Toll Brothers Announces New Collection Coming Soon To Toll Brothers At Jordanelle Ridge In Heber City, Utah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New home designs offer stunning views of Mount Timpanogos and an exceptional location near Deer Valley and Park City

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming release of a new collection of home designs at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge in Heber City, Utah. The new Grandeur Collection will offer home shoppers sophisticated home designs up to 6,000 square feet, spectacular views of Mount Timpanogos, access to amenities, and proximity to Park City's world-class recreation and entertainment. Sales are anticipated to begin this winter.

Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge offers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy luxury living in a master-planned community surrounded by the natural beauty of Utah's Wasatch backcountry. The new collection will include thoughtfully designed single-family homes with open floor plans, expansive outdoor living options, and stunning architectural details. Homes will be priced from the mid-$900,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

This community is ideally located just 10 minutes from Deer Valley Resort, 20 minutes from downtown Park City, and 25 minutes from Park City Mountain. Residents will also enjoy easy access to numerous outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking, and skiing, as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment options in the surrounding area.

"This new collection of homes at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge will offer home shoppers a unique combination of luxury, natural beauty, and proximity to some of Utah's most sought-after destinations," said Josh Clark, Division President of Toll Brothers in Utah. "With new home designs just released, breathtaking views, and resort-style amenities, this community will provide an exceptional lifestyle for our homeowners."









The community's amenity center will include a fitness center, clubhouse, cafe, hiking and biking trails, and more, offering abundant opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

Only six homes remain available for sale in the Olympus Collection at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, including select homes ready for move-in in time for the ski season.

Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge is located at 2109 N Paradise Flat Lane in Heber City. For more information and to join the interest list for the Grandeur Collection at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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