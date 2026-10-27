A Quiet Hurricane Season Isn't A Safety Signal: Vortex Launches Renewal Conversation Guide To Help Brokers Close Critical Hurricane Coverage Gaps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New broker playbook shows how to use supplemental parametric hurricane insurance at renewals to protect coastal clients from non-damage business interruption and high deductibles







OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season winds down and coastal businesses turn their attention to January 1 renewals, Vortex Weather Insurance is encouraging commercial brokers, agents, and producers to use this calm period to address persistent hurricane coverage gaps-not to react to headlines.

To support that effort, Vortex has released a new broker-focused white paper and renewal conversation guide that makes it simple to introduce supplemental parametric hurricane insurance alongside traditional property, wind/hail, and flood programs.

Designed specifically for commercial P&C brokers serving the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, the new guide, “A Broker's Guide to Supplemental Hurricane Insurance at Renewal,” walks producers step-by-step through how to position an annual parametric hurricane policy as a cash-flow safety net when storms track nearby.

“A storm doesn't have to cause visible damage to put a client under real financial pressure,” said Andy Klaus, Vice President of Business Development at Vortex.“We built this guide so brokers can have thoughtful renewal conversations about hurricane risk and cash flow-well before the next season arrives.”

The Hidden Renewal Gap After a“Quiet” Year

Traditional property, wind/hail, and flood coverage are built around physical damage indemnity. Vortex's guide highlights a different but recurring problem: the financial strain that follows when a hurricane passes within range of a business, even if it leaves little or no covered damage behind.

These recurring issues include:



Mandatory evacuations and restricted road access that slash revenue for days or weeks

Localized power and utility outages that disrupt operations without clear physical loss or within commonly used 48-72 hour business income coverage deductibles

Depressed tourism, hospitality, retail, and service demand before and long after a named storm High hurricane deductibles and restrictive sublimits that leave smaller or scattered losses uninsured



The guide shows how a supplemental, parametric hurricane layer can be built into renewal conversations to address these cash-flow shocks directly-without changing the client's core property program.

Making Parametric Simple for Brokers, Agents, and Producers

Recognizing that parametric products are still relatively new for many in the insurance industry, Vortex's white paper is written as a practical, turnkey playbook-not a technical manual. It includes:



A 5-Step Renewal Conversation Framework From sizing cash-flow exposure to reviewing existing coverage gaps, introducing the parametric solution, presenting a quote, and handling common objections.

Clear, Jargon-Free Explanation of How the Policy Works

Relies on objective, third-party storm data (e.g., National Hurricane Center)

Triggers when a qualifying hurricane path enters a selected radius (such as 30 or 60 miles) around the insured location

Pays a pre-agreed lump sum based on a transparent payout matrix by category and distance

Typically issues checks in under 30 days, with no adjusters, no proof-of-loss, and no restrictions on how the payout is used

Real-World Payout Scenarios The guide illustrates how different insureds could use Vortex payouts in practice, such as:

A restaurant offsetting reduced foot traffic and spoiled inventory

A condo association funding cleanup, debris removal, and generator fuel

A golf club paying for debris removal, course repairs, payroll, and member re-engagement

Talk Tracks for Common Client Questions Brokers receive ready-made language to address questions such as:

“Is this meant to replace my property policy?”

“What happens if no storm reaches our radius this year?” “Are there restrictions on how we use the payout?”



Why January 1 Renewals Are the Moment to Act

With many commercial programs renewing on January 1, brokers have a natural opportunity to reassess hurricane risk and cash-flow exposure with their clients in a measured way.

“Quiet seasons can encourage clients to focus only on rate and limits, not on how they'll keep operations running if a storm comes close,” added Klaus.“Using renewal time to add an objective, storm-proximity payout can help stabilize cash flow before the next season.”

The guide encourages brokers to:

Filter and prioritize hurricane-exposed accounts along the Gulf and Atlantic coastsTarget vulnerable sectors such as HOAs, condos, hospitality, retail, golf, multi-site services, and auto dealersQuantify cash-flow exposure from a Category 1–5 storm passing within 30–60 milesModel policy limits and radii with Vortex tools to align payouts with real-world needsAttach a one-page parametric proposal directly to property and business income schedules at renewal

A New Advisory Edge for Coastal Brokers

By incorporating supplemental hurricane insurance into their renewal playbook, brokers can:



Elevate their role to holistic risk advisors

Strengthen retention by proactively addressing operational realities clients face every hurricane season Deliver a markedly better claims experience with rapid, data-driven payouts while traditional claims work through adjusters and waiting periods



Vortex supports brokers with intuitive pricing tools, rapid quote turnaround for single and multi-location portfolios, and client-ready visual exhibits that make the parametric concept easy to explain in minutes. Policies take effect just 14 days after binding and remain active for a 12-month term.

To ask questions, model a customized hurricane structure, or schedule a broker training session, visit vortexinsurance.com or call 866‐997‐2469.

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE:

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including commercial supplemental hurricane, rain, hail, and snow insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has helped brokers and their clients manage weather risk all year long across a wide spectrum of weather-exposed commercial businesses. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best. Weather or not... Vortex it. Learn more at vortexinsurance.com

Media Contact:

Stacy Stephens

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1205

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