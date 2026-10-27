Heights Behavioral Health Opens Boutique Outpatient Practice Near 11Th And Yale

Heights Behavioral Health at 1009 Yale Street, just off 11th Street in the heart of the Houston Heights, offers private, individualized outpatient care for adults.

The lounge at Heights Behavioral Health, where clients gather each program day for a chef-prepared lunch in a calm, residential setting.

The outdoor patio at Heights Behavioral Health offers clients a quiet place to pause between sessions, steps from the tree-lined streets of the Houston Heights.

Founded by Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, and Zoe Pulido, the Houston Heights practice offers individualized care for mental health, addiction, and trauma.

- Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, CEO and Co-Founder, Heights Behavioral HealthHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heights Behavioral Health, a founder-led, outpatient behavioral health practice, has opened its doors at 1009 Yale Street, just off 11th Street in the heart of the Houston Heights. Co-founded by Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, and Zoe Pulido, the practice offers adults a private, highly individualized alternative to traditional treatment for mental health conditions, trauma, substance use, co-occurring disorders, and process addictions.A Setting Chosen With IntentionSet among the tree-lined streets, historic bungalows, and neighborhood cafes that define 11th and Yale, Heights Behavioral Health was designed to feel nothing like an institution. The practice occupies a quiet, thoughtfully appointed space with a welcoming lounge, private therapy offices, dedicated group rooms, and an on-site psychiatry suite. Program days include a chef-prepared lunch. Clients arrive at a neighborhood address rather than a clinical campus, a deliberate choice that reflects the discretion many adults, professionals, and families want when they seek care. The location is minutes from Downtown, Memorial Park, River Oaks, Montrose, and the Galleria area."After more than 37 years in this field, I have seen that people heal when care is built around who they are, not around a fixed program," said Joni Ogle, LCSW, CSAT, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Heights Behavioral Health. "Zoe and I created Heights so that adults and families in Houston can find serious, evidence-based clinical work, including help for the behavioral addictions many programs overlook, in a setting that feels private, calm, and human."Care Designed Around the PersonAt the center of the practice is its flagship Individualized Intensive Programming (IIP), a suggested 90-day plan delivered in three phases: Stabilize and Assess, Deepen the Work, and Step Down Into Life. IIP pairs structured programming with up to ten hours of one-to-one therapy each week in its first phase and a recovery mentor from day one. As clinical intensity steps down, mentoring steps up, helping clients carry their progress back into work, family, and daily routine.Heights Behavioral Health offers a complete outpatient continuum under one roof, so clients do not have to start over with a new team as their needs change:- Individualized Intensive Programming (IIP)- Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)- Day Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)- Evening IOP, Tuesday through Thursday, 5:15 to 8:15 pm- Virtual IOP for adults located in Texas- Individual, group, couples, and family therapy- Psychiatry and medication management- Nutrition therapy with a licensed dietitian- Monthly Family IntensivesClinical SpecialtiesThe practice treats anxiety, depression, OCD, bipolar and mood disorders, trauma and PTSD, borderline personality disorder, and schizophrenia. Its substance use care addresses alcohol, opioids including fentanyl and heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, benzodiazepines, marijuana, and gas station drugs, with integrated dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring conditions.Heights Behavioral Health also offers a dedicated process addiction track for sex and love addiction, pornography, gambling and sports betting, and technology and gaming addiction. The track is led by a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist and treats these behaviors alongside the trauma, anxiety, depression, and substance use that often accompany them. Partners affected by betrayal trauma have their own support group.Care is delivered by master's-level clinicians and on-staff psychiatrists. The clinical team is trained in EMDR, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Somatic Experiencing, and neurofeedback, and also uses Internal Family Systems, CBT, DBT, ACT, and Exposure and Response Prevention for OCD. Brené Brown Daring Way groups are led by a certified facilitator, and experiential groups include art and equine therapy.Integrated Recovery MentoringThrough its sister practice, Heights Mentoring, clients can add peer recovery mentoring for daily accountability, relapse prevention, life skills, and family support, both during treatment and after it. Mentoring is peer support and does not replace therapy."We built Heights to be the kind of place we would want for our own families," said Zoe Pulido, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. "Every client receives a plan designed around their life, a team that communicates with one another, and a clear path from intensive care back into work, family, and daily routine. Opening in the Heights, in the community we call home, means a great deal to both of us."Beginning CareAdmissions answers calls seven days a week, 8:00 am to 7:30 pm, at (877) 549-5102. The process begins with a confidential conversation, followed by an assessment with a licensed clinician and a personalized plan for the right level of care. Care can often begin the same week. Parents, spouses, therapists, and interventionists are welcome to make the first call on a loved one's behalf. Heights Behavioral Health is a private-pay practice and works with clients' out-of-network benefits, including an out-of-network benefits check and superbills for reimbursement.About Heights Behavioral HealthHeights Behavioral Health is a founder-led, outpatient behavioral health practice located at 1009 Yale Street, Suite A, Houston, Texas 77008. The practice treats adults with mental health conditions, trauma, substance use, co-occurring disorders, and process addictions through a full continuum of care that includes Individualized Intensive Programming, Partial Hospitalization, day, evening, and virtual Intensive Outpatient programs, outpatient therapy, psychiatry, nutrition therapy, and monthly Family Intensives. Learn more at heightsbehavioralhealth.If you or someone you love is in crisis, call or text 988, or call 911 in an emergency.

Heights Behavioral Health

Heights Behavioral Health

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Heights Behavioral Health Opens Boutique Outpatient Practice Near 11th and Yale News Provided By Heights Behavioral Health LLC October 27, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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