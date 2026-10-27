NO INTERNSHIP, NO DIPLOMA! MICHAEL LEVINE CHALLENGES COLLEGES TO SIGN“THE LEVINE PLEDGE”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best-selling author and public relations executive Michael Levine is calling on colleges and universities to make practical experience a graduation requirement: no diploma without an internship lasting at least six months through a well-established, supervised program.

Through“The Levine Pledge,” Levine is urging higher education leaders to make real-world experience an essential part of earning a degree.

“A diploma should represent more than attendance, tuition payments, and completed assignments,” Levine said.“It should signal that a graduate has experienced responsibility beyond the classroom. Students deserve an education that connects knowledge with action.”

The pledge states:“We hereby declare that our college will no longer award a diploma to any student who has not completed a minimum six-month internship through a well-established, supervised program. Our college is dedicated to providing students with a well-rounded educational experience, including the invaluable benefits of real-world learning through internships.”

Levine argues that substantive internships give students opportunities to meet deadlines, collaborate with colleagues, exercise judgment, and explore careers before graduation.

He is calling on participating institutions to help students secure meaningful placements with clear learning objectives and appropriate supervision, while addressing financial and accessibility barriers.

“Colleges cannot simply announce a requirement and leave students to fend for themselves,” Levine said.“They must help build the bridge between academic preparation and professional opportunity.”

College presidents and authorized institutional leaders are invited to sign The Levine Pledge and commit to making supervised internship experience a graduation requirement.

For information about the Boundless Media internship program, visit or join-our-award-winning-team/



Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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NO INTERNSHIP, NO DIPLOMA! MICHAEL LEVINE CHALLENGES COLLEGES TO SIGN“THE LEVINE PLEDGE” News Provided By Boundless Media October 27, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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