Bodyenergy Technology Launches Kickstarter For Its TIME Best Inventions Of 2026 Special Mention Treadmill

BodyEnergy - All You, No Motor!

BodyEnergy - All You, No Motor!

BodyEnergy - All You, No Motor!

BodyEnergy Technology Launches Kickstarter for Two Home Models of Its TIME Best Inventions of 2026 Special Mention Treadmill

- Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, BodyEnergy TechnologyIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BodyEnergy Technology today launched its Kickstarter campaign for two home models of the Ab-Drive BodyEnergy treadmill, recently named a Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 campaign introduces two home versions of the motor-free, human-powered treadmill. Both models use the patented Ab-Drive system, which captures the user's natural backward stride push through a front abdominal roller. The design requires no electricity to power the belt, gives users full control over speed, and features an immediate“stop-on-you” safety function. Adjustable magnetic resistance provides parachute-like drag for higher-intensity training and HIIT workouts two home models offer different belt options to meet a range of needs and budgets. The commercial Ab-Drive model previously debuted at the 2026 HFA Fitness Expo and is currently in use at UFC Gym Torrance, where first-time members learned to operate it within seconds.“After more than a decade of development, we are excited to bring BodyEnergy home,” said Hui Yan, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of BodyEnergy Technology.“Being named a TIME Best Inventions of 2026 Special Mention for the Ab-Drive model is a strong validation of our approach. These home models give people a safer, greener way to run indoors with the same natural push they use outdoors.”The original Hand-Drive version of BodyEnergy was named a TIME Best Invention of 2021. The Ab-Drive models build on that foundation by delivering a closer simulation of outdoor running biomechanics on a compact platform Kickstarter campaign is now live at:More information is available at com BodyEnergy Technology.Based in Irvine, California, BodyEnergy Technology develops human-powered fitness equipment. The company focuses on motor-free treadmills that improve safety, reduce electricity use, and provide a more natural running experience. Its Ab-Drive treadmill received a Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, following the Hand-Drive model's recognition as a TIME Best Invention of 2021.Media Contact:John JensenBodyEnergy TechnologyPhone: 949-774-9012Email:...Website: bodyenergytechnology

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BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd.

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BodyEnergy treadmill at UFC Gym

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BodyEnergy Technology Launches Kickstarter for Its TIME Best Inventions of 2026 Special Mention Treadmill News Provided By BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd. October 27, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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