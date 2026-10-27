Eightpoint Announces Three-Year Beach Cleanup Sponsorship With Plastic Free Cayman

Eightpoint announces a new three-year sponsorship with Plastic Free Cayman, supporting 12 community beach cleanups to help protect the Cayman Islands' coastline.

New sponsorship will support 12 beach cleanups over three years, helping protect the Cayman Islands' coastline through community action.

- Claire HughesGEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eightpoint today announced a new three-year sponsorship agreement with Plastic Free Cayman, supporting the organisation's efforts to protect the Cayman Islands' coastline through regular beach cleanups.Under the agreement, Eightpoint will sponsor four beach cleanups annually from October 2026 through September 2029, supporting a total of 12 cleanup events over the three-year period. The initiative will bring together community volunteers to remove litter and plastic waste from local beaches, helping preserve the Islands' coastal environments.The sponsorship will also create opportunities for Eightpoint employees and their guests to participate in the cleanups, encouraging hands-on involvement in environmental conservation efforts across the Cayman Islands."Meaningful progress comes from consistent action," said Thomas Redford, Eightpoint President. "Plastic Free Cayman has done tremendous work bringing the community together to protect our coastline. We're proud to support 12 beach cleanups over the next three years and give our team the opportunity to get involved in protecting the beaches that make Cayman such a special place to live and work.”Eightpoint Technologies has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018 and is based at Signal House in George Town, where its leadership and commercial operations are located. The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Cayman Islands through long-term investment in its local operations and initiatives that create meaningful community impact.“We are incredibly grateful for Eightpoint's support and commitment to protecting the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands. Their contribution will help us fund our monthly clean-ups, bringing our community together to remove waste from our environment and help prevent single-use plastics from polluting our beaches,” said Claire Hughes, founder and leader of Plastic Free Cayman. "Partnerships like this are vital to the work we do, helping us turn our shared vision into meaningful action. We hope this support inspires others to join us in creating a more sustainable future.”For Eightpoint, the sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting practical, community-driven initiatives that deliver tangible environmental benefits."Protecting our environment requires more than awareness. It takes people coming together and taking action," said Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO. "By supporting regular beach cleanups, we're helping Plastic Free Cayman turn that commitment into something tangible. We're excited to see our team and the wider community get involved in keeping Cayman's beaches clean for future generations."The three-year sponsorship reflects Eightpoint's ongoing commitment to supporting organisations that create meaningful and lasting impact across the Cayman Islands, with a focus on practical initiatives that benefit the local community.About Eightpoint TechnologiesEightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC is a special economic zone company based at Signal House in George Town, Grand Cayman, where it has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018. It builds and commercialises user-first digital products across desktop and mobile interfaces. Eightpoint Technologies is one of a group of sister companies, each a separate legal entity. Learn more at .About Plastic Free CaymanPlastic Free Cayman is a Cayman Islands environmental initiative dedicated to reducing single-use plastic waste through education, advocacy and community engagement. By working alongside businesses, schools, government agencies and volunteers, the organisation promotes practical solutions that help protect the Cayman Islands' natural environment while encouraging more sustainable everyday choices. Learn more at .

Thomas Redford

Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC

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Eightpoint Announces Three-Year Beach Cleanup Sponsorship with Plastic Free Cayman News Provided By Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC October 27, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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