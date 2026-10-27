Porsche Centre Dubai Showcases Personalisation Possibilities With Exclusive Manufaktur Cayenne Turbo Electric
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates; October 2026: Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates is showcasing the Cayenne Turbo Electric with a distinctive specification developed through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Finished in Vanadium Grey Metallic, the all-electric SUV features exclusive exterior and interior details, showing how customers can express their individuality with an extensive selection of factory-fitted options. Every element offers an opportunity to create a Cayenne that reflects personal taste, with Porsche specialists at Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates guiding customers through the available combinations and finishes. The Cayenne Turbo Electric features 22-inch Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in high-gloss black, with highly polished surfaces and Aeroblades. The SportDesign Package adds more high-gloss black accents, along with body-coloured exterior mirrors and black side-window trims. Tinted HD-Matrix LED headlights and a tinted rear light strip bearing the 'PORSCHE' lettering round off the exterior specification. The cabin features two-tone Black and Chalk Beige leather upholstery, complemented by Chalk Beige seat belts and Porsche Crests on the headrests. Further Exclusive Manufaktur details include a heated GT Sports steering wheel with a matt carbon inlay and an embossed model logo on the centre console armrest. The vehicle keys also show attention to detail, with a personalised painted finish and matching case. Complementing the bespoke specifications are the Passenger Display, Park Assist with 3D Surround View and rear comfort pillows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment