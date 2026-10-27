Eric D. Boyd Named Conference Co-Chair Of Visual Studio Live!

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) responsiveX founder and longtime VSLive! speaker will help shape the 2027 event lineup, starting with Las Vegas, March 22–26, 2027

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Visual Studio Live! Names Microsoft AI & Azure MVP Eric D. Boyd as Conference Co-ChairWoodland Hills, CA - October 23, 2026 - Visual Studio Live! (VSLive! ), the long-running training conference series for developers working with Microsoft, Visual Studio, and Azure, today announced that Eric D. Boyd has been named Conference Co-Chair. Boyd, Founder and CEO of responsiveX, a Microsoft Foundry and Azure MVP, and a Microsoft Regional Director, joins the conference leadership team to help guide technical content, identify emerging topics, and shape speaker lineups across the VSLive! event series, beginning with VSLive! Las Vegas 2027, March 22–26, at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.Bringing Deep Technical Expertise and a Passion for Developer EducationA longtime VSLive! speaker and active member of the Microsoft developer community, Boyd brings extensive experience in cloud computing, application development, and AI technologies. He has been building applications on Microsoft Azure since 2008 and is co-author of Step-by-Step Azure SQL Database from Microsoft Press.Boyd began his technology career three decades ago at a web development startup and has since worked as a developer, consultant, technology executive, and business owner. His experience spans both hands-on software development and helping organizations adopt new solutions, providing valuable insight into the skills and challenges facing today's developers."Eric has been a valued part of the VSLive! community for years, and we're excited to welcome him to our conference leadership team," said Brent Sutton, Vice President, Live! 360 Events, 1105 Media. "He's an outstanding speaker who has a real talent for making complex technical topics approachable and relevant. He's deeply involved in the Microsoft developer community, stays on top of evolving technologies, and is genuinely passionate about sharing his knowledge and helping other developers succeed. That combination of technical expertise, industry connections, and commitment to developer education makes him a great fit to help shape our future VSLive! agendas and ensure we're delivering the practical, forward-looking training our attendees expect."Boyd has already begun collaborating with the VSLive! conference leadership team on the 2027 event agendas, helping identify timely topics, evaluate session content, and bring fresh perspectives to the conference programs. His involvement will help VSLive! continue to evolve its training offerings as developers navigate rapid advancements in AI, cloud, and modern software development practices.“VSLive! has been part of my career for sixteen years, so I'm honored to help shape what comes next. Developers are being asked to adopt AI, agents and new cloud patterns faster than ever. Our job is to cut through the hype with practical, hands-on sessions from people who build this stuff every day, so attendees go home with skills they can apply and use immediately.” said Eric D. Boyd, Conference Co-Chair, Visual Studio Live!Helping Shape the Future of VSLive!Boyd is also a featured speaker at Live! 360 Tech Con 2026, Nov. 15–20, 2026, at the Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, where VSLive! is one of six co-located conferences. His presentations cover a range of emerging developer technologies, including Python and AI, enterprise AI architectures, and AI-assisted software development.At VSLive! Las Vegas 2027, Boyd will lead a full-day pre-conference hands-on lab on Monday, March 22, Agentic SDLC: Building an AI Software Factory with GitHub Copilot, Claude, and Codex.VSLive! Las Vegas, March 22–26 will be the first event in the 2027 series with Boyd serving as Conference Co-Chair. The 2027 series continues with VSLive! Austin (May 2–6), VSLive! & AILive! @ Microsoft HQ in Redmond, Wash. (Aug. 2–6) and VSLive! Orlando as part of Live! 360 (Nov. 14–19).Registration for VSLive! Las Vegas 2027 is open at vslive.About VSLive! For over 30 years, Visual Studio Live! (VSLive!) has offered practical, expert-led training for developers, software architects and engineers working across the Microsoft stack. Its in-person conferences and virtual training cover AI and agents, GitHub Copilot,.NET, C#, Azure, Blazor, cloud-native development, data and DevOps, taught by Microsoft insiders, MVPs and industry experts. VSLive! is produced by Live! 360 Events, an 1105 Media, Inc. company. Learn more at vslive.About responsiveX responsiveX is a Microsoft-focused technology consultancy that helps organizations turn hard problems into measurable business outcomes. For nearly 15 years, its team of experts has helped clients modernize legacy platforms, build cloud-native products on Azure, put AI to work, adopt agentic software development, and strengthen security and software delivery. Learn more at responsiveX.About Eric Boyd Eric Boyd is the founder and CEO of responsiveX, a Microsoft Regional Director, and a 16-time Microsoft MVP for Azure and Foundry. A veteran Visual Studio Live! speaker and keynoter, Boyd brings nearly 30 years of experience in software architecture, application development, cloud, and AI. Learn more at EricBoyd.

David Seymour

Live! 360 Events

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Eric D. Boyd Named Conference Co-Chair of Visual Studio Live! News Provided By 1105 Media Inc October 27, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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