book value per common share increased 4% to $61.95, at September 30, 2026, compared to $59.84 at September 30, 2025, and decreased 3% from $63.80 at June 30, 2026. The decreases in these figures for the current period are the result of the increase in the net unrealized loss reported at September 30, 2026. The tangible common equity ratio was 10.39% at September 30, 2026, compared to 11.97% a year earlier, and 11.30% at June 30, 2026.
At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $194.44 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.55% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.91%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned, decreased 20.53% to $35.16 million, or 2.07% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $44.24 million, or 2.74% of total assets, from the previous quarter. "Nonperforming assets declined 20.53% during the quarter. Of the $35.16 million in remaining nonperforming loans, $24.30 million or 69.11% is covered by SBA guarantees, leaving $10.86 million in potential exposure, of which 35.31% is secured by real estate," added Miller. "While we remain focused on resolution efforts, we are encouraged by the reduction in problem assets and believe the remaining exposure is manageable relative to our capital position and reserve levels." Total delinquent loans increased to $6.48 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.97 million at June 30, 2026. This increase is the result of the migration of certain SBA relationships.
|Non-Accrual Loan Summary
| Total
| Govt. Guaranteed Amount
| Unguaranteed Amount
| Individual Allowance (ACL)
|(in thousands)
|Loan Type
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|24,956
|$
|17,909
|$
|7,047
|$
|2,779
|Commercial real estate:
|CRE owner-occupied
|10,201
|6,387
|3,814
|218
|$
|35,157
|$
|24,296
|$
|10,861
|$
|2,997
Past due accruing loans 30-59 days were $6.30 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.68 million at June 30, 2026, and $6.21 million at September 30, 2025. There were $138,000 in past due accruing loans from 60-89 days at September 30, 2026, compared to $59,000 at June 30, 2026, and $355,000 in past due accruing loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due accruing loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $45,000 at September 30, 2026, compared to $231,000 at June 30, 2026, and $966,000 at September 30, 2025.
Of the $6.48 million in past due accruing loans at September 30, 2026, $3.78 million include government guarantees, which are guaranteed by the SBA for 75% - 100% of the full payment of the principal plus interest.
|Delinquent Loan Summary
| Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days
| Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days
| Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days
| Total
| Govt. Guaranteed Amount
| Unguaranteed Amount
|(in thousands)
|Loan type
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,539
|$
|138
|$
|45
|$
|5,722
|$
|3,780
|$
|1,942
|Commercial real estate:
|CRE owner-occupied
|756
|-
|-
|756
|-
|756
|$
|6,295
|$
|138
|$
|45
|$
|6,478
|$
|3,780
|$
|2,698
There was a $2.34 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $687,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago, and a $1.54 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2026. The provision recorded in the third quarter of 2026 primarily reflects portfolio segment growth and $750,000 in charge-offs exceeding the specific reserves established for two multifamily loans sold during the quarter.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.05% at September 30, 2026 and 1.40% at June 30, 2026. The decrease in this ratio is the result of the reduction in total individual allowance through collateral improvements and the charge-offs recorded during the quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.11%, as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1.47% at June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026 the total non-guaranteed exposure of the SBA loan portfolio was $45.87 million, consisting of 239 loans.
"During the quarter we incurred net charge-offs of $6.41 million, compared to $1.28 million in net charge-offs in the previous quarter. Although charge-offs were elevated, they were largely concentrated in previously identified problem credits that had already been substantially reserved in prior quarters. These included multifamily loans and unsecured small-business loans, and the unguaranteed portions of SBA loans,” added Miller.“We have consistently expressed our concerns about the SBA portfolio performance due to market conditions over the last several years. As a result, we have centralized collections and special assets management, refined underwriting standards in selected SBA verticals, and incorporated lessons from prior losses into our credit-management process. Our near-term priorities are to maximize recoveries, limit migration, and continue reducing criticized and nonperforming assets.”
About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California's Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processing services, and loan programs. Among the Bank's awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker's list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. The Bank was also ranked by S&P Global in 2025 as the #34 best performing US community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company's website at or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.
Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; the impact of the Consent Order on our financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates, and in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business; international developments; the tariff strategy of the Trump administration, and its related effects on the agriculture industry and connected businesses in the Central Valley; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Member FDIC
| Select Financial Information and Ratios
(in thousands, except per-share data, ratios, and employee counts)
|For the Quarter Ended:
|Year to Date as of:
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:
|Total assets
|$
|1,697,196
|$
|1,617,413
|$
|1,499,233
|Total portfolio loans
|1,262,912
|1,260,702
|1,121,924
|Investment securities
|227,811
|260,911
|248,282
|Total deposits
|1,503,603
|1,384,586
|1,258,261
|Shareholders equity, net
|176,320
|182,784
|179,424
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Operating revenue
|24,168
|24,053
|23,492
|71,158
|79,318
|Operating expense
|15,515
|14,961
|14,273
|46,477
|46,508
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|8,653
|9,092
|9,219
|24,681
|32,810
|Net income after tax
|4,616
|5,477
|6,236
|14,677
|20,370
|SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.07
|$
|5.04
|$
|6.58
|Fully diluted EPS
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.88
|$
|2.06
|$
|5.02
|$
|6.57
|Book value per common share
|$
|61.95
|$
|63.80
|$
|59.84
|Common shares outstanding
|2,846,314
|2,864,926
|2,998,254
|Fully diluted shares
|2,863,585
|2,912,210
|3,025,332
|2,924,751
|3,100,992
|FFBB - Stock price
|$
|88.45
|$
|85.75
|$
|81.45
|RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.10%
|1.35%
|1.67%
|1.21%
|1.80%
|Return on average equity
|10.00%
|11.99%
|14.13%
|10.63%
|15.55%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.19%
|62.20%
|60.76%
|65.36%
|58.46%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|62.26%
|59.96%
|57.93%
|63.34%
|54.04%
|Yield on earning assets
|6.02%
|6.00%
|6.28%
|6.04%
|6.26%
|Yield on investment securities
|3.81%
|3.72%
|3.79%
|3.68%
|4.11%
|Yield on portfolio loans
|6.55%
|6.56%
|6.76%
|6.55%
|6.75%
|Cost to fund earning assets
|1.28%
|1.28%
|1.13%
|1.26%
|1.06%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.99%
|2.90%
|2.83%
|2.91%
|2.75%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.73%
|4.71%
|5.15%
|4.78%
|5.20%
|Equity to assets
|10.39%
|11.30%
|11.97%
|Net loan to deposit ratio
|85.06%
|89.54%
|89.55%
|Full time equivalent employees
|197
|191
|180
|BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES
|Total assets
|1,670,909
|1,624,113
|1,480,234
|1,618,026
|1,512,281
|Total portfolio loans
|1,277,633
|1,252,046
|1,120,353
|1,248,722
|1,103,353
|Investment securities
|250,267
|252,879
|251,213
|247,973
|288,407
|Total deposits
|1,460,550
|1,410,161
|1,244,569
|1,400,289
|1,275,286
|Shareholders equity, net
|183,176
|183,148
|175,101
|184,516
|175,198
|Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
| September 30, 2026
| June 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|31,490
|$
|31,566
|$
|38,391
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|84,179
|15,891
|19,895
|CDs in other banks
|-
|-
|1,491
|Investment securities
|227,811
|260,911
|248,282
|Loans held for sale
|31,170
|-
|23,457
|Construction & land development
|35,745
|34,486
|17,358
|Residential RE 1-4 family
|44,796
|42,811
|20,362
|Commercial real estate
|698,404
|724,165
|709,889
|Agriculture
|109,819
|116,963
|103,977
|Commercial and industrial
|312,302
|300,527
|264,689
|Business manager
|60,080
|41,075
|5,215
|Consumer and other
|1,766
|675
|434
|Portfolio loans
|1,262,912
|1,260,702
|1,121,924
|Deferred fees & costs
|(1,774
|)
|(3,349
|)
|(3,329
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(13,308
|)
|(17,640
|)
|(15,302
|)
|Loans, net
|1,247,830
|1,239,713
|1,103,293
|Non-marketable equity investments
|11,291
|11,198
|9,971
|Cash value of life insurance
|13,113
|13,005
|12,693
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|978
|Accrued interest and other assets
|50,312
|45,129
|40,782
|Total assets
|$
|1,697,196
|$
|1,617,413
|$
|1,499,233
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|806,365
|$
|726,636
|$
|758,237
|Interest checking
|141,740
|135,611
|77,034
|Savings
|50,687
|50,181
|48,211
|Money market
|337,465
|299,648
|204,575
|Certificates of deposits
|167,346
|172,510
|170,204
|Total deposits
|1,503,603
|1,384,586
|1,258,261
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|25,000
|7,000
|Long-term debt
|-
|9,901
|38,125
|Other liabilities
|17,273
|15,142
|16,423
|Total liabilities
|1,520,876
|1,434,629
|1,319,809
|Common stock
|37,718
|37,535
|25,245
|Retained earnings
|161,030
|157,900
|168,508
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,428
|)
|(12,651
|)
|(14,329
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|176,320
|182,784
|179,424
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,697,196
|$
|1,617,413
|$
|1,499,233
|Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)
|Quarter ended:
|Year to date:
|(in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loan interest income
|$
|21,095
|$
|20,477
|$
|19,090
|$
|61,217
|$
|55,741
|Investment income
|2,406
|2,345
|2,398
|6,817
|8,875
|Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks
|345
|79
|176
|630
|1,020
|Dividends from non-marketable equity
|158
|90
|365
|598
|638
|Total interest income
|24,004
|22,991
|22,029
|69,262
|66,274
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Int. on deposits
|5,055
|4,765
|3,518
|13,888
|9,696
|Int. on short-term borrowings
|3
|35
|6
|62
|164
|Int. on long-term debt
|62
|112
|451
|525
|1,353
|Total interest expense
|5,120
|4,912
|3,975
|14,475
|11,213
|Net interest income
|18,884
|18,079
|18,054
|54,787
|55,061
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|2,344
|1,541
|687
|4,660
|5,009
|Net interest income after provision
|16,540
|16,538
|17,367
|50,127
|50,052
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Total deposit fee income
|937
|1,004
|812
|2,854
|2,515
|Debit / credit card interchange income
|200
|198
|223
|576
|630
|Merchant services income
|2,716
|2,905
|3,210
|8,139
|17,683
|Gain on sale of loans
|136
|1,366
|361
|2,442
|2,068
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|53
|(243
|)
|Other operating income
|1,296
|501
|832
|2,307
|1,604
|Total non-interest income
|5,284
|5,974
|5,438
|16,371
|24,257
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries & employee benefits
|9,047
|8,336
|7,667
|26,392
|23,725
|Occupancy expense
|493
|483
|458
|1,512
|1,163
|Merchant services operating expense
|1,240
|1,346
|1,580
|3,927
|7,641
|Professional fees
|1,062
|1,230
|1,204
|3,319
|3,032
|Data & technology expense
|1,609
|1,618
|1,510
|4,954
|4,311
|Other operating expense
|2,064
|1,948
|1,854
|6,373
|6,636
|Total non-interest expense
|15,515
|14,961
|14,273
|46,477
|46,508
|Income before provision for income tax
|6,309
|7,551
|8,532
|20,021
|27,801
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|1,693
|2,074
|2,296
|5,344
|7,431
|Net income
|$
|4,616
|$
|5,477
|$
|6,236
|$
|14,677
|$
|20,370
|ASSET QUALITY
| September 30, 2026
| June 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days
|$
|6,295
|$
|2,675
|$
|6,210
|Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days
|138
|59
|355
|Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days
|45
|231
|966
|Total delinquent accruing loans
|$
|6,478
|$
|2,965
|$
|7,531
|Loans on non-accrual
|$
|35,157
|$
|44,237
|$
|26,949
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|978
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|35,157
|$
|44,237
|$
|27,927
|Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans
|0.50
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.55
|%
|Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans
|0.01
|%
|-
|%
|0.03
|%
|Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans
|-
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.09
|%
|Delinquent Loans / Total Loans
|0.51
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.67
|%
|Non-accrual / Total Loans
|2.78
|%
|3.51
|%
|2.40
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|2.07
|%
|2.74
|%
|1.86
|%
|Year-to-date charge-off activity
|Charge-offs
|$
|8,406
|$
|1,998
|$
|1,388
|Recoveries
|29
|27
|45
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|8,377
|$
|1,971
|$
|1,343
|Annualized net loan losses to average loans
|0.88
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.16
|%
|CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|13,308
|$
|17,640
|$
|15,302
|Total loans
|$
|1,262,912
|$
|1,260,702
|$
|1,121,924
|Purchased govt. guaranteed loans
|$
|2,023
|$
|2,144
|$
|14,970
|Originated govt. guaranteed loans
|$
|57,488
|$
|60,868
|$
|42,641
|ACL / Total loans
|1.05
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.36
|%
|ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (purchased)
|1.06
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.38
|%
|ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans
|1.11
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.44
|%
|ACL / Total assets
|0.78
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.02
|%
|ACL / Nonperforming assets
|37.85
|%
|39.88
|%
|54.79
|%
|ACL / Nonperforming assets (net of guarantees)
|122.53
|%
|78.94
|%
|93.96
|%
| SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION
(in thousands)
|For the Quarter Ended:
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END
|Total assets
|$
|1,697,196
|$
|1,617,413
|$
|1,573,506
|$
|1,581,522
|$
|1,499,233
|Loans held for sale
|31,170
|-
|18,328
|-
|23,457
|Loans held for investment
|1,262,912
|1,260,702
|1,210,334
|1,196,424
|1,121,924
|Investment securities
|227,811
|260,911
|252,955
|240,997
|248,282
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|806,365
|726,636
|740,014
|786,249
|758,237
|Interest bearing deposits
|697,238
|657,950
|600,931
|557,400
|500,024
|Total deposits
|1,503,603
|1,384,586
|1,340,945
|1,343,649
|1,258,261
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|25,000
|25,000
|-
|7,000
|Long-term debt
|-
|9,901
|9,896
|38,153
|38,125
|Total equity
|198,748
|195,435
|197,314
|197,251
|193,753
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,428
|)
|(12,651
|)
|(14,472
|)
|(12,456
|)
|(14,329
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|176,320
|182,784
|182,842
|184,795
|179,424
|QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|24,004
|$
|22,991
|$
|22,266
|$
|22,420
|$
|22,029
|Interest expense
|5,120
|4,912
|4,443
|4,338
|3,975
|Net interest income
|18,884
|18,079
|17,823
|18,082
|18,054
|Non-interest income
|5,284
|5,974
|5,091
|5,253
|5,438
|Gross revenue
|24,168
|24,053
|22,914
|23,335
|23,492
|Provision for credit losses
|2,344
|1,541
|776
|3,932
|687
|Non-interest expense
|15,515
|14,961
|15,976
|14,732
|14,273
|Net income before tax
|6,309
|7,551
|6,162
|4,671
|8,532
|Tax provision
|1,693
|2,074
|1,577
|1,458
|2,296
|Net income after tax
|4,616
|5,477
|4,585
|3,213
|6,236
|BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE
|Total assets
|$
|1,670,909
|$
|1,624,113
|$
|1,557,814
|$
|1,569,615
|$
|1,480,234
|Loans held for sale
|5,282
|24,214
|315
|292
|1,190
|Loans held for investment
|1,277,633
|1,252,046
|1,215,806
|1,190,626
|1,120,353
|Investment securities
|250,267
|252,879
|240,666
|245,335
|251,213
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|790,892
|751,008
|745,288
|785,452
|751,139
|Interest bearing deposits
|669,658
|659,153
|583,419
|532,365
|493,430
|Total deposits
|1,460,550
|1,410,161
|1,328,707
|1,317,817
|1,244,569
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|3,011
|2,921
|-
|446
|Long-term debt
|6,997
|9,899
|23,397
|38,153
|38,107
|Shareholders' equity
|183,176
|183,148
|187,270
|187,713
|175,101
Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO
(559) 439-0200
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