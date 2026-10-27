Huntington Artist Alex Tric's Work Selected For Long Island Public Arts Festival At Heckscher Park

Alex's artwork alongside the entrance to the LIPAF

Exhibiting under his name Alex Fusaro, the local artist joins artists from across New York in an outdoor display through November 1.

- José Tutiven, Founder of Colored ColorsHUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artwork by Huntington-based artist Alex Fusaro, who also creates and exhibits under the name Alex Tric, has been selected for the Long Island Public Arts Festival at Heckscher Park. The exhibition is on display now through November 1, 2026. Visitors can find his work listed under Alex Fusaro.Known for vibrant colors and playful subjects, Fusaro brings a distinctive medium to the festival's outdoor setting. His artwork starts as a photo, which he renders digitally, and then performs a process called destroying the photo. He prints the photo and paints on top of it, creating a modern mixed-media artwork. For the Huntington artist, the exhibition offers an opportunity to share his work close to home while reaching people outside a traditional gallery setting. Park visitors can encounter his artwork alongside selected works by other New York-based artists as part of their everyday experience of Heckscher Park.The Long Island Public Arts Festival (LIPAF) is presented by Colored Colors and the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts (BACCA), with support from the Suffolk County Office of Cultural Affairs (SCOCA). The festival was conceived to give artists across New York an accessible way to showcase their work while bringing art into shared community spaces. The 2026 exhibition features 21 select regional artists whose work has been transformed into massive 6ft x 6ft outdoor installations, traveling across multiple Long Island municipalities including Geiger Park and Heckscher Park. For its grand finale, the festival moves to the North Shore's historic Heckscher Park, with a special collaboration with the Huntington Chamber of Commerce."Alex's piece perfectly captures the vibrant energy we look for at LIPAF. By scaling incredibly detailed work up to 6 feet in an open park setting, we are breaking down traditional gallery walls and allowing the Huntington community to interact with his talent in a completely barrier-free environment.” – José Tutiven, Founder of Colored ColorsThe public is invited to explore the exhibition through November 1 at Heckscher Park, 11 Prime Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743, at the corner of NY-25A and Prime Avenue.Alex Fusaro is a Huntington-based artist who sometimes creates and exhibits under the name Alex Tric. His artwork combines vibrant color, cheeky subjects, and a sense of humor with deeper reflections on everyday life and the environments that shape us. His work has been shown in galleries and pop-up exhibitions across Long Island and New York City. Keep up with Alex's artwork at alextric or on Instagram @alextriic

Renee LaMay

Brightside Studios LLC

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Huntington Artist Alex Tric's Work Selected for Long Island Public Arts Festival at Heckscher Park News Provided By Brightside Studios LLC October 27, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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