Hit Rewind And Rediscover The Magic Of '90S Holiday Nostalgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) If you reminisce on the days when the toy catalog was required reading, photos took a week to develop and the only way to reach the North Pole was on a landline, this holiday season may offer an opportunity to take yourself back a few years – or decades.

Parents today are looking to recreate the festive memories they grew up with, according to new research from Club Wyndham, the nation's largest vacation ownership club, in which they ranked the 1990s as the most nostalgic holiday decade. That nostalgia is already shaping how families celebrate as 93% of parents reported they regularly or occasionally recreate elements of their childhood holidays for their own families.

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This year, you can take it a step further by traveling back to those beloved '90s.

Press rewind with the help of Club Wyndham with its launch of the Holiday Rewind Suite, an immersive stay inspired by Christmas 1999 at Club Wyndham Midtown 45. With assistance from '90s sitcom icon and spokesperson Jodie Sweetin, travelers are invited to trade streaming and scrolling for VHS movies, board games, disposable cameras and landline calls to Santa.

A cozy, colorful living room sits at the heart of the experience featuring wood paneling, retro-patterned wallpaper, festive tinsel, vintage decor and classic holiday trimmings surrounding a twinkling tree. An acrylic landline phone, wall of old-school holiday cards and wish-list-worthy toys from the era adorn the space, while a separate bedroom channels a quintessential late-'90s teen room that's complete with glow-in-the-dark stars on the ceiling, retro posters, a lava lamp and more.

“Come for the nostalgia, stay for the time together and leave with new memories you'll keep replaying,” Sweetin said.

The suite is bookable from Nov. 6, 2026-Jan. 4, 2027, and one lucky winner of the Holiday Rewind“Suite-Stakes” will unwrap the ultimate holiday throwback with a complimentary two-night stay from Dec. 18-20, including round-trip economy airfare for two guests.

Book your getaway or enter to win today at ClubWyndham.com/HolidayRewind.

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