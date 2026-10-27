Brett Shayler Announces A Missing Future Is Now Available

A Missing Future

New Western suspense novel follows Blood on the Reins; available through major booksellers, with a special signing at Heim Barbecue in Weatherford, Texas

WEATHERFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --WEATHERFORD, TEXAS - Author Brett Shayler announces that his Western mystery thriller, A Missing Future: A Cade Mercer Thriller, is now available in print and e-book formats. The novel continues the story of horseman Cade Mercer, introduced in Blood on the Reins.Set in the cutting-horse world and the rugged Texas Panhandle, A Missing Future begins with the disappearance of High-Dollar Remedy, a valuable champion stallion taken from a horse trailer at a truck stop. Evidence points to a carefully planned operation: the horse may have been sedated, the transport route manipulated, and security systems compromised.As Cade joins Deputy Lila Boone in the search, the case leads to hidden laboratories, altered bloodlines, financial corruption, and secrets tied to the powerful Rusk family. The investigation also brings Cade face to face with unanswered questions about Dalton Rusk's death and the tragedy that changed his life years earlier.A Brazen Horse Theft. A Ransom. A Murder. Time Is Running Out.Rooted in the traditions of cutting-horse competition, the novel explores the precision, trust, instinct, and partnership between horse and rider. At the center is Cade's ability to read horses and the people around them-and to notice what others miss. As old names resurface, he must uncover the truth before the evidence disappears or he becomes the next person someone wants silenced.How far will powerful people go to protect a legacy built on a lie?SPECIAL WEATHERFORD BOOK SIGNINGShayler will celebrate the release with a public book signing on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Heim Barbecue, 1910 S. Main St., Weatherford, TX 76086.Readers are invited to meet Shayler, purchase A Missing Future, and have a copy personally signed. The event welcomes readers, horse enthusiasts, mystery fans, and members of the community. Guests who wish to dine may purchase food and beverages directly from Heim Barbecue; food and beverages are not included with the signing or book purchase.“I'm excited to introduce readers to A Missing Future and bring Cade Mercer back for another mystery,” Shayler said.“Meeting readers in Weatherford and talking about horses and storytelling at a place known for great Texas barbecue makes this a very special way to celebrate the new release.”Come for the book. Stay for the BBQ.NOW AVAILABLEA Missing Future: A Cade Mercer Thriller is available in print and e-book formats at Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other booksellers. Visit ShaylerandShayler for purchasing information. An audiobook edition will be available soon through Apple Audiobooks.Readers may also check with The Full Cup in Weatherford and The Reading Rabbit in Azle for Shayler's books. Store inventory can change; contact the bookstore to confirm availability.Blood on the Reins is available through online booksellers and digital platforms, including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Everand, Smashwords, Tolino, Gardners, Fable, and Bookshop. It may also be available through participating library services, including OverDrive, cloudLibrary, BorrowBox, Hoopla, and Vivlio Libraries. Formats and availability vary by platform.ABOUT BRETT SHAYLERBrett Shayler is an author and screenwriter whose storytelling is shaped by a lifelong connection to horses, ranch life, and the natural world. Raised on a ranch, he developed an early respect for horsemanship, open country, animals, and the bond between people and the creatures in their care.A member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA), American Cutting Horse Association (ACHA), and American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), Shayler has firsthand experience showing cutting horses and competing in NCHA Non-Pro and Amateur classes. That experience informs the horses, competition, and culture in his fiction.THE CADE MERCER MYSTERY SERIESIn Blood on the Reins, Cade investigates the suspicious death of cutting-horse judge Dalton Rusk at the Legacy Cup Finals, uncovering corruption and long-protected secrets. The novel received recognition from the International Impact Book Awards, where Shayler was selected as a Distinguished Author. A Missing Future continues Cade's story, and additional mysteries are planned.Justice rides. The truth catches up.

Brett Shayler

Shayler and Shayler,LLC

+1 817-247-4438

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Brett Shayler Announces A Missing Future Is Now Available News Provided By Shayler and Shayler,LLC October 27, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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