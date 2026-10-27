Carnival Corporation Highlights Stronger Bonaire Cruise Outlook For 2027

Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation, delivers her presentation,“A Global Fleet, A Local Partner,” at the annual Bonaire Tourism Summit.

Marie McKenzie underscores opportunities for local businesses as cruise company anticipates increased activity

NETHERLANDS ANTILLES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, highlighted an outlook for increased cruise activity in Bonaire in 2027, reinforcing the island's importance within its southern Caribbean itineraries.Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation, shared the outlook during her presentation,“A Global Fleet, A Local Partner,” at the annual Bonaire Tourism Summit, held Sept. 24 at Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort.Based on current deployment schedules, Carnival Corporation anticipates double-digit growth in cruise capacity in Bonaire between 2025 and 2027. The outlook underscores the importance of continued collaboration with destination partners to support sustainable tourism growth. Seven Carnival Corporation cruise lines are scheduled to call on Bonaire in 2027.McKenzie emphasized the importance of ensuring that cruise tourism growth translates into meaningful economic opportunities for local businesses and communities. Shore excursions, transportation services, restaurants, retail establishments and cultural experiences all offer opportunities to strengthen local participation in the visitor economy.“As our presence in Bonaire grows, strong local partnerships become increasingly important. We want cruise tourism to create opportunities for businesses and communities while respecting the natural environment and the qualities that make Bonaire unique,” McKenzie said.McKenzie also outlined Carnival Corporation's sustainability priorities across five core areas: climate action; circular economy; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; and well-being, inclusion and belonging.She highlighted initiatives ranging from food-waste reduction and shore-power connection capabilities to onboard freshwater generation. Other efforts include support for reforestation, partnerships with local organizations and guest education programs promoting responsible tourism practices.Bonaire is often featured on southern Caribbean cruise itineraries alongside Aruba and Curaçao, offering visitors a distinctive experience centered on marine environments, nature, ecotourism and outdoor exploration.For more information about Carnival Corporation's sustainability initiatives, visit Our Impact.About Carnival CorporationCarnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines: AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.For more information, visit , , , , , , , and .

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

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Carnival Corporation highlights stronger Bonaire cruise outlook for 2027 News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 27, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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