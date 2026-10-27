Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.0 Million, Or $0.38 Per Diluted Share, In The Third Quarter Of 2026, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.1475 Per Share
| Balance Sheet
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Assets:
| Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,943
|$
|26,127
|$
|25,061
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|2,916
|2,833
|4,454
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|24,859
|28,960
|29,515
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|272,824
|285,676
|279,920
|Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|12,097
|5,001
|5,200
|Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock
|4,131
|4,131
|4,131
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|12,812
|15,972
|10,364
|Loans:
| Real estate loans:
| Residential 1-4 family
|141,025
|143,748
|149,119
|Residential 1-4 family construction
|58,201
|45,628
|35,423
| Commercial real estate
|784,706
|684,381
|670,403
|Commercial construction and development
|104,558
|98,851
|113,455
|Farmland
|172,210
|157,275
|159,279
|Other loans:
|Home equity
|115,937
|108,629
|106,648
|Consumer
|21,096
|21,459
|25,558
|Commercial
|175,001
|161,457
|143,029
|Agricultural
|144,644
|136,916
|154,857
|Total loans
|1,717,378
|1,558,344
|1,557,771
| Allowance for credit losses
|(19,490
|)
|(17,640
|)
|(17,740
|)
|Net loans
|1,697,888
|1,540,704
|1,540,031
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|16,749
|14,242
|16,903
| Mortgage servicing rights, net
|14,832
|14,885
|15,131
| Premises and equipment, net
|99,539
|99,947
|102,032
|Cash surrender value of life insurance, net
|61,371
|55,460
|54,333
|Goodwill
|34,740
|34,740
|34,740
| Core deposit intangible, net
|2,562
|2,798
|3,599
|Other assets
|27,621
|23,331
|23,907
|Total assets
|$
|2,282,025
|$
|2,125,847
|$
|2,119,806
|Liabilities:
|Deposit accounts:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|453,774
|$
|448,260
|$
|429,064
|Interest-bearing
|1,348,328
|1,341,944
|1,323,115
|Total deposits
|1,802,102
|1,790,204
|1,752,179
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|46,498
|41,628
|42,713
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|196,759
|52,102
|79,167
|Other long-term debt, net
|44,537
|44,508
|59,261
|Total liabilities
|2,089,896
|1,928,442
|1,933,320
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares
|authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
|8,507,429 shares issued; 7,965,431, 7,965,431 and 7,952,177
|shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and
|September 30, 2025, respectively)
|85
|85
|85
| Additional paid-in capital
|108,442
|108,271
|108,730
|Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
|(3,008
|)
|(3,151
|)
|(3,581
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (541,998, 541,998 and 555,252 shares at
|September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|(11,374
|)
|(11,374
|)
|(11,925
|)
|Retained earnings
|118,748
|116,910
|107,947
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(20,764
|)
|(13,336
|)
|(14,770
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|192,129
|197,405
|186,486
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,282,025
|$
|2,125,847
|$
|2,119,806
|Income Statement
| (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
| (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|25,518
|$
|24,088
|$
|25,213
|$
|73,176
|$
|72,975
|Securities available-for-sale
|2,323
|2,297
|2,322
|6,835
|7,170
|FHLB and FRB dividends
|136
|112
|225
|386
|721
|Other interest income
|21
|114
|74
|434
|187
|Total interest and dividend income
|27,998
|26,611
|27,834
|80,831
|81,053
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|6,478
|6,633
|7,179
|19,772
|20,927
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,085
|393
|1,144
|1,890
|4,229
|Other long-term debt
|448
|447
|823
|1,341
|2,162
|Total interest expense
|8,011
|7,473
|9,146
|23,003
|27,318
|Net interest income
|19,987
|19,138
|18,688
|57,828
|53,735
|Provision for credit losses
|1,859
|343
|62
|2,481
|1,142
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|18,128
|18,795
|18,626
|55,347
|52,593
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|420
|419
|442
|1,247
|1,224
|Mortgage banking, net
|2,903
|2,920
|2,926
|8,257
|7,977
|Interchange and ATM fees
|740
|711
|691
|2,079
|1,954
|Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance
|421
|407
|384
|1,190
|1,127
|Other noninterest income
|613
|560
|274
|2,222
|1,258
|Total noninterest income
|5,097
|5,017
|4,717
|14,995
|13,540
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,843
|11,712
|11,193
|34,369
|31,502
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|2,171
|2,220
|2,274
|6,951
|6,806
|Data processing
|1,455
|1,332
|1,326
|4,042
|3,961
|Software subscriptions
|582
|610
|680
|1,763
|2,053
|Advertising
|293
|328
|308
|922
|820
|Amortization
|239
|249
|288
|759
|906
|Loan costs
|416
|388
|382
|1,169
|1,108
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance premiums
|245
|236
|231
|716
|719
|Professional and examination fees
|703
|420
|401
|1,505
|1,312
|Other noninterest expense
|1,433
|1,497
|1,304
|4,387
|4,132
|Total noninterest expense
|19,380
|18,992
|18,387
|56,583
|53,319
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,845
|4,820
|4,956
|13,759
|12,814
|Provision for income taxes
|831
|1,105
|1,326
|3,046
|2,708
|Net income
|$
|3,014
|$
|3,715
|$
|3,630
|$
|10,713
|$
|10,106
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.30
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.29
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|7,833,548
|7,827,552
|7,796,304
|7,826,698
|7,799,899
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,873,976
|7,862,465
|7,828,570
|7,862,007
|7,822,825
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended or Years Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):
|Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|$
|2,019
|$
|2,225
|$
|2,229
|Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives
|165
|9
|(22
|)
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|719
|686
|719
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|2,903
|$
|2,920
|$
|2,926
|Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):
|Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
|$
|5,922
|$
|5,661
|Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives
|312
|(32
|)
|Mortgage servicing income, net
|2,023
|2,348
|Mortgage banking, net
|$
|8,257
|$
|7,977
|Performance Ratios (For the quarter):
|Return on average assets
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.68
|%
|Return on average equity
|6.06
|%
|7.57
|%
|7.94
|%
|Yield on average interest earning assets
|5.77
|%
|5.77
|%
|5.87
|%
|Cost of funds
|2.14
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.45
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.12
|%
|4.15
|%
|3.94
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|76.31
|%
|77.59
|%
|77.33
|%
|Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):
|Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.64
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.26
|%
|7.50
|%
|Yield on average interest earning assets
|5.77
|%
|5.83
|%
|Cost of funds
|2.14
|%
|2.48
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|Core efficiency ratio*
|76.66
|%
|77.91
|%
|* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Asset Quality Ratios and Data:
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|6,766
|$
|2,961
|$
|1,966
|Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
|1,937
|1,204
|2,156
|Total nonperforming loans
|8,703
|4,165
|4,122
|Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
|43
|70
|86
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|8,746
|$
|4,235
|$
|4,208
|Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans
|0.51
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|Nonperforming assets / assets
|0.38
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.20
|%
|Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans
|1.13
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.14
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans
|223.95
|%
|423.53
|%
|430.37
|%
|Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|37
|$
|201
|$
|80
|Gross loan recoveries for the quarter
|$
|8
|$
|8
|$
|8
|Net loan charge-offs for the quarter
|$
|29
|$
|193
|$
|72
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Capital Data (At quarter end):
|Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share
|$
|24.12
|$
|24.78
|$
|23.45
|Tangible book value per share**
|$
|19.44
|$
|20.07
|$
|18.63
|Shares outstanding
|7,965,431
|7,965,431
|7,952,177
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets***
|6.90
|%
|7.66
|%
|7.12
|%
|Other Information:
|Average investment securities for the quarter
|$
|282,446
|$
|281,816
|$
|280,683
|Average investment securities year-to-date
|$
|281,611
|$
|281,187
|$
|287,176
|Average loans for the quarter ****
|$
|1,626,026
|$
|1,548,184
|$
|1,581,510
|Average loans year-to-date ****
|$
|1,566,863
|$
|1,536,792
|$
|1,554,547
|Average earning assets for the quarter
|$
|1,924,273
|$
|1,850,906
|$
|1,879,801
|Average earning assets year-to-date
|$
|1,874,136
|$
|1,848,653
|$
|1,859,177
|Average total assets for the quarter
|$
|2,173,707
|$
|2,095,992
|$
|2,131,315
|Average total assets year-to-date
|$
|2,120,942
|$
|2,094,122
|$
|2,109,454
|Average deposits for the quarter
|$
|1,787,392
|$
|1,781,870
|$
|1,746,087
|Average deposits year-to-date
|$
|1,782,807
|$
|1,780,476
|$
|1,708,460
|Average equity for the quarter
|$
|198,830
|$
|196,255
|$
|182,822
|Average equity year-to-date
|$
|196,824
|$
|195,804
|$
|179,699
|** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.
|*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.
|**** Includes loans held for sale
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Efficiency Ratio
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense - efficiency ratio numerator
|$
|19,380
|$
|18,992
|$
|18,387
|$
|56,583
|$
|53,319
|Net interest income
|19,987
|19,138
|18,688
|57,828
|53,735
|Noninterest income
|5,097
|5,017
|4,717
|14,995
|13,540
|Efficiency ratio denominator
|25,084
|24,155
|23,405
|72,823
|67,275
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|77.26
|%
|78.63
|%
|78.56
|%
|77.70
|%
|79.26
|%
|Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Noninterest expense
|$
|19,380
|$
|18,992
|$
|18,387
|$
|56,583
|$
|53,319
|Intangible asset amortization
|(239
|)
|(249
|)
|(288
|)
|(759
|)
|(906
|)
|Core efficiency ratio numerator
|19,141
|18,743
|18,099
|55,824
|52,413
|Net interest income
|19,987
|19,138
|18,688
|57,828
|53,735
|Noninterest income
|5,097
|5,017
|4,717
|14,995
|13,540
|Core efficiency ratio denominator
|25,084
|24,155
|23,405
|72,823
|67,275
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|76.31
|%
|77.59
|%
|77.33
|%
|76.66
|%
|77.91
|%
|Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Tangible Book Value:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|192,129
|$
|197,405
|$
|186,486
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(37,302
|)
|(37,538
|)
|$
|(38,339
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|154,827
|$
|159,867
|$
|148,147
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|7,965,431
|7,965,431
|7,952,177
|Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|24.12
|$
|24.78
|$
|23.45
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)
|per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|19.44
|$
|20.07
|$
|18.63
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|2,282,025
|$
|2,125,847
|$
|2,119,806
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(37,302
|)
|(37,538
|)
|(38,339
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,244,723
|$
|2,088,309
|$
|2,081,467
|Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets
|(non-GAAP)
|6.90
|%
|7.66
|%
|7.12
|%
|Contacts:
| Laura F. Clark, CEO
(406) 457-4007
P. Darryl Rensmon, President and COO
(406) 441-5005
Miranda J. Spaulding, EVP and CFO
(406) 441-5010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment