Solar-Powered Roadway Lighting System Integrates Solar And Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kendall P. of Santa Ana, CA is the creator of Solar Powered Light for Motorists on Roadways, A solar-powered roadway lighting device designed to improve nighttime visibility and provide supplemental illumination in areas where conventional roadway lighting may be limited or impractical. The system integrates an LED lighting circuit, rechargeable battery, solar panels, and a thermoelectric energy-harvesting module within a durable, weather-resistant housing. The system is intended to support roadway illumination without requiring a continuous connection to the electrical grid by combining multiple energy sources with automatic light activation.The system incorporates solar energy conversion and a module intended to convert temperature differences into electrical energy. This supplemental thermoelectric capability is designed to support power generation when solar availability is reduced. A built-in day/night sensor automatically activates the LED lighting system as ambient light levels decrease, allowing the device to operate without routine manual intervention. Its sealed, impact-resistant construction is designed to protect internal electrical components against moisture, debris, vibration, and other environmental conditions associated with outdoor and roadside installations.Unlike conventional passive reflectors, which depend on vehicle headlights to become visible, the device actively emits light to support lane delineation and improve the visibility of roadway boundaries and other potentially hazardous areas. Its modular configuration is intended to accommodate deployment along roadways, sidewalks, and other outdoor locations where additional illumination may be beneficial.Key features and benefits include:.Dual-source energy harvesting: Integrates solar panels with a thermoelectric module designed to supplement electrical generation when sunlight is limited..Integrated LED illumination: Actively emits light to improve the visibility of roadway boundaries, lane guidance features, and hazardous areas..Rechargeable power storage: Incorporates a rechargeable battery to store generated energy for use when direct energy harvesting is unavailable..Impact-resistant design: Is intended to withstand road-related vibration, debris, and other physical stresses associated with roadside use..Automatic day/night operation: Uses an ambient-light sensor to activate illumination as natural lighting decreases.Inadequate roadway illumination can reduce a driver's ability to identify lane boundaries, obstacles, and changes in road conditions, especially at night and during inclement weather. Passive reflectors provide a useful visual reference but depend on incoming vehicle headlights and may offer limited visibility when viewing conditions deteriorate. Installing conventional street lighting in remote or underserved areas can also require substantial electrical infrastructure, installation labor, and ongoing maintenance.Solar Powered Light for Motorists on Roadways instead offers a self-contained lighting design that combines energy harvesting, rechargeable storage, automatic activation, and active LED illumination. Its intended applications include road edges, sidewalks, remote access routes, and other outdoor areas where supplemental visibility is needed without extensive electrical installation. The combination of independent power generation and weather-resistant construction offers a simple and convenient way to expand localized roadway illumination while limiting dependence on traditional wired systems.Kendall was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Solar Powered Light for Motorists on Roadways. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Solar Powered Light for Motorists on Roadways can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Solar-Powered Roadway Lighting System Integrates Solar and Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting News Provided By InventionHome October 27, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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