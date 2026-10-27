Far Niente Wine Estates Makes Corporate Gifting More Meaningful With Gifting Concierge Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From iconic Napa Valley wines and personalized gift sets to private tastings, Far Niente Wine Estates helps companies give with distinction this holiday season

Oakville, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Far Niente Wine Estates is bringing together some of its most distinctive wines, beautifully presented gift sets and a Gifting Concierge service designed to make meaningful corporate gifting effortless.

The 2026 Corporate Gifting Collection highlights wines from across the portfolio, including Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, EnRoute, Post & Beam and Dolce. Each winery brings its own character, giving businesses the opportunity to select gifts that feel personal, memorable and worthy of the occasion.

For example, Far Niente Chardonnay reflects more than 45 years of a signature house style, defined by consistency, elegance and polish. Nickel & Nickel is distinguished by its single-vineyard, single-varietal approach, including Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons that express the individuality of each site. EnRoute captures the character of Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, while Dolce offers one of the portfolio's most singular expressions in its celebrated late-harvest wine. Bella Union and Post & Beam round out the collection with wines that bring additional range and versatility to the gifting program.

“Gift giving should be an expression of appreciation, not another item on a busy to-do list,” said Erin Luby, Vice President, Consumer Experience, Far Niente Wine Estates.“We think through all of the little details, like a beautifully presented bottle of wine, a personalized collection or an experience that brings people together, and make the process streamlined, so our clients can focus on the relationships that matter.”

From a single bottle of Far Niente Napa Valley Chardonnay to a curated collection of Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon or a rare three-liter bottle of Dolce, every option is designed to create a moment of delight when it arrives and a lasting impression long after it is opened. Presentation is central to the gifting experience. Gifts arrive in elegant, branded gift boxes, with options for custom bottle etching and gift notes printed on branded stationery, so every bottle is presented with the same care that went into crafting it.

The dedicated Gifting Concierge team takes the complexity out of corporate gifting, whether sending a handful of gifts or hundreds to recipients across the country. Businesses can work with a single point of contact to select wines, create custom gift sets, personalize messages, and coordinate shipping and delivery. Services include custom etching, branded gift boxes, handwritten-style printed gift notes, volume pricing and the convenience of managing multiple shipments with a single transaction.

For orders for up to 10 recipients, Far Niente Wine Estates has introduced an online ordering option powered by Zest, a digital gifting platform. Ideal for smaller corporate orders, Zest lets customers upload addresses, choose individual gifts, personalize each message and schedule deliveries in just a few steps.

Beyond the bottle, Far Niente Wine Estates offers bespoke private virtual wine tastings, giving colleagues, clients and teams the chance to connect over a glass of wine, regardless of where they are located. Hosted by the winery team, these tastings bring a taste of Napa Valley directly to participants and offer a more personal way to celebrate, recognize or thank a group. Private winery events at the House of Far Niente's Napa Valley estates are available for businesses seeking an in-person experience.

To explore the 2026 gift catalog or connect with the corporate Gifting Concierge, visit farniente.com/corporate-gifting, email... or call (707) 302-3607. Advance orders and scheduled shipping are available, with preferred pricing on qualifying volume purchases.

About Far Niente Wine Estates

Far Niente Wine Estates represents a legacy of excellence and stewardship that spans more than 135 years, under a single vision of artistry, integrity and community. As stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, Far Niente Wine Estates' collection of world-class wineries includes Far Niente Winery in Oakville, established in 1885; single-vineyard, single-varietal pioneer Nickel & Nickel; Bella Union Winery, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends; Post & Beam, centered on time-honored techniques used to craft its contemporary style; EnRoute, devoted to world-class Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley; and Dolce, America's leading late-harvest wine. Together, they offer a portfolio of wines as distinctive as the moments they celebrate, ranging in price from $50 to $500. For more information, please visit FarNiente.com.

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Far Niente Wine Estates Makes Corporate Gifting More Meaningful With Gifting Concierge Service Far Niente Wine Estates Helps Companies Give With Distinction This Holiday Season

CONTACT: Ashley Teplin Studio 707 for Far Niente Wine Estates 7072879727... Aimee Sands Carney Studio 707 for Far Niente Wine Estates 7073630179...