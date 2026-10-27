RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Statement re Possible Offer

27.10.2026 / 19:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY OFFER WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. . 27 October 2026 Further statement regarding possible offer for Vesuvius plc (“Vesuvius”) and extension to PUSU deadline RHI Magnesita N.V. (“ RHIM”) notes the announcement made by Vesuvius whereby RHIM is now required, by not later than 5pm on 24 November 2026 (the“ PUSU Deadline”), either to announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. In addition, as noted by Vesuvius, headline agreement has now been reached on a disposal revenue threshold with respect to any potential remedies to be offered by RHIM to satisfy certain anti-trust conditions, together with a related reverse break fee. RHIM also confirms that Vesuvius' largest shareholder, Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. (“ Cevian”) has extended its irrevocable undertaking in support of an offer by RHIM to align with the PUSU Deadline. A copy of the irrevocable undertaking will be published on RHIM's website at by no later than 12 noon on the business day following the date of this announcement. The extension of the PUSU Deadline and the ongoing support of Cevian is reflective of the substantial progress over recent weeks in arriving at a mutually acceptable position, in relation to a possible offer. RHIM remains committed to engaging constructively with the Board of Vesuvius with a view to agreeing the terms of a recommended transaction. There can be no certainty that any firm offer for Vesuvius will be made. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. The person responsible for the release of this announcement on behalf of RHIM is Ian Botha, Chief Financial Officer. Enquiries: RHIM

Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations

+43 699 1870 6162

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Lead Financial Adviser to RHIM)

Wilhelm Schulz

Ram Anand

Robert Johnson +44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Barclays Bank PLC and Peel Hunt LLP are also acting as financial advisers and corporate brokers to RHIM. White & Case LLP is acting as legal adviser to RHIM. Important notices relating to financial adviser Citigroup Global Markets Limited (" Citigroup "), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to RHIM and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and shall not be responsible to anyone other than RHIM for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citigroup nor for providing advice in connection with the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein. Neither Citigroup nor any of its affiliates, directors or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Citigroup in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, or otherwise. Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank (“ Barclays”), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for RHIM and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than RHIM for providing the protections afforded to clients of Barclays nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement. In accordance with the Code, normal United Kingdom market practice and Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Barclays and its affiliates will continue to act as exempt principal trader in RHIM and Vesuvius securities on the London Stock Exchange. These purchases and activities by exempt principal traders which are required to be made public in the United Kingdom pursuant to the Code will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at . This information will also be publicly disclosed in the United States to the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom. Peel Hunt LLP (" Peel Hunt "), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser and corporate broker to RHIM and for no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than RHIM for providing the protections afforded to clients of Peel Hunt nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Peel Hunt nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Peel Hunt in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. Important information This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Publication on a website In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on RHIM's website at promptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code (the“Code”) Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) of the Code applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8 of the Code. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) of the Code applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Code. Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Code). Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure. Rule 2.9 disclosure In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, RHIM confirms that, as at the close of business on 26 October 2026 (being the business day prior to the date of this announcement), it had in issue 47,372,908 ordinary shares of EUR 1.00 each, and 2,104,797 ordinary shares held in treasury, which carry no voting rights. The total number of voting rights in RHIM is therefore 47,372,908. The ISIN reference number for RHIM's ordinary shares is NL0012650360. RHIM's LEI Number is 724500UWG6A61XNA3Y36. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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