Capstreet Named To Inc.'S 2026 Founder-Friendly Investors List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and lending firms with strong track records of supporting founder-led businesses

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which celebrates the investors and firms that work closely with entrepreneurs and remain engaged with the businesses they back. This year's list recognizes Capstreet among 294 firms across the investment landscape.

Inc. compiled the list based on questionnaires from entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders answered questions about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms, sharing data on how their companies have performed during these partnerships. The resulting list highlights investors that founders identified as strong partners throughout the investment process.

“We believe that ongoing collaboration and partnership are instrumental to successful strategy execution in the lower middle market. From the first interaction, the Capstreet team works closely with management teams on operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive lasting value,” said Capstreet Managing Partner Neil Kallmeyer.“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to partnering with and empowering entrepreneurs as they seek to scale and transform their businesses.”

Since its founding in 1990, Capstreet has raised over $1.5 billion in capital and made more than 50 platform acquisitions and over 200 add-on acquisitions. Capstreet's flexible Capvalue Framework® provides industry best practices, access to subject matter experts, technologies, and human and capital resources, to help companies scale quicker and create value faster, based on specific stages in their evolution.

“With the current funding environment and rapid changes facing growing companies, founders are looking for more than just capital from their investors. They want true partners who believe in their business, but who are also able to provide the critical advisement and strategic support they need to reach their potential,” said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.“The 2026 Founder-Friendly Investor awards celebrate those firms –– the ones committed to partnership, excellence, and helping founder-led companies grow.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

**The“Founder-Friendly Investors” award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. The annual list highlights the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies. Like all entrants, Capstreet paid a fee to apply to be considered for the 2026 award and is not affiliated with Inc. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Capstreet's future performance. The award was granted on October 27, 2026 and is based on the time period of January 2021 to October 2026.

Contact:

...