Press Release: Fastercapital Backs So Tasty Through Equitypilot To Scale School Nutrition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has added So Tasty to its EquityPilot program to support the company's transition from pilot to investor-ready corporate group, with an initial focus on execution... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Johannesburg, South Africa & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has added So Tasty to its EquityPilot program to support the company's transition from pilot to investor-ready corporate group, with an initial focus on execution milestones and go-to-market readiness. So Tasty completed a two‐year pilot that supplied over 2.1 million school children weekly across five provinces and is seeking capital to scale nationally.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate in the first 30–60 days on refining execution milestones, strengthening fundraising materials, and connecting So Tasty with relevant ecosystem stakeholders to prepare for the next stage of operational scale.

South Africa's National School Nutrition Programme covers 11.2 million students, presenting a significant need for cost-effective, high-quality meal solutions. Rising demand for affordable, safe, and scalable ready-to-eat food for schools aligns with government program objectives and expanded private-sector engagement in food security initiatives.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview So Tasty offers a unique, high-margin ready-to-eat product designed to meet the NSNP threshold of feeding a child for under R4.00 per day. The company uses high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) technology and a new cost-efficient packaging format to deliver superior product quality and taste. So Tasty operates refrigerated distribution directly to schools and reports monthly HPP processing capacity approaching 4.2 million kilograms, with plans for a 17,000m2 production facility in 2027.

Why Now?

Timing With demonstrated pilot traction across five provinces and a clear national gap in refrigerated, quality-controlled school meal delivery, So Tasty aims to capitalize on momentum to expand coverage and diversify revenue into retail and export channels. The coming months are focused on operational consolidation and investor engagement to support scale.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused support to refine immediate operational milestones and KPIs

– Fundraising readiness guidance and pitch/materials refinement

– Introductions to ecosystem mentors and potential partners relevant to food and distribution

– Guidance on go-to-market and expansion priorities to align with NSNP requirements

Program Plan First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital's initial work will map So Tasty's highest-priority execution items, audit current investor materials, and set a 60-day milestones dashboard. The effort will emphasize clarity on capital use, operational scale-up sequencing, and targeted stakeholder introductions to inform next-stage financing conversations.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support So Tasty through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

90-Day

Outlook Near-Term Roadmap Over the next 90 days So Tasty and FasterCapital will complete a milestones plan, finalize investor materials, commence prioritized stakeholder introductions, and validate immediate operational levers to increase capacity and cost efficiency ahead of a targeted capital raise.

About So Tasty

So Tasty Holdings (Pty) Ltd operates Founded by André Mapolie, delivering pre-cooked ready-to-eat products for the NSNP and retail channels. After a two-year pilot that reached over 2.1 million learners weekly, the group aims to feed 7 million children and expand into retail, exports, and broader food security channels. The company is currently raising capital to support national scale.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.