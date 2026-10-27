Bison Oil & Gas IV, LLC Announces Pricing Of $600 Million Of Senior Notes Due 2031
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to (i) repay and terminate the Company's term loan facility, (ii) repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility and (iii) pay related fees and expenses.
The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the Notes will be issued pursuant to an exemption therefrom, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
The Notes are being offered only to persons who are either reasonably believed to be“qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A or who are non-“U.S. persons” outside the United States under Regulation S as defined under applicable securities laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Bison IV
Bison IV is a Denver-based company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties in the Rocky Mountain region, with an emphasis on the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming. The Bison IV team has operated in the DJ Basin since 2015, during which time it has successfully formed and monetized multiple partnerships.
About Quantum Capital Group
Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $35 billion in equity commitments since inception.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as“may,”“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“targets,”“forecasts,”“seeks,”“could,”“should” or the negative of such terms or other variations of such terms or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events at the time such statement was made. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations with respect to the Offering, including the anticipated use of the proceeds therefrom.
Media Contact
Bison Oil & Gas IV
Erik Carlson / Kate Kelley
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449
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