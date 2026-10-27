FFB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighting 16% Year-Over-Year Core Deposit Growth And Improved Funding Mix

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the“Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the“Bank”), today reported net income of $4.62 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.48 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $6.24 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $14.68 million, or $5.02 per diluted share, compared to $20.37 million, or $6.57 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. All results are unaudited. Third Quarter 2026 Summary: As of, or for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively:

Total assets increased 5% to $1.70 billion from the previous quarter and increased 13% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Total portfolio of loans increased $2.21 million to $1.26 billion from the previous quarter and increased $140.99 million when compared to the same quarter for the prior year. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026 there were $31.17 million in loans held for sale that are expected to be sold in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Total deposits increased 9% to $1.50 billion from the previous quarter and increased 19% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Shareholder equity decreased 4% to $176.32 million from the previous quarter's $182.78 million and decreased 2% when compared to the same quarter for the prior year.

Redeemed in full $10.00 million principal amount of subordinated debentures retiring the Company's remaining long-term debt.

Book value per common share decreased 3% to $61.95, from $63.80 in the previous quarter, and increased 4% from $59.84 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Operating revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) remained stable at $24.17 million with the previous quarter and increased 3% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Net interest margin increased 2 basis points to 4.73% from the previous quarter and decreased 42 basis points when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Provision for credit loss increased to $2.34 million from $1.54 million in the previous quarter and increased from $687,000 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 10.00%, compared to 11.99% in the previous quarter and 14.13% in the same quarter of the prior year.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.10%, compared to 1.35% in the previous quarter and 1.67% in the same quarter of the prior year. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 10.39%, while the Bank's regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.55%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.91% at September 30, 2026. "During the quarter we've continued to see positive momentum on the matters outlined in our consent order. While final determination rests with our regulators, we expect the substantial investments we've made in risk management, compliance, and operational infrastructure to further support our long-term growth strategy." “Our third quarter results reflect meaningful progress in strengthening the balance sheet while continuing to address credit-related challenges. Deposits increased $119 million during the quarter, including $80 million of growth in non-interest bearing balances, net interest income increased 4% sequentially, and nonperforming assets declined 21%," said Steve Miller, President & CEO. "Although elevated charge-offs and provision expense affected current-quarter earnings, the growth in core funding and improvement in liquidity, was very encouraging for the team to realize and will provide a stronger foundation for future earnings." Update on Stock Repurchase Program: On January 26, 2026, the Company announced that it had authorized a plan to utilize up to $15.0 million of capital to repurchase shares of the Company's common stock. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 174,554 shares, at an average price of $85.85, fully exhausting the authorized plan. The total cost of these repurchases represented approximately 8.50% of total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026. During the third quarter of 2026 the Company repurchased 20,210 shares, at an average price of $87.10, totaling $1.76 million. These purchases represented approximately 1.00% of total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2026. Results of Operations Quarter ended September 30, 2026: Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, remained stable at $24.17 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $24.05 million for the second quarter of 2026, and increased 3% compared to $23.49 million for the third quarter a year ago. The quarter over quarter increase in operating revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of increases in loan and interest income on cash held overnight, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and decreases in the gain on sale of loans and merchant services income. The increase from the third quarter a year ago was primarily the result of an increase in loan, investment, and overnight fed funds income. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased $805,000 to $18.88 million for the third quarter of 2026, from $18.08 million recorded in the last quarter, and increased $830,000 when compared to $18.05 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 2 basis points to 4.73% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 4.71% for the prior quarter, and decreased by 42 basis points from 5.15% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in NIM from the third quarter of 2025 was driven by changes in funding mix, including an increase in the reliance on wholesale funding. The yield on earning assets was 6.02% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 6.00% for the previous quarter, and 6.28% for the third quarter a year ago. The cost to fund earning assets remained stable at 1.28% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter, and increased 15 basis points from the 1.13% in the same quarter a year earlier. "The increase in the cost to fund earnings assets from the same quarter a year earlier was primarily the result of an increased reliance on wholesale funding due to the bank achieving strong loan production over that period but lagging its planned core deposit growth," said Bhavneet Gill, EVP & Chief Financial Officer. "Looking ahead, our priorities are continuing to increase core deposits, reduce wholesale funding dependence over the next several quarters, and realize the benefits of recent loan growth, which positions margin performance to improve over time." Wholesale funding carried a weighted average rate of 3.95% for the third and second quarters of 2026. Management anticipates deposits for Bank customers and ISO partners to increase over the remainder of the year, which could allow some reduction in reliance on wholesale funding during the fourth quarter. Total non-interest income was $5.28 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.97 million for the previous quarter, and $5.44 million for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income, compared to the second quarter of 2026, was primarily driven by decreases in merchant services income and gain on sale of loans revenue. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 includes a $843,000 gain on extinguishment of the Company's remaining $10.00 million subordinated debenture. There was a $136,000 gain on the sale of loans during the third quarter of 2026, compared to a gain on the sale of loans of $1.37 million in the previous quarter, and a gain on the sale of loans of $361,000 during the third quarter 2025. The gain on the sale of loans during the quarter was the result of $3.15 million in SBA loan sales that were completed during the quarter. For the second quarter of 2026 the gain on the sale of loans was the result of $6.02 million in SBA, $60.71 million in multifamily, and $5.94 million in USDA loan sales. Merchant services revenue decreased 7% to $2.72 million when compared to the second quarter of 2026 and decreased 15% from $3.21 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease over prior year was attributed to a reduction in ISO partner sponsorship volumes, and the reduction in FFB Payments revenue due to pricing competition. The decrease in merchant services revenue over the prior quarter was primarily driven by lower processing volumes and associated revenue for FFB Payments. ISO partner sponsorship revenue increased 9.8% to $1.46 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter.



Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands) Source Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,840,252 $ 2,877,437 $ 2,477,113 $ 2,773,101 $ 3,099,287 FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 16,787 22,165 28,520 21,679 19,023 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 33,169 34,368 19,587 26,347 28,573 Total volume $ 2,890,208 $ 2,933,970 $ 2,525,220 $ 2,821,127 $ 3,146,883





Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands) Source of Revenue Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Net Revenue*: ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 1,462 $ 1,332 $ 1,188 $ 1,339 $ 1,937 Gross Revenue: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 549 793 684 726 633 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 705 780 624 580 640 1,254 1,573 1,308 1,306 1,273 Gross Expense: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 619 689 724 883 780 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 621 657 593 720 801 1,240 1,346 1,317 1,603 1,581 Net Revenue: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants (70 ) 104 (40 ) (157 ) (147 ) FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 84 123 31 (140 ) (161 ) FFB Payments Net Revenue 14 227 (9 ) (297 ) (308 ) Net Merchant Services Income: $ 1,476 $ 1,559 $ 1,179 $ 1,042 $ 1,629

*ISO Partner Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized on a gross basis in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Overall, total merchant services revenue for the third quarter of 2026, net of merchant services operating expense, decreased 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Total deposit fee income decreased 7% to $937,000 for the third quarter of 2026 from the $1.00 million recorded in the previous quarter and increased 15% from the $812,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter is primarily driven by $68,000 in foreign wire revenue compared to $153,000 recorded during the previous quarter.

Non-interest expense increased 4% to $15.52 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $14.96 million from the previous quarter, and increased 9%, compared to the $14.27 million recorded for the third quarter 2025. The increase on a year-over-year comparison was driven by increases in salary and employee benefit expense, partially offset by decreases in merchant services operating expenses and professional fees. Compared to the second quarter of 2026, the increase in non-interest expense was attributed to increases in salaries and employee benefit expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.

Salaries and employee benefits increased 18% to $9.05 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $7.67 million for the third quarter 2025. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of expense associated with the increase in full-time employees. Full-time employees increased to 197 at September 30, 2026, compared to 180 full-time employees a year earlier. Total salaries and employee benefits increased 9% from $8.34 million in the previous quarter. The quarterly increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to a $750,000 increase in incentive compensation payouts and accrued performance bonus expense.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 8% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 2% from the previous quarter. These increases year-over-year are the result of increases in rent and other expenses related to office expansion.

Merchant operating expense totaled $1.24 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.58 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.35 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in merchant operating expense, compared to the third quarter of 2025, is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

Professional fees, which consist of legal, audit, and consulting expenses, were $1.06 million for the third quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 14% from $1.23 million in the previous quarter and a decrease of 12% when compared to the $1.20 million recorded in the third quarter 2025. Professional fees were elevated in the second quarter 2026 due to legal and consulting expenses related to new products and services. Professional fees for the third quarter of 2025 included non-recurring legal and consulting expenses related to consent order remediation.

Data and technology expenses increased 7% to $1.61 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.51 million for the third quarter 2025, and decreased 1% from the $1.62 million recorded in the previous quarter. The increase in data and technology expense year over year is primarily due to new products and services and enhancements to the Company's AML/CFT, compliance, and merchant services programs.“Our strategy continues to be focused on maximizing existing systems while selectively deploying AI and automation to improve productivity and avoid unnecessary headcount growth. Although AI has proven to potentially replace some of our existing software expense, AI itself is also quite expensive to tend and care for when you factor in a bank grade risk and control environment,” said Miller.“Our priority is ensuring our teams are supported through these changes while driving higher‐quality, more efficient outcomes.”

Other operating expense increased 11%, or $210,000, to $2.06 million from a year earlier and increased $116,000 from the previous quarter. The quarterly increase was primarily the result of recoveries of operating losses totaling $120,000 recorded during the second quarter of 2026.

The efficiency ratio was 64.19% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 60.76% for the same quarter a year ago, and 62.20% for the previous quarter, which is primarily the result of changes in other operating expenses. This ratio can also fluctuate period-over-period based on changes in merchant services' gross revenues and associated expenses. In addition to the primary efficiency ratio, the Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, where merchant services' gross expense is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income. This expense would traditionally be included in non-interest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 62.26% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 57.93% for the same quarter a year ago, and 59.96% for the previous quarter.“We are making intentional investments in technology, talent, and products to position the Company for sustainable balance sheet growth and higher recurring revenue. While these actions impact the efficiency ratio in the near term, we expect operating leverage to improve as growth accelerates over the next several quarters,” said Miller.

Nine months ended September 30, 2026:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating revenue decreased 10% to $71.16 million, compared to $79.32 million for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net interest income before the provision for credit losses decreased $274,000 to $54.79 million, compared to $55.06 million for the same period in 2025. These decreases in revenue are attributed to increases in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds, though partially offset by the growth in the loan portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the yield on earning assets was 6.04% compared to 6.26% for the same period in 2025, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.26% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased 33% to $16.37 million compared to $24.26 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributed to the decrease of merchant services income; the result of strategic ISO partner exits that occurred in 2025. This decrease was partially offset by increases in the gains recorded on the sale of loans, deposit fee income, and other operating income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses remained stable at $46.48 million compared to $46.51 million for the same period in 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 11% to $26.39 million as a result of the increase in FTE. Other operating expenses decreased 4% to $6.37 million due to lower operating losses. There was a 49% decrease in merchant services operating expenses, driven by the decrease in processing volumes, to $3.93 million, which represents 8% of total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the efficiency ratio was 65.36%, compared to 58.46% for the same period ended September 30, 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, where merchant services' gross expense is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income, was 63.34%, compared to 54.04% for the same period ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 13% to $1.70 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025, and increased 5% compared to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2026.

The total loan portfolio increased 13%, or $140.99 million, to $1.26 billion, compared to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2025, and remained consistent with the $1.26 billion reported at June 30, 2026. "Loan demand and production remained healthy during the quarter, even though period-end portfolio balances were affected by loan sales, payoffs, and the transfer of certain loans to held for sale," said Miller. "During 2026 we approved total commitments of $370 million while also selling over $103 million of loans, demonstrating the depth of our pipeline. Looking ahead, our focus will be to maintain quality asset growth while continuing to improve funding mix, like we saw during the current quarter, which will enable us to convert recent balance sheet growth into stronger recurring earnings."

Commercial real estate loans decreased 2% year-over-year to $698.40 million, representing 55% of total loans at September 30, 2026. The decrease in CRE loan balances was driven by payoffs of short-term bridge loans and reclassification of $22.40 million in loans from held-for-investment to held-for-sale. The CRE portfolio includes $27.80 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multifamily properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements.

The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio increased 106% from a year ago to $35.75 million, representing 3% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $44.80 million, or 4% of loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $20.36 million one year ago. Real estate construction and land development lending balances may fluctuate between periods as projects complete and development activity expands.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 18% to $312.30 million, at September 30, 2026, compared to $264.69 million a year earlier, and increased 4% from $300.53 million at June 30, 2026. C&I loans represented 25% of total loans at September 30, 2026.

Agriculture loans increased 6% to $109.82 million, at September 30, 2026, compared to $103.98 million a year earlier, and decreased 6% from $116.96 million at June 30, 2026. Agriculture loans represented 9% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $59.51 million, or 5% of the loan portfolio.

Investment securities totaled $227.81 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $248.28 million a year earlier, and decreased $33.10 million from $260.91 million at June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $31.88 million, compared to $20.37 million a year earlier, and $17.99 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 6.16 years at September 30, 2026, compared to 6.17 years at September 30, 2025, and 6.15 years at June 30, 2026. The increase in the Company's net unrealized loss position is the result of increases in market rates.

Total deposits increased 19%, or $245.34 million, to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.26 billion from a year earlier, and increased 9% from $1.38 billion when compared to June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 6% to $806.37 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $758.24 million at September 30, 2025, and increased 11% from $726.64 million at June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 54% of total deposits at September 30, 2026. Certificates of deposits decreased 3%, or $5.16 million, during the quarter. Wholesale deposits, which consist of brokered CDs and ICS one-way buy deposits, as a percentage of total deposits was 10.42% at September 30, 2026 and 11.32% at June 30, 2026, compared to 7.55% from a year earlier. Management intends to reduce wholesale deposit reliance over the next several quarters through growth in Bank core customers and the expansion of existing ISO partner relationships.

Included in total non-interest bearing deposits at September 30, 2026 are $72.23 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $11.82 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $14.65 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $98.70 million. These deposits represent 12% of non-interest bearing deposits and 7% of total deposits. At September 30, 2025 there was $79.89 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $18.91 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $13.11 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $111.91 million or 15% of non-interest bearing deposits and 9% of total deposits. These decreases were the result of strategic ISO partner exits completed during 2025.

The Company's regional loan production office ("LPO") expanded in 2026 by adding a receivables financing team which utilizes a third party platform, Business Manager, to efficiently manage this unique business line. The Business Manager product line is led by a senior business leader and a support team acquired late in 2025. They have a nationwide approach while also supporting the core bank commercial lenders in cross-selling this product. To date the Bank has approved $95.20 million in loan commitments, an increase of $11.45 million over the previous quarter, with average utilization of 43%. This business line anticipates growing corresponding deposit reserves to an average of 30% of the loan balances.

We organize our loan and deposit operations into three geographic regions in California. The regions are represented by two regional heads in the Central Valley, one in Northern California, and one in Southern California. Loan and deposit totals by region or business line had the following balances as of September 30, 2026:



Balances by Region or Business Line as of September 30, 2026 (in thousands) Loans Deposits Central California $ 815,460 Central California $ 1,075,019 Northern California 22,401 Northern California 34,861 Southern California 134,612 Southern California 131,408 Wholesale Multifamily 167,423 Wholesale Funding 158,884 SBA 123,016 Merchant Services 103,431 Total $ 1,262,912 Total $ 1,503,603



There were no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2026, compared to $25.00 million at June 30, 2026, and $7.00 million at September 30, 2025. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2026:



Liquidity Source (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,669 $ 47,457 Unpledged investment securities, fair value 11,421 23,231 FHLB advance capacity 270,930 352,774 Federal Reserve discount window capacity 427,814 148,288 Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 71,500 71,500 $ 897,334 $ 643,250



The total primary and secondary liquidity of $897.33 million at September 30, 2026 represents an increase of $254.08 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter-over-quarter. This increase was primarily driven by increased pledging at the Federal Reserve discount window. "During the quarter we increased available liquidity to approximately $897.33 million, eliminated short-term borrowings, and retired the remaining $10.00 million of subordinated debt. Combined with regulatory capital ratios that remain above well-capitalized thresholds, we believe the balance sheet is positioned to provide meaningful flexibility to support customers, manage credit resolution, and fund future growth," added Gill.

Shareholders' equity decreased 2% to $176.32 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $179.42 million from a year ago, and decreased 4% compared to the $182.78 million reported at June 30, 2026. Book value per common share increased 4% to $61.95, at September 30, 2026, compared to $59.84 at September 30, 2025, and decreased 3% from $63.80 at June 30, 2026. The decreases in these figures for the current period are the result of the increase in the net unrealized loss reported at September 30, 2026. The tangible common equity ratio was 10.39% at September 30, 2026, compared to 11.97% a year earlier, and 11.30% at June 30, 2026.

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $194.44 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.55% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.91%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned, decreased 20.53% to $35.16 million, or 2.07% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $44.24 million, or 2.74% of total assets, from the previous quarter. "Nonperforming assets declined 20.53% during the quarter. Of the $35.16 million in remaining nonperforming loans, $24.30 million or 69.11% is covered by SBA guarantees, leaving $10.86 million in potential exposure, of which 35.31% is secured by real estate," added Miller. "While we remain focused on resolution efforts, we are encouraged by the reduction in problem assets and believe the remaining exposure is manageable relative to our capital position and reserve levels." Total delinquent loans increased to $6.48 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.97 million at June 30, 2026. This increase is the result of the migration of certain SBA relationships.



Non-Accrual Loan Summary Total

Govt. Guaranteed Amount

Unguaranteed Amount

Individual Allowance (ACL)

(in thousands) Loan Type Commercial and industrial $ 24,956 $ 17,909 $ 7,047 $ 2,779 Commercial real estate: CRE owner-occupied 10,201 6,387 3,814 218 $ 35,157 $ 24,296 $ 10,861 $ 2,997



Past due accruing loans 30-59 days were $6.30 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $2.68 million at June 30, 2026, and $6.21 million at September 30, 2025. There were $138,000 in past due accruing loans from 60-89 days at September 30, 2026, compared to $59,000 at June 30, 2026, and $355,000 in past due accruing loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due accruing loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $45,000 at September 30, 2026, compared to $231,000 at June 30, 2026, and $966,000 at September 30, 2025.

Of the $6.48 million in past due accruing loans at September 30, 2026, $3.78 million include government guarantees, which are guaranteed by the SBA for 75% - 100% of the full payment of the principal plus interest.



Delinquent Loan Summary Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days

Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days

Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days

Total

Govt. Guaranteed Amount

Unguaranteed Amount

(in thousands) Loan type Commercial and industrial $ 5,539 $ 138 $ 45 $ 5,722 $ 3,780 $ 1,942 Commercial real estate: CRE owner-occupied 756 - - 756 - 756 $ 6,295 $ 138 $ 45 $ 6,478 $ 3,780 $ 2,698



There was a $2.34 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $687,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago, and a $1.54 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2026. The provision recorded in the third quarter of 2026 primarily reflects portfolio segment growth and $750,000 in charge-offs exceeding the specific reserves established for two multifamily loans sold during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.05% at September 30, 2026 and 1.40% at June 30, 2026. The decrease in this ratio is the result of the reduction in total individual allowance through collateral improvements and the charge-offs recorded during the quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.11%, as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1.47% at June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026 the total non-guaranteed exposure of the SBA loan portfolio was $45.87 million, consisting of 239 loans.

"During the quarter we incurred net charge-offs of $6.41 million, compared to $1.28 million in net charge-offs in the previous quarter. Although charge-offs were elevated, they were largely concentrated in previously identified problem credits that had already been substantially reserved in prior quarters. These included multifamily loans and unsecured small-business loans, and the unguaranteed portions of SBA loans,” added Miller.“We have consistently expressed our concerns about the SBA portfolio performance due to market conditions over the last several years. As a result, we have centralized collections and special assets management, refined underwriting standards in selected SBA verticals, and incorporated lessons from prior losses into our credit-management process. Our near-term priorities are to maximize recoveries, limit migration, and continue reducing criticized and nonperforming assets.”

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California's Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processing services, and loan programs. Among the Bank's awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker's list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. The Bank was also ranked by S&P Global in 2025 as the #34 best performing US community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company's website at or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; the impact of the Consent Order on our financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates, and in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business; international developments; the tariff strategy of the Trump administration, and its related effects on the agriculture industry and connected businesses in the Central Valley; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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Select Financial Information and Ratios

(in thousands, except per-share data, ratios, and employee counts)

For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of: September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,697,196 $ 1,617,413 $ 1,499,233 Total portfolio loans 1,262,912 1,260,702 1,121,924 Investment securities 227,811 260,911 248,282 Total deposits 1,503,603 1,384,586 1,258,261 Shareholders equity, net 176,320 182,784 179,424 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Operating revenue 24,168 24,053 23,492 71,158 79,318 Operating expense 15,515 14,961 14,273 46,477 46,508 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 8,653 9,092 9,219 24,681 32,810 Net income after tax 4,616 5,477 6,236 14,677 20,370 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.89 $ 2.07 $ 5.04 $ 6.58 Fully diluted EPS $ 1.61 $ 1.88 $ 2.06 $ 5.02 $ 6.57 Book value per common share $ 61.95 $ 63.80 $ 59.84 Common shares outstanding 2,846,314 2,864,926 2,998,254 Fully diluted shares 2,863,585 2,912,210 3,025,332 2,924,751 3,100,992 FFBB - Stock price $ 88.45 $ 85.75 $ 81.45 RATIOS Return on average assets 1.10% 1.35% 1.67% 1.21% 1.80% Return on average equity 10.00% 11.99% 14.13% 10.63% 15.55% Efficiency ratio 64.19% 62.20% 60.76% 65.36% 58.46% Adjusted efficiency ratio 62.26% 59.96% 57.93% 63.34% 54.04% Yield on earning assets 6.02% 6.00% 6.28% 6.04% 6.26% Yield on investment securities 3.81% 3.72% 3.79% 3.68% 4.11% Yield on portfolio loans 6.55% 6.56% 6.76% 6.55% 6.75% Cost to fund earning assets 1.28% 1.28% 1.13% 1.26% 1.06% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.99% 2.90% 2.83% 2.91% 2.75% Net Interest Margin 4.73% 4.71% 5.15% 4.78% 5.20% Equity to assets 10.39% 11.30% 11.97% Net loan to deposit ratio 85.06% 89.54% 89.55% Full time equivalent employees 197 191 180 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES Total assets 1,670,909 1,624,113 1,480,234 1,618,026 1,512,281 Total portfolio loans 1,277,633 1,252,046 1,120,353 1,248,722 1,103,353 Investment securities 250,267 252,879 251,213 247,973 288,407 Total deposits 1,460,550 1,410,161 1,244,569 1,400,289 1,275,286 Shareholders equity, net 183,176 183,148 175,101 184,516 175,198





Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 31,490 $ 31,566 $ 38,391 Interest bearing deposits in banks 84,179 15,891 19,895 CDs in other banks - - 1,491 Investment securities 227,811 260,911 248,282 Loans held for sale 31,170 - 23,457 Construction & land development 35,745 34,486 17,358 Residential RE 1-4 family 44,796 42,811 20,362 Commercial real estate 698,404 724,165 709,889 Agriculture 109,819 116,963 103,977 Commercial and industrial 312,302 300,527 264,689 Business manager 60,080 41,075 5,215 Consumer and other 1,766 675 434 Portfolio loans 1,262,912 1,260,702 1,121,924 Deferred fees & costs (1,774 ) (3,349 ) (3,329 ) Allowance for credit losses (13,308 ) (17,640 ) (15,302 ) Loans, net 1,247,830 1,239,713 1,103,293 Non-marketable equity investments 11,291 11,198 9,971 Cash value of life insurance 13,113 13,005 12,693 Other real estate owned - - 978 Accrued interest and other assets 50,312 45,129 40,782 Total assets $ 1,697,196 $ 1,617,413 $ 1,499,233 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 806,365 $ 726,636 $ 758,237 Interest checking 141,740 135,611 77,034 Savings 50,687 50,181 48,211 Money market 337,465 299,648 204,575 Certificates of deposits 167,346 172,510 170,204 Total deposits 1,503,603 1,384,586 1,258,261 Short-term borrowings - 25,000 7,000 Long-term debt - 9,901 38,125 Other liabilities 17,273 15,142 16,423 Total liabilities 1,520,876 1,434,629 1,319,809 Common stock 37,718 37,535 25,245 Retained earnings 161,030 157,900 168,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,428 ) (12,651 ) (14,329 ) Shareholders' equity 176,320 182,784 179,424 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,697,196 $ 1,617,413 $ 1,499,233





Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: Year to date: (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 INTEREST INCOME: Loan interest income $ 21,095 $ 20,477 $ 19,090 $ 61,217 $ 55,741 Investment income 2,406 2,345 2,398 6,817 8,875 Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 345 79 176 630 1,020 Dividends from non-marketable equity 158 90 365 598 638 Total interest income 24,004 22,991 22,029 69,262 66,274 INTEREST EXPENSE: Int. on deposits 5,055 4,765 3,518 13,888 9,696 Int. on short-term borrowings 3 35 6 62 164 Int. on long-term debt 62 112 451 525 1,353 Total interest expense 5,120 4,912 3,975 14,475 11,213 Net interest income 18,884 18,079 18,054 54,787 55,061 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 2,344 1,541 687 4,660 5,009 Net interest income after provision 16,540 16,538 17,367 50,127 50,052 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Total deposit fee income 937 1,004 812 2,854 2,515 Debit / credit card interchange income 200 198 223 576 630 Merchant services income 2,716 2,905 3,210 8,139 17,683 Gain on sale of loans 136 1,366 361 2,442 2,068 Gain (loss) on sale of investments (1 ) - - 53 (243 ) Other operating income 1,296 501 832 2,307 1,604 Total non-interest income 5,284 5,974 5,438 16,371 24,257 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries & employee benefits 9,047 8,336 7,667 26,392 23,725 Occupancy expense 493 483 458 1,512 1,163 Merchant services operating expense 1,240 1,346 1,580 3,927 7,641 Professional fees 1,062 1,230 1,204 3,319 3,032 Data & technology expense 1,609 1,618 1,510 4,954 4,311 Other operating expense 2,064 1,948 1,854 6,373 6,636 Total non-interest expense 15,515 14,961 14,273 46,477 46,508 Income before provision for income tax 6,309 7,551 8,532 20,021 27,801 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,693 2,074 2,296 5,344 7,431 Net income $ 4,616 $ 5,477 $ 6,236 $ 14,677 $ 20,370

ASSET QUALITY September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 6,295 $ 2,675 $ 6,210 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 138 59 355 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 45 231 966 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 6,478 $ 2,965 $ 7,531 Loans on non-accrual $ 35,157 $ 44,237 $ 26,949 Other real estate owned - - 978 Nonperforming assets $ 35,157 $ 44,237 $ 27,927 Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.50 % 0.21 % 0.55 % Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.01 % - % 0.03 % Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans - % 0.02 % 0.09 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.51 % 0.24 % 0.67 % Non-accrual / Total Loans 2.78 % 3.51 % 2.40 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.07 % 2.74 % 1.86 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ 8,406 $ 1,998 $ 1,388 Recoveries 29 27 45 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 8,377 $ 1,971 $ 1,343 Annualized net loan losses to average loans 0.88 % 0.32 % 0.16 % CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Allowance for credit losses $ 13,308 $ 17,640 $ 15,302 Total loans $ 1,262,912 $ 1,260,702 $ 1,121,924 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 2,023 $ 2,144 $ 14,970 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 57,488 $ 60,868 $ 42,641 ACL / Total loans 1.05 % 1.40 % 1.36 % ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (purchased) 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.38 % ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.11 % 1.47 % 1.44 % ACL / Total assets 0.78 % 1.09 % 1.02 % ACL / Nonperforming assets 37.85 % 39.88 % 54.79 % ACL / Nonperforming assets (net of guarantees) 122.53 % 78.94 % 93.96 %





SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

(in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended: September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END Total assets $ 1,697,196 $ 1,617,413 $ 1,573,506 $ 1,581,522 $ 1,499,233 Loans held for sale 31,170 - 18,328 - 23,457 Loans held for investment 1,262,912 1,260,702 1,210,334 1,196,424 1,121,924 Investment securities 227,811 260,911 252,955 240,997 248,282 Non-interest bearing deposits 806,365 726,636 740,014 786,249 758,237 Interest bearing deposits 697,238 657,950 600,931 557,400 500,024 Total deposits 1,503,603 1,384,586 1,340,945 1,343,649 1,258,261 Short-term borrowings - 25,000 25,000 - 7,000 Long-term debt - 9,901 9,896 38,153 38,125 Total equity 198,748 195,435 197,314 197,251 193,753 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,428 ) (12,651 ) (14,472 ) (12,456 ) (14,329 ) Shareholders' equity 176,320 182,784 182,842 184,795 179,424 QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 24,004 $ 22,991 $ 22,266 $ 22,420 $ 22,029 Interest expense 5,120 4,912 4,443 4,338 3,975 Net interest income 18,884 18,079 17,823 18,082 18,054 Non-interest income 5,284 5,974 5,091 5,253 5,438 Gross revenue 24,168 24,053 22,914 23,335 23,492 Provision for credit losses 2,344 1,541 776 3,932 687 Non-interest expense 15,515 14,961 15,976 14,732 14,273 Net income before tax 6,309 7,551 6,162 4,671 8,532 Tax provision 1,693 2,074 1,577 1,458 2,296 Net income after tax 4,616 5,477 4,585 3,213 6,236 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE Total assets $ 1,670,909 $ 1,624,113 $ 1,557,814 $ 1,569,615 $ 1,480,234 Loans held for sale 5,282 24,214 315 292 1,190 Loans held for investment 1,277,633 1,252,046 1,215,806 1,190,626 1,120,353 Investment securities 250,267 252,879 240,666 245,335 251,213 Non-interest bearing deposits 790,892 751,008 745,288 785,452 751,139 Interest bearing deposits 669,658 659,153 583,419 532,365 493,430 Total deposits 1,460,550 1,410,161 1,328,707 1,317,817 1,244,569 Short-term borrowings - 3,011 2,921 - 446 Long-term debt 6,997 9,899 23,397 38,153 38,107 Shareholders' equity 183,176 183,148 187,270 187,713 175,101



Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO

Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO

(559) 439-0200