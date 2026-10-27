Emirates Franchise Association Attracts Investment Interest At 'Bayim Olur Musun?' Franchise Exhibition In Istanbul

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE Pavilion Featured Six Homegrown Brands That Held 312 Business Meetings to Explore Franchising and International Expansion Opportunities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has concluded its participation in the 24th edition of the 'Bayim Olur Musun?' Franchise Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The UAE pavilion featured six Emirati brands and brought together 78 participants representing home-grown brands, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, as part of efforts to expand the international presence of UAE businesses and explore investment and commercial partnership opportunities. Participating Emirati brands held 312 business meetings with prospective investors and partners, while also exploring opportunities for expansion through franchising, distribution, supply partnerships and collaboration with organisations operating in international markets. The exhibition brought together more than 200 brands and targeted over 30,000 visitors and investors from local and international markets.

H.E. Aref Al Muzaki, Board Member of the Emirates Franchise Association and Head of the UAE delegation, said the results achieved during the exhibition demonstrated the diversity of opportunities available to Emirati brands in international markets and their ability to explore growth avenues beyond traditional franchising models, including distribution, supply partnerships and wider commercial collaboration.

Al Muzaki said:“The real value of participating in international exhibitions lies in the direct market insights they provide, allowing brands to assess their alignment with investor and consumer requirements and identify the opportunities best suited to their business models and expansion readiness. Through its pavilion at the exhibition, the Emirates Franchise Association also held at least 90 meetings with officials, industry experts, franchise operators and investors. These discussions mark the beginning of a more important phase: evaluating opportunities, pursuing follow-up engagement and converting them into sustainable commercial partnerships that strengthen the Association's expertise and support the competitiveness of Emirati brands and their reach in international markets.”

UAE Pavilion:

The UAE pavilion featured The Dates Farm, The Qlab Café, Low Calories, Snuw, Ice Juice Station and Blend, representing the food and beverage, health and food manufacturing sectors. The participation of Ice Juice Station and Blend was supported by the Khalifa Fund, as part of ongoing efforts to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and brands to explore growth opportunities beyond the UAE.

Integrated Programme to Support Commercial Partnerships:

The participation programme included a session titled“The Franchise and Investment Ecosystem in the UAE”, which highlighted the UAE's investment environment, available incentives and market entry models in both the UAE and Türkiye. The programme also featured presentations on participating Emirati brands and their franchise opportunities, alongside one-to-one meetings with investors, brand owners, suppliers and prospective partners.

In addition, the delegation conducted a series of visits to markets of mutual interest in Türkiye, providing participating brands with insights into local market dynamics, consumer preferences and sales channels, while also helping identify opportunities for distribution and commercial partnerships to support their international growth strategies.

Strengthening UAE-Türkiye Economic Relations:

The participation comes against a backdrop of growing economic ties between the UAE and Türkiye. According to the participation report, the number of Turkish companies registered in Abu Dhabi increased by 3% to reach 299 companies in 2026, while the number of companies with Turkish partners rose by 23% to 381.

These indicators highlight the importance of strengthening engagement between the business communities of both countries and capitalising on opportunities to expand investments and partnerships in the franchising sector, enabling Emirati brands to access new markets while supporting the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Through this participation, the Emirates Franchise Association continues its efforts to help national brands leverage specialised international platforms, strengthen their readiness for overseas expansion and reinforce franchising as a practical pathway for growth and cross-border partnership development.