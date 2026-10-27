Boxing Upstart HIT N MOVE Floats $50 Million-Plus Valuation As It Readies Footwear Push

Ozhan Akcakaya and Alaina Akcakaya of HIT N MOVE

Virginia gear maker's sales have reached about $11 million within its first three years of commercial growth

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HIT N MOVE, a boxing equipment and performance technology company, today announced that it has reached about $11 million in annual revenue this year and is preparing to enter the footwear market with two new boxing shoe lines.An illustrative growth-stage analysis suggests a potential enterprise value of $50 million to $60 million. The range rests on favorable assumptions about profitability, sustained growth and the commercial value of the company's proprietary designs. It is not an appraisal, a completed transaction or an investor offer.“That figure is a scenario, not a price tag,” said Ozhan Akcakaya, Founder of HIT N MOVE.“What matters to us is turning the product pipeline into things fighters want to train in.”Traditional boxing shoes must balance traction, flexibility, stability, weight and responsiveness, and those demands can be hard to reconcile during rapid pivots, lateral movement, changes of direction and rotational footwork. HIT N MOVE's footwear program rethinks how those forces are managed.The new designs are intended to change how the shoe interacts with the foot during boxing-specific movements. One concept pairs an anatomically designed carbon-based structural element with a specialized support structure.Over the next five to six years, HIT N MOVE plans to introduce about 20 additional patented or patent-protected products. They will cover boxing equipment, protective technology, accessories and training systems. Timing depends on development, manufacturing readiness, testing and launch schedules.Founded in 2020, HIT N MOVE has not built its growth on paid athlete deals. It competes with established brands by winning over professional fighters on design, fit and performance. Its current products include compact conditioning gloves, redesigned grips, coaching mitts and protective headgear.“We didn't want to buy credibility,” said Alaina Akcakaya, VP of Public Relations at HIT N MOVE said.“If a fighter picks our gear because of how it fits and performs, that tells you more than a sponsorship ever could.”HIT N MOVE has evaluated its protective headgear with Virginia Tech and ran glove experiments at the University of Maryland's wind tunnel.About HIT N MOVE:HIT N MOVE is an American boxing equipment and performance technology company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. Founded in 2020 by amateur boxer and former pharmaceutical industry professional Ozhan Akcakaya, the company develops premium boxing gloves, protective headgear, coaching equipment, conditioning products, and emerging performance footwear technologies. Its development philosophy combines anatomical design, engineering research, athlete feedback, and product testing to pursue improvements in boxing equipment.

Safaque Kagdi

HIT N MOVE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Boxing Upstart HIT N MOVE Floats $50 Million-Plus Valuation As It Readies Footwear Push News Provided By Publicist October 27, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.