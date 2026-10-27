Al-Futtaim Launches Polestar 5 In The UAE: Polestar's Flagship Electric Performance Grand Tourer

United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Al-Futtaim has announced the UAE launch of the Polestar 5, the flagship four-door Grand Tourer from Europe's only pure-EV brand. As a Swedish electric performance pioneer, Polestar has designed the vehicle to combine high-performance driving dynamics, advanced technology and sustainable luxury. Born directly from the Precept concept, Polestar 5 establishes a new benchmark for the segment, engineered with a bespoke bonded aluminium platform and a state-of-the-art 800 V electrical architecture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The Polestar 5 introduces a distinctive Grand Tourer silhouette characterised by aerodynamic efficiency, boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.24. This shape features a low nose, sleek roofline and flush frameless glass, achieved without compromising interior space. Inside, the cabin offers a versatile 4+1 seating arrangement and is illuminated by the largest panoramic glass roof featured on any Polestar to date, measuring over 2 metres long and 1.25 metres wide. Delivering breathtaking performance, the Polestar 5 is available in two configurations. The Polestar 5 Performance utilises a ZF developed front motor paired with an in-house developed rear motor to produce a combined output of 650 kW (884 hp) and 1,015 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The 550 kW (748 hp) Dual motor variant achieves 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and produces 812 Nm of torque. Both models are powered by a 112 kWh lithium-ion battery integrated into the Polestar Performance Architecture, providing up to 678 km of WLTP range for the Dual motor and up to 558 km for the Performance variant. The 800 V architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging at up to 350 kW, allowing a 10-80% charge in as little as 22 minutes. The electric performance GT seamlessly blends advanced digital innovation with conscious material choices. The driver-focused cockpit revolves around a 14.5-inch portrait centre display running Polestar's Android Automotive operating system with Google built-in. Audio enthusiasts can experience a bespoke Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 21 speakers, producing a 1,680-watt output and active road noise cancellation, which combines with the car's unique interior architecture to deliver crisp, true-to-studio sound. The interior extensively incorporates sustainable materials, including bio-based natural fibre composites, recycled aluminium and recycled textiles, demonstrating Polestar's commitment to minimising fossil fuel-based components. Commenting on the launch, Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said:“The arrival of Polestar 5 marks an important milestone for Polestar in the UAE. As the brand's flagship performance GT, it demonstrates the very best of Polestar's capabilities across design, innovation, sustainability and performance. Polestar 5 introduces a compelling new offering for customers seeking a premium electric vehicle that combines exhilarating performance with refined Scandinavian luxury.” Polestar 5 is available to order now across the UAE, with customer consultations and bespoke configurations available at Polestar Space Dubai, Dubai Festival City, and Polestar Space Abu Dhabi, Mina Zayed. Tailored to individual requirements on a built-to-order basis, pricing for the flagship electric performance Grand Tourer starts from AED 439,000. About Polestar: Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 31 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Polestar has five models in its line-up: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 coupé, Polestar 4 SUV, and Polestar 5, currently manufactured on two continents, North America and Asia Polestar has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and has set an ambitious roadmap to reach its climate targets: halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 per-vehicle-sold and become climate-neutral across its value chain by 2040. Polestar's comprehensive sustainability strategy covers the four areas of Climate, Transparency, Circularity, and Inclusion. About Al-Futtaim: Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions. Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more. With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow. Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.