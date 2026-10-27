Porsche Centre Dubai Showcases Personalisation Possibilities With Exclusive Manufaktur Cayenne Turbo Electric

The all-electric SUV highlights the programme's extensive customisation options, from exclusive exterior styling and wheel designs to bespoke interior finishes and detailsBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates; October 2026: Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates is showcasing the Cayenne Turbo Electric with a distinctive specification developed through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Finished in Vanadium Grey Metallic, the all-electric SUV features exclusive exterior and interior details, showing how customers can express their individuality with an extensive selection of factory-fitted options.

Every element offers an opportunity to create a Cayenne that reflects personal taste, with Porsche specialists at Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates guiding customers through the available combinations and finishes.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric features 22-inch Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in high-gloss black, with highly polished surfaces and Aeroblades. The SportDesign Package adds more high-gloss black accents, along with body-coloured exterior mirrors and black side-window trims. Tinted HD-Matrix LED headlights and a tinted rear light strip bearing the 'PORSCHE' lettering round off the exterior specification.

The cabin features two-tone Black and Chalk Beige leather upholstery, complemented by Chalk Beige seat belts and Porsche Crests on the headrests. Further Exclusive Manufaktur details include a heated GT Sports steering wheel with a matt carbon inlay and an embossed model logo on the centre console armrest. The vehicle keys also show attention to detail, with a personalised painted finish and matching case.

Complementing the bespoke specifications are the Passenger Display, Park Assist with 3D Surround View and rear comfort pillows.