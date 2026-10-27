Premier Sotheby's International Realty Unveils Succession Plan: Budge Huskey To Become Executive Chairman Jackie Thiel To Succeed Him As President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transition caps a decade of leadership that established the firm as the largest affiliate company in the global Sotheby's International Realty network by closed sales volume

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the company effective Jan. 1, 2027 and continue to serve as vice chairman of Peerage Realty Partners and Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty. Jackie Thiel, who has served as president for just over two years, will succeed him as president and chief executive officer.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The announcement follows a planned succession process and marks the next chapter for the firm, which under Huskey's leadership grew to approximately 1,200 advisors in more than 40 offices across Florida and North Carolina and became the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliate worldwide by closed sales volume.

Huskey's Career and the Firm's Growth

Huskey joined Premier Sotheby's International Realty in 2016, following more than three decades of leadership in residential brokerage and franchising. His career spans 42 years in real estate management, including senior executive roles with a global brokerage and franchise organization. He has consistently been recognized among the real estate industry's most influential leaders.

Over his 10 years leading Premier Sotheby's International Realty, the firm expanded its multimarket footprint across Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, Charlotte, Asheville and the North Carolina High Country, while diversifying its service platforms to include rentals, relocation, new development, mortgage, title and insurance. The company earned the No. 1 position in closed sales volume among affiliate companies in the Sotheby's International Realty global network of roughly 1,100 offices in more than 80 countries and territories and consistently ranks among the leading brokerages in the United States. Premier Sotheby's International Realty has also distinguished itself through its culture and the experience and productivity of its advisors.

As executive chairman, Huskey will focus on strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, industry relations and strengthening the firm's culture. He will also continue serving as vice chairman of Peerage Realty, the parent company. Thiel will assume leadership of all Premier Sotheby's International Realty operations.

Thiel's Appointment

Thiel joined Premier Sotheby's International Realty as president just over two years ago and has since overseen the company's brokerage operations, managing broker team and advisor development programs across its Florida and North Carolina markets, in addition to its mortgage and title divisions. Prior to joining Premier, she served as president of Long & Foster Real Estate, one of the largest independent brokerages in the country.

Thiel has earned the trust of the field through her accessibility, operational leadership and consistent advocacy for advisors. As president and chief executive officer, she will lead all firm operations from the company's home office in Naples.

QUOTES:

“When I arrived at Premier Sotheby's International Realty, I was immersed in an extraordinary culture with unlimited potential, fueled by remarkable talent and real estate's most iconic brand. Ten years later, our advisors and support team continue to elevate each and every day. Becoming the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliate in the world by closed sales volume is their achievement, and I could not be prouder of what our team has built together. Moving into the executive chairman role allows me to remain engaged in the firm's strategic direction while placing day-to-day leadership in the hands of the person best prepared to carry it forward.”

“Jackie has been a true partner in leading this company and has already earned the confidence of our advisors, our managing brokers and our support team. She combines operational discipline with personal connections and a deep respect for the culture that makes Premier Sotheby's International Realty special. There is no one better suited to lead the firm into the future.”

-Budge Huskey, chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby's International Realty



“It is a privilege to follow Budge and to lead a company he has guided to the top of the Sotheby's International Realty network. Our advisors are leaders in the markets we serve, and my focus will be on giving them every advantage: the best marketing, the best technology and the best support in the business. The foundation built under Budge's leadership is extraordinary, and my commitment is to take it even further.”

-Jackie Thiel, president, Premier Sotheby's International Realty



“I have known and admired Budge Huskey for more than 25 years. We served in similar roles within the same organization, and I have enjoyed watching him flourish throughout his career, driven largely by his singular focus on helping real estate advisors be as successful as possible. I know he lives that every day. Congratulations, Budge!”

-Philip White, executive chairman, Sotheby's International Realty



“Budge is a legendary leader and highly valued Peerage Realty Partners portfolio partner who has built Premier Sotheby's International Realty into the highly respected organization it is today. We are grateful for his contributions and look forward to his continued leadership as he transitions to his executive chairman role and continues as vice chairman of Peerage Realty Partners and Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty. Congratulations to Jackie Thiel on her appointment. We look forward to continued excellence as she leads Premier Sotheby's International Realty into the future.”

-Miles S. Nadal, founder and executive chairman, Peerage Capital Group



“We are incredibly grateful for Budge's decades of leadership in the industry, his passion for the Premier Sotheby's International Realty brand and his partnership with Peerage Realty. We look forward to continuing the journey with Budge in his roles as executive chairman and vice chairman. Jackie is exceptionally well positioned to lead Premier Sotheby's International Realty into its next chapter, having demonstrated outstanding leadership as president and delivered an extraordinary year of performance in partnership with Budge, the Premier Sotheby's International Realty team and our global real estate advisors.”

-Tara Brown, chief executive officer, Peerage Realty Partners, and president, Peerage Group Sotheby's International Realty



About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The company is a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network, proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners, and affiliated with Compass International Holdings. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

About Peerage Realty Partners

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America. Its brokerage partners span an extensive network of leading real estate firms across North America, including Premier Sotheby's International Realty and other prominent Sotheby's International Realty affiliates, as well as other brands such as CENTURY 21 New Millennium. Peerage Realty Partners' core service activities include real estate financing and transaction services.

Peerage Realty Partners transacted about US $30 Billion in sales in 2025 through its partner firms and in partnership with over 5,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees and over 160 offices across Canada and the United States. To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty Partners consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer | Premier Sotheby's International Realty

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