SOPHIA MEDIA SPOTLIGHTS A MOTHER's JOURNEY RAISING A SON WITH DOWN SYNDROME

MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER is available on SophiaMedia, YouTube and major podcast platforms.

Lalaine and Baby Matthew

Lalaine and her husband with Matthew at a basketball game.

Stories of becoming. Conversations for anyone in transition. My First Year exists to heal through embodied storytelling.

MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER features parenting coach Lalaine Frankel discussing motherhood, advocacy, and inclusion during Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

- Lalaine FrankelSOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Sophia Media is spotlighting an episode of its new podcast MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER featuring Lalaine Frankel, a parenting coach and mother of four from San Mateo, California. In a candid conversation with host Casey Georgi, Frankel shares how raising her youngest son, Matthew, who has Down syndrome, transformed her life.After years of infertility treatments, Frankel welcomed twins, followed by a third child just 18 months later. Seven years afterward, a surprise pregnancy brought Matthew into the family. Born with Down syndrome and clubfeet, Matthew required surgery, braces, and multiple therapies. Now 24 years later, Matthew is thriving and works as a greeter for both the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. A Special Olympics athlete and enthusiastic sports fan, he has become a familiar face in his community.On the podcast, Frankel recalls the uncertainty of her early years with Matthew, the importance of family support, and how her older children's acceptance of their brother helped shape her as a mother and as a person."Becoming more of an advocate and having more of a voice, that was a gift that Matthew gave me," Frankel said. "And, had I not had him as a child, I would've been a totally different person today."MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER features mothers from diverse backgrounds sharing personal stories of pregnancy, childbirth, adoption, parenting challenges, and the unexpected ways motherhood has changed their perspectives. The show carves out a unique lane among podcasts about society & culture by delving deeply into the visceral, emotional and relational aspects of becoming a mother.Other published episodes feature:CASEY GEORGI, a podcast producer based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a new mother and co-host of MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER, shares her personal experience with IVF, a difficult childbirth, the joys as well as the emotional and physical challenges of early motherhood, including navigating changes in her career, relationships, and sense of identity.JESS MOONEY, a speech-language pathologist from Wakefield, Rhode Island, reflects on her experiences with anxiety, becoming a mother at 37, and discovering unconditional love through raising her daughter.KATIE SHEPHERD, a Brooklyn-based writer and podcast producer, discusses a complicated pregnancy, postpartum depression, and learning to let go of expectations and finding perfection while navigating motherhood.ANN CECIL-STERMAN, an internationally acclaimed master acupuncturist, teacher, concert musician and author, reflects on her extraordinary 49-hour labor at home, breaking generational cycles, and discovering strength, resilience, and connection through motherhood.TARA BEASLEY-STANSBERRY, a California business owner, shares her journey of becoming a mother through foster care and adoption with her wife, Rhonda, and the challenges and rewards of welcoming three young sisters into their family.MANDI MURROW, an entrepreneur, health coach, and mother of four in a blended family, discusses an unexpected pregnancy at 46, choosing a home birth, and navigating the challenges of later-in-life motherhood while balancing family, career, and self-care.MY FIRST YEAR AS A MOTHER is part of Sophia Media's larger MY FIRST YEAR podcast collection, featuring intimate conversations about people's journeys through major life transitions. Created and executive produced by Sophia Media founder Joyce Sophia Xu, who hosts as Sophia, the collection aims to spotlight human-centric themes and includes other themed shows such as MY FIRST YEAR IN AMERICA, MY FIRST YEAR IN COLLEGE, MY FIRST YEAR AS A FATHER, MY FIRST YEAR WITH MY DOG, and the anthology series My First Year. Just two months after launching, MY FIRST YEAR AS A FATHER was honored with a Silver Award at the 2026 Signal Awards for its episode featuring bestselling novelist Thomas Christopher Greene.MY FIRST YEAR is available on major podcast platforms. Episodes and additional information can be found at SophiaMedia/MyFirstYear.About Sophia MediaSophia Media is a Rhode Island–based independent media company dedicated to enhancing human connection one conversation at a time.Press Contact

Yanni Yang

Sophia Media

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SOPHIA MEDIA SPOTLIGHTS A MOTHER'S JOURNEY RAISING A SON WITH DOWN SYNDROME News Provided By SOPHIA MEDIA LLC October 27, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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