Oracle Expands Cloud Infrastructure Arsenal With Google, Openai, And Cerebras Partnerships



Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is set to become the first major hyperscaler outside Google to offer Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

The company unveiled the Oracle AI Security Mesh, powered by OpenAI's frontier cyber models, to help corporations address security vulnerabilities. Oracle is partnering with Cerebras Systems to integrate ultra-fast wafer-scale hardware into its cloud data centers by the first half of 2027.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) share price gained about 4% on Tuesday after announcing a host of agreements around its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Google, OpenAI and Cerebras.

The cloud computing firm is slated to bring Google Cloud Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) at the beginning of 2027. OCI will become the industry's first major cloud service provider outside of Google to offer the specialized custom silicon chips.

The deployment will incorporate Google's eighth-generation TPU portfolio. According to executives, the integration aims to provide enterprises with greater hardware diversity, maximizing performance and energy efficiency for complex reasoning, agentic frameworks, and long-context applications.

“Bringing Google TPUs to OCI gives customers access to multiple leading AI compute architectures in one cloud. That choice gives them the flexibility to choose the right infrastructure for the performance, throughput, and economics of each AI workload,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Reinforcing Cyber Defense With OpenAI

Addressing mounting digital threat landscapes, Oracle introduced the Oracle AI Security Mesh, powered by OpenAI's advanced cyber models. The new security architecture combines OpenAI's frontier reasoning systems with Oracle's proprietary testing tools and customer-specific environment data.

Designed to support corporate defense networks, the system operates by independently evaluating software patterns, probing underlying code vulnerabilities, and modeling targeted solutions. By functioning within strict guardrails and human-supervised intervention thresholds, the architecture expedites flaw detection while preserving organizational governance.

“More businesses are choosing OpenAI as we make it easier to put AI to work through the tools and systems they already use,” said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI.

“Our expanded partnership with Oracle helps bring that opportunity to more companies, putting frontier AI into everyday operations so teams can build software faster, strengthen security and take on more complex knowledge work.”

Accelerating Inference With Cerebras Systems

Expanding its hardware choices for high-speed computation, Oracle teamed up with Cerebras Systems to integrate its unique wafer-scale processors into OCI data centers. Built on massive single silicon wafers rather than traditional multi-chip modules, Cerebras hardware drastically reduces data movement friction to deliver high-speed token generation.

Scheduled for availability in 2027, the partnership gives developers access to deterministic, ultra-fast inference capabilities essential for modern generative AI applications and multi-step automated agents where response latency is critical.

“People want AI that can do valuable work quickly,” said Andrew Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Cerebras.

“Every step an agent makes requires inference, whether it's reasoning, checking its work, or taking action. The faster the inference, the more work AI can do without making users wait.

ORCL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes.

A user hoped for the stock price to jump following the multiple announcements.

View this Stocktwits post

ORCL stock has lost about 32% year-to-date.

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