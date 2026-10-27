Rise, Breathe, And Find Your Balance Under The Gate At DIFC: Registrations Now Open For Dubai Yoga 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Yoga 2026, presented by MHERO, returns on 29 November for its second edition Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Thousands of participants of all ages and abilities are invited to come together for a mass sunrise yoga session beneath the iconic Gate at DIFC

Be part of a powerful collective moment of balance, breath and belonging – register now at #t2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Registrations are now open for the second edition of Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, a flagship event of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), bringing thousands of people together for a morning of yoga, wellbeing and connection at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on 29 November 2026.

Following its debut in 2025, which welcomed 3,500 participants, Dubai Yoga returns this year at a new location beneath the iconic Gate at DIFC. Framed by Dubai's striking urban skyline, the event will offer residents and visitors of all ages and experience levels the opportunity to move, breathe and connect, while discovering 'What's Your 30×30?' as part of their DFC journey.

Marking the final flagship event of this year's Challenge, Dubai Yoga will bring 30 days of activity to a close with a morning dedicated to physical and mental wellbeing. The programme will begin with a Yogasana Champions Display featuring UAE champions, followed by a sound bath and guided breathwork session, before participants take to their mats for the 30-minute Sunrise Main Yoga session.

Designed to be accessible and welcoming to all, Dubai Yoga is open to everyone – whether stepping onto a yoga mat for the first time or practising regularly. Participants can select from Family, Ladies Only by Fabletics and General Zones during registration, with dedicated zones for People of Determination. Children are welcome to take part and enjoy specially designed activities, while those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participation is free, with yoga mats provided onsite. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, bring refillable water bottles and embrace the spirit of this inclusive citywide gathering.

H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said:“As Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its landmark 10th edition, Dubai Yoga reflects how the initiative continues to bring people together through new and inspiring ways to get active. Returning for its second edition, the event invites residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to experience the benefits of movement and mindfulness while discovering what their 30×30 can be. By creating inclusive opportunities to make wellbeing part of everyday life, we continue to support Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's most active cities.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added:“Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, returns for its second edition as a fitting finale to the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, bringing movement and mindfulness together in the heart of the city. This year, thousands of residents and visitors will come together at DIFC to start their morning with yoga, connection, and a shared focus on wellbeing. It will be a special moment to celebrate a decade of 30×30 and the many ways our community continues to make movement part of everyday life.”

Oscar Rivoli, CEO Motors at Al Ghurair Mobility, said:“For MHERO, Dubai Fitness Challenge is a natural fit. We are built around capability and the outdoors, and Dubai genuinely lives that way. Coming in as Presenting Partner of Dubai Yoga, alongside Dubai Ride and the fitness villages, lets us be part of how people here move and share real experiences with them. For us it has always been about the experience people have with the brand. So across these 30 days, we want to help everyone in Dubai get outdoors, stay active, and enjoy doing it.”

Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President Brand – Sports, GMG, added:“Our mission at GMG Sports is to make movement accessible to everyone and inspire more people to embrace active lifestyles. Dubai Fitness Challenge plays a vital role in advancing that mission by bringing communities together through meaningful fitness experiences. Through Fabletics' participation in Dubai Yoga, we are empowering women to prioritize their wellbeing, engage in fitness with confidence, and connect through a shared love of movement”.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Yoga is presented by MHERO with Association Partners Fabletics and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

The initiative is further strengthened by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zone, D43, e&, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, P4ML, Puff, Persil, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, Sukoon Insurance, Skechers, and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

From first-time yogis to experienced practitioners, Dubai Yoga offers another way for residents and visitors to discover what their 30×30 can be as DFC celebrates its landmark 10th edition.