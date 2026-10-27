Cityscape Qatar 2026 Opens Its Doors To A New Chapter In Real Estate Investment

Under the Patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

DOHA, QATAR, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / ---His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality, inaugurates the three-day exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC)-More than 70 developers present 400+ live projects as industry leaders explore Qatar's investment outlook and future development prioritiesUnder the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality, today inaugurated the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum alongside Cityscape Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The event is organised in partnership between the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat.The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council; His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance; His Excellency Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture; His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs; and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.The exhibition brings together more than 70 developers from Qatar and international markets, presenting over 400 live projects, including new residential developments. Running alongside the exhibition, the fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum, powered by Cityscape, is organised by Aqarat in partnership with Informa Tharawat, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Held under the theme 'Stability as an Asset Class', the Forum opened with a keynote address by H.E. Al-Malki.H.E. Al-Malki said:“Investment seeks more than opportunities alone. It requires an environment built on stability, transparency and confidence. At Aqarat, we view regulation as a tool for development, creating the right balance between protecting rights and encouraging investment. As Qatar's real estate sector continues to evolve, our focus remains on building a more resilient, competitive and forward-looking market that supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and creates lasting value for future generations.”The discussion moved from policy to delivery during the session 'From Vision to Groundwork: Qatar's Master Developers Take the Stage', where senior developers examined how Qatar's urban ambitions are being translated into projects on the ground. H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, highlighted how Lusail's smart, sustainable infrastructure has attracted further real estate development, while Eng. Ahmad Mohamad Al-Tayeb, Group CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group, outlined how the company has diversified its portfolio to meet evolving market needs, with assets exceeding QAR 37 billion across approximately 40 projects.Beyond the immediate investment outlook, the Forum also considered how the next generation of technology could change the value and performance of real estate. In her keynote, 'Reading the Region: The Future of Real Estate Investment', Nikki Greenberg, CEO of Real Estate of the Future, said:“Real estate assets are part of a much larger, interconnected ecosystem, impacted by the resilience of the ecosystem around them. That is where technology becomes increasingly important. Smart infrastructure doesn't just make our buildings more technologically advanced; it can make them more predictable, more efficient, more resilient and ultimately more investable.”Meanwhile, the exhibition floor brought these wider discussions into focus through projects spanning residential and mixed-use development. Among the highlights were JMJ Group Holding's The Grove at Qetaifan Island North, a waterfront development with architecture and interiors by Zaha Hadid Architects, and Shelter Development's Lusail Marina Heights, a residential project in Lusail. Qetaifan Projects also presented the wider Qetaifan Island North destination, highlighting its mix of residential, hospitality and leisure offerings.United Development Company (UDC) unveiled a new residential development at The Pearl Island, offering family-oriented homes designed with greater space and privacy. The company also presented residential opportunities across The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, including a limited-time sales offer on Crystal Residence apartments.Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“A new project can capture attention, but the real value comes from understanding what is behind it. Cityscape Qatar gives buyers and investors the opportunity to meet developers directly, ask questions and compare what is being offered. Alongside the insights shared at the Forum, these conversations help turn interest into a clearer understanding of the opportunities available and the decisions needed to move forward.”Held under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', Cityscape Qatar 2026 now moves into its second day, with attention turning to the practical considerations behind real estate investment, from property valuation and financing to emerging ownership and investment models. With two days remaining, visitors can continue exploring developments, meeting the people behind them and gaining a clearer picture of the opportunities shaping Qatar's real estate market.The exhibition runs until 29 October, with free visitor registration available here.ENDSAbout Cityscape QatarCityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.About Informa TharawatInforma Tharawat builds platforms that enable industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region's most dynamic sectors.

Anushka Paul

Four Agency Worldwide

+971 55 178 4396

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Cityscape Qatar 2026 opens its doors to a new chapter in real estate investment News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide October 27, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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