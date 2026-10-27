Tahra Goraya Steps Down From Monterey Bay Economic Partnership After Driving Growth And Winning State, Federal Support

Tahra Goraya

Regional Economic Outlook

Tahra Goraya at the CA Capital

Under Goraya, MBEP's annual revenue grew to over $10 million, and it secured the region's first federal Economic Development District designation in 15 years.

- Tahra GorayaMONTEREY BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tahra Goraya, who led the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP ) through its most significant growth period, has stepped down as CEO. Under her leadership, MBEP's annual revenue grew to more than $10 million, and she positioned Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties to compete for larger federal, state, and philanthropic investments.After relocating from Boston to the Monterey Bay region during the pandemic, Goraya brought an entrepreneurial approach to economic development. She united government, business, philanthropy, education, community organizations, and residents around a shared agenda that included housing, broadband, workforce development, technology, agriculture, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and advanced air mobility.Highlights of Goraya's tenure include:. Federal recognition: Secured the region's first federal Economic Development District designation in 15 years, strengthening the region's ability to compete for federal investment across county lines.. State investment: Secured the $7.45 million California Advanced Air Mobility Corridors Initiative from California Jobs First, positioning the Central Coast as a leader in advanced air mobility and unmanned aircraft systems. Leveraged more than $106 million in California Public Utilities Commission broadband investment for the Monterey Bay region.. Regional collaboration: Co-convened Uplift Central Coast, the six-county California Jobs First collaborative, which guided $9 million in predevelopment funding to 36 regional organizations. Co-launched the Central Coast: Build to Prove What's Next in Autonomous Systems and Advanced Air Mobility, the first initiative of its kind in California. Convened Regions Rise Together, which produced an investment blueprint for the tri-county region in housing, childcare, jobs, and community power building. Launched the region's first AI Summit and first Creative Economy Summit.. Emerging industries: Co-founded the Monterey Bay Tech Hub, which helped secure a $2.21 million Jobs First grant for its Drones Uplifting California Communities initiative, and secured MBEP's first farm robotics funding for the tri-county region to educate high school and community college students.. Philanthropic partnerships: Secured major investments from the James Irvine Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and Bank of America, with more than $3.175 million in tracked grants in 2025-26 alone.. Financial sustainability: Established MBEP's first unrestricted endowment, raising $400,000 at the organization's first public fundraising event, which sold out.. Inclusive leadership: Established the region's first Regional Black Leadership Roundtable.“The Monterey Bay region proved it can compete with anyone for federal, state, and philanthropic investment,” said Goraya.“That was never about one organization. It was about a region deciding to think bigger and act together. I am grateful to the partners, funders, and team members who made it possible.”In addition to specific achievements, Goraya elevated the region's profile beyond its traditional boundaries. She built relationships with state and federal policymakers, philanthropic institutions, industry leaders, and the media, and expanded MBEP's public presence, including as a regular columnist for the Monterey Herald. During a period of rapid growth, she also expanded the team and empowered staff to lead ambitious regional initiatives.Goraya will expand Goraya Consulting, advising regions, economic development organizations, and philanthropic partners on federal and state competitiveness, emerging industry strategies in areas such as advanced air mobility and artificial intelligence, early learning, and cross-sector coalition building. She brings a background spanning civil rights, public health, early learning, and public policy.“Regions across California and the country are competing for investment in the industries that will define the next economy,” Goraya said.“The ones that win organize early, build broad coalitions, and tell their story well. That is the work I intend to keep doing.”Tahra Goraya is the founder of Goraya Consulting, commissioner for the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs, and former president and CEO of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. Tahra Goraya is a leader known for building cross-sector coalitions and translating public policy into community opportunity. ###

michael browning

ICCED

+1 747-217-9258

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tahra Goraya steps down from Monterey Bay Economic Partnership after driving growth and winning state, federal support News Provided By insight center for community economic development October 27, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.