Copy Of Melina Sarasota Puts Coastal Living Within Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New community opens its doors to renters with newly completed amenities while helping raise more than $30,000 for Myakka Elephant Ranch

SARASOTA, FL, October 27, 2026, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar's new apartment community Melina Sarasota today announced the grand opening of its clubhouse and the completion of its amenity spaces. Now open for tours and move-ins, the community is welcoming renters to experience a convenient Sarasota Gulf lifestyle without the downtown prices.

"Melina Sarasota puts residents close to the best of Sarasota and Bradenton, from Gulf beaches to shopping and dining," said David King, Managing Director at Greystar. "We've created a community that brings that coastal lifestyle home, with a resort-style pool for unwinding and inviting outdoor spaces for connecting with neighbors.”

Melina Sarasota is within a 10-to-15-minute drive of Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, and downtown Sarasota, and sits near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The community provides access to area beaches, including Anna Maria Island and Lido Key, as well as cultural destinations such as The Ringling and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. University Town Center, which offers more than 8 million square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment, is also nearby.

The newly completed community amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness studio, a coworking lounge with private micro-offices, a hospitality kitchen, a media lounge, a hammock garden, outdoor gathering spaces, EV charging stations, and a fenced dog park for residents' pets.

Melina Sarasota offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments featuring modern interiors, chef-inspired kitchens, screened lanais, spacious floor plans, and elevated finishes.

For leasing information or to schedule a tour, please visit MelinaSarasota.com or call the leasing office at 863-356-0073.

Melina Sarasota Supports Myakka Elephant Ranch's Mission

Melina Sarasota and its contributing clients have also partnered with Myakka Elephant Ranch, a nonprofit conservation and education center in Myakka, FL, in support of a mission that extends beyond the apartment community. Greystar raised over $30,000 for the ranch, and team members spent October 2 onsite learning about elephants, preparing grain for their meals, helping bathe them, and meeting them up close as a form of enrichment.

Myakka Elephant Ranch is dedicated to creating meaningful connections between people and elephants through ethical encounters, hands-on education, and global conservation initiatives, with work spanning habitat preservation, wildlife protection, youth outreach, and international conservation partnerships.

"Partnerships like this one with Melina Sarasota allow us to extend our conservation and education work," said Lou Barreda, CEO of Myakka Elephant Ranch. "Every connection we help create between people and elephants supports habitat preservation, wildlife protection, and outreach that reaches communities around the world."

For more information about Myakka Elephant Ranch, please visit .

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in over 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $80 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit .

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Allison Rynak

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